Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

One race remains as the Xfinity Series trims the field from eight to the Championship Four. Last week’s winner, Cole Custer, is the only driver guaranteed to advance.

Here is all the info for today’s race at ISM Raceway:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Tony Gonzales, Captain, New Mexico State Police, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: David Hernandez, American Idol season 7 finalist, will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: William Byron beat Ryan Blaney. Drivers earning Cup points are not allowed to drive in the 2018 Xfinity playoffs.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.