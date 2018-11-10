Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kevin Harvick fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
Kevin Harvick was fastest in the final Cup practice session at ISM Raceway Saturday, posting a top speed of 135.125 mph.

Harvick, who won the pole for Sunday’s playoff elimination race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), swept both of Saturday’s practice sessions.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was followed by Brad Keselowski (134.484 mph), Kyle Busch (134.308), Erik Jones (133.998) and Martin Truex Jr. (133.929).

Harvick also had the best 10-lap average at 134.072 mph.

Jamie McMurray (11th fastest) recorded the most laps with 60.

Paul Menard wrecked in Turn 3 with one minute left in the session. He will go to a backup car.

“The left-rear (tire) was soft,” Menard said. “I got kind of loose off of (Turn) 2 and about the time I started braking I knew I was in trouble. I was trying to spin it so I would back it in and it came all the way around and killed the car.  It’s unfortunate.”

John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity pole at Phoenix; Christopher Bell to start from rear

By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 1:36 PM EST
John Hunter Nemechek won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series playoff race at ISM Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC) with a top speed of 133.482 mph.

It is Nemechek’s first Xfinity Series pole.

“It feels good,” Nemechek told NBCSN. “We came here with the mindset to try and qualify on the pole. … We unloaded not really good yesterday so we only got to do one mock (qualifying) run and it wasn’t that great.”

The pole comes a day after Chip Ganassi Racing announced Ross Chastain will drive its No. 42 Xfinity car full-time next season.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (playoffs), Austin Cindric (playoffs), Justin Allgaier (playoffs) and Ryan Preece.

Playoff drivers Elliott Sadler (sixth), Daniel Hemric (eighth) and Matt Tifft (10th) also qualified within in the top 12.

Tyler Reddick (14th) was the only playoff driver who made a qualifying attempt to not advance to final round.

Playoff contender Christopher Bell did not make a qualifying attempt in Round 1 after his No. 20 Toyota did not make it through inspection in time to make a lap. Bell’s car failed inspection three times, resulting in the ejection of car chief Chris Sherwood.

Bell enters the elimination race 34 points out of the final transfer spot and in essentially a must-win situation to advance to Miami.

“Well the good thing is (Miami) doesn’t decide on where we start, it decides on where we finish,” Bell told NBCSN. “We got 200 laps, which is an eternity, especially from what I grew up doing in sprint car racing. Got a bunch of pit stops in there and a fast car to make it up. We’ll be fine.”

Bell said the car is the same one he took to Victory Lane in both Richmond races this season.

“This is probably the fastest car we’ve brought to the race track all year-long compared to the field,” Bell said.

Ty Majeski and Josh Bilicki also did not make attempts. Majeski’s car also failed inspection three times.

Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 10, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
One race remains as the Xfinity Series trims the field from eight to the Championship Four. Last week’s winner, Cole Custer, is the only driver guaranteed to advance.

Here is all the info for today’s race at ISM Raceway:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Tony Gonzales, Captain, New Mexico State Police, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: David Hernandez, American Idol season 7 finalist, will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: William Byron beat Ryan Blaney. Drivers earning Cup points are not allowed to drive in the 2018 Xfinity playoffs.

Kevin Harvick tops Saturday’s first Cup practice in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 10, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Kevin Harvick was fastest in Saturday’s first of two Cup practice sessions at ISM Raceway.

Harvick, who is the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), posted a top speed of 134.710 mph around the 1-mile track. He recorded 27 laps in the session.

The top five was completed by Kyle Larson (134.680 mph), Brad Keselowski (134.479), Kyle Busch (134.273) and Ryan Blaney (134.238).

Larson has the best 10-lap average at 133.862 mph.

Kurt Busch, who was 15th fastest, recorded the most laps with 50.

The session was briefly stopped for a Tanner Berryhill spin.

The final 10 minutes of the session were devoted to restart practice.

Eight Cup teams to be penalized practice Saturday at Phoenix

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 10, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Eight Cup teams will be docked practice Saturday for inspection issues at ISM Raceway. Only one team is a playoff team.

The cars of DJ Kennington, Ty Dillon, JJ Yeley, Jimmie Johnson, Timmy Hill and Tanner Berryhill will miss 15 minutes of practice Saturday morning for being late to pre-qualifying inspection.

Practice will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET on CNBC.

The cars of AJ Allmendinger and Berryhill will miss 15 minutes of the final practice session for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice.

Playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. will miss 30 minutes of final practice for failing pre-qualifying inspection three times.

Final Cup practice is from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 