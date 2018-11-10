Jeffrey Earnhardt to run select Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive nine Xfinity races with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, the team announced Saturday.

Xtreme Concepts will serve as the sponsor.

The grandson of NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt will make his debut in the No. 18 Toyota Supra on Feb. 16 in the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway. Details on the rest of his schedule will be announced before the start of the 2019 season.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and I’ve got to thank Xtreme Concepts for making it happen,” said the 29-year-old Earnhardt in a statement. “You see the level of expertise Joe Gibbs Racing has and the caliber of equipment they bring to the racetrack every week. As a driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. It’s the best opportunity I’ve had in my career and I plan to make the most of it.”

“From the time we first came to NASCAR in 1992, we’ve always put forth maximum effort to have the best possible results on the racetrack,” said Coy Gibbs, JGR Vice Chairman and COO, in a statement. “Our Xfinity Series program is the perfect example of what happens when preparation meets execution. We’ve had both up-and-coming and veteran drivers achieve success in our race cars, and that success has translated to the partners they’ve represented. We think Jeffrey Earnhardt has the talent to win races and deliver strong results for Xtreme Concepts.”

Xtreme Concepts provides turnkey security solutions, along with training and technology integration to U.S. government, military and commercial clients on a global scale.

“We believe motorsports is an incredibly strong platform to highlight the many services Xtreme Concepts can provide, and we also believe in Jeffrey Earnhardt,” said Landon Ash, founder, Xtreme Concepts, in a statement. “I know firsthand how just having the opportunity to show what you can do is all you need to find success. It’s how we’ve grown Xtreme Concepts since our founding in 2008 to a worldwide leader in security concepts and solutions. Jeffrey has been an excellent representative for Xtreme Concepts and our brands like iK9, and through this endeavor with Joe Gibbs Racing we plan to grow together.”