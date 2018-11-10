Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jeffrey Earnhardt to run select Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive nine Xfinity races with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, the team announced Saturday.

Xtreme Concepts will serve as the sponsor.

The grandson of NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt will make his debut in the No. 18 Toyota Supra on Feb. 16 in the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway. Details on the rest of his schedule will be announced before the start of the 2019 season.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and I’ve got to thank Xtreme Concepts for making it happen,” said the 29-year-old Earnhardt in a statement. “You see the level of expertise Joe Gibbs Racing has and the caliber of equipment they bring to the racetrack every week. As a driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. It’s the best opportunity I’ve had in my career and I plan to make the most of it.”

“From the time we first came to NASCAR in 1992, we’ve always put forth maximum effort to have the best possible results on the racetrack,” said Coy Gibbs, JGR Vice Chairman and COO, in a statement. “Our Xfinity Series program is the perfect example of what happens when preparation meets execution. We’ve had both up-and-coming and veteran drivers achieve success in our race cars, and that success has translated to the partners they’ve represented. We think Jeffrey Earnhardt has the talent to win races and deliver strong results for Xtreme Concepts.”

Xtreme Concepts provides turnkey security solutions, along with training and technology integration to U.S. government, military and commercial clients on a global scale.

“We believe motorsports is an incredibly strong platform to highlight the many services Xtreme Concepts can provide, and we also believe in Jeffrey Earnhardt,” said Landon Ash, founder, Xtreme Concepts, in a statement. “I know firsthand how just having the opportunity to show what you can do is all you need to find success. It’s how we’ve grown Xtreme Concepts since our founding in 2008 to a worldwide leader in security concepts and solutions. Jeffrey has been an excellent representative for Xtreme Concepts and our brands like iK9, and through this endeavor with Joe Gibbs Racing we plan to grow together.”

Eight Cup teams to be penalized practice Saturday at Phoenix

By Dustin LongNov 10, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Eight Cup teams will be docked practice Saturday for inspection issues at ISM Raceway. Only one team is a playoff team.

The cars of DJ Kennington, Ty Dillon, JJ Yeley, Jimmie Johnson, Timmy Hill and Tanner Berryhill will miss 15 minutes of practice Saturday morning for being late to pre-qualifying inspection.

Practice will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET on CNBC.

The cars of AJ Allmendinger and Berryhill will miss 15 minutes of the final practice session for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice.

Playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. will miss 30 minutes of final practice for failing pre-qualifying inspection three times.

Final Cup practice is from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Saturday schedule for Phoenix (ISM Raceway)

By Dan BeaverNov 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Another full day of action at ISM Raceway culminates with the Xfinity Series race, which sets the Championship 4 field.

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Whelen Trusted to Perform 200; 200 laps/200 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Truck results, point standings after Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 11:24 PM EST
Brett Moffitt grabbed the lead on a late-race restart to record his fifth win of the season.

He beat Noah Gragson to the line after Gragson lost ground on a late-race battle with Grant Enfinger.

Harrison Burton finished third, with Enfinger dropping to fourth and Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five.

Click here for complete results.

Moffitt’s victory locked him into the Championship 4.

He joined Martinsville winner Johnny Sauter, who finished seventh in the race.

Justin Haley was locked into the finale with last week’s win at Texas. He blew an engine with 19 laps remaining and finished 28th.

Gragson finished second to round out the Championship 4.

Enfinger’s fourth was not enough to advance him to the finale.

Matt Crafton finished 11th and was also eliminated from contention.

Click here for complete points.

Brett Moffitt wins Truck race at Phoenix, Championship 4 set

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 10:33 PM EST
Brett Moffitt took advantage of a late-race restart to win his fifth race of the season and lock into the Championship 4 at Miami.

Moffitt restarted third with four laps remaining as fellow playoff contenders Noah Gragson and Grant Enfinger started on the front row.

Enfinger raced Gragson hard and as the two pushed up the track, that made room for Moffitt to grab the lead.

Gragson held on to finish second.

“On that restart, I spun the tires a little bit in the restart zone and then in (Turns) 1 and 2 I got run up the racetrack.” Gragson told Fox Sports 1 after the race. “I guess I was three-wide. We were beating and banging. That’s what you got to do. I dish it, so I sure as hell got to take it. I respect the 98 for what he did. He’s going for the win; I’m going for the win. But most importantly we’re going to be racing for a championship next week at Homestead.”

Harrison Burton was third, Enfinger fourth and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.

Friesen appeared to have a shot at the victory until he was caught speeding during a pit stop at the end of Stage 2.

With his fourth-place finish, Enfinger was eliminated from the playoffs.

Playoff contender Johnny Sauter, who was already locked into the championship finale, finished seventh.

Matt Crafton finished 11th and failed to advance to the Championship 4.

The race was red flagged on Lap 131 when playoff contender Justin Haley oiled down the track with a blown engine. He was running fifth at the time, but retired in 28th. Haley was already locked into the Championship 4 with his win last week at Texas.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

STAGE 2 WINNER: Harrison Burton

MORE: Click here for complete results
MORE: Click here for complete points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Derek Kraus finished eighth in his Truck debut. … Christian Eckes scored his third top 10 in his fourth career Truck start; he finished ninth. … In his second career start, Tyler Ankrum survived a spin on Lap 17 and climbed to sixth at the checkers. … Sheldon Creed qualified 16th and advanced to 10th for his first Truck top 10 in six starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: John Hunter Nemechek gambled on two tires when the field pitted at the end of Stage 2; he spun with 23 laps to go while trying to hold Enfinger at bay and finished 29th. … Todd Gilliland was involved in an accident with Ankrum on Lap 17 and was never able to rebound; Gilliland finished 17th.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “Sorry guys. All we had. Don’t know what else to tell you,” Enfinger said to his team over the radio after the checkered flag waved.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ford EcoBoost 200 at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 16 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Fox Sports 1.