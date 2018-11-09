Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Xfinity practice report from Phoenix

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. – John Hunter Nemechek had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity practice at ISM Raceway.

Nemechek had a lap of 133.072 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (132.402 mph), Austin Cindric (131.858), Ryan Preece (131.752) and Matt Tifft (131.685).

First practice

Christopher Bell was the fastest in the first two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at ISM Raceway.

Bell had a lap of 132.304 mph. He was followed by Ryan Preece (132.110 mph), Cole Custer (131.699), Matt Tifft (131.690) and Daniel Hemric 131.670.

Click here for practice report

The final Xfinity practice session will be from 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NASCAR makes offer to purchase International Speedway Corp.

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
1 Comment

NASCAR announced Friday that it has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of International Speedway Corp. not already owned by the controlling shareholders of NASCAR. The intention is to combine ISC and NASCAR as one privately run group of companies led by the France family.

NASCAR has made a bid for a cash purchase price of $42.00 per share. International Speedway Corporation’s stock closed at $39.06 on Friday. The stock price was $35.18 on Oct. 11. The stock has been as high as $49.95 in the last year and as low as $35.12 in that same period.

“In a highly competitive sports and entertainment landscape, a more unified strategic approach is important to our future growth,” said Jim France, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NASCAR, who also is ISC’s Chairman of the Board. “We believe the industry requires structural changes to best position the sport for long-term success and this offer represents a positive step forward in that direction.”

The France Family Group controlled approximately 74.2 percent of the combined voting power of the outstanding stock of the company as of Aug. 31.

NASCAR has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Baker Botts as its legal counsel in connection with the negotiation and consummation of a mutually acceptable transaction, and BDT & Company is serving as financial advisor to the France family.

NASCAR’s offer will be reviewed by a special committee of independent ISC board members advised by independent legal and financial advisors. In the interim, NASCAR and ISC will continue to operates as independent entities.

That committee will have J. Hyatt Brown, Larry Aiello, Jr., Larree Renda and William Graves , each of whom is an independent director of the Company, to act on behalf of the Company to consider this proposal.  Brown, ISC’s lead independent director, will serve as the group’s chairman.

“My initial reaction, I think that could eventually lead to flexibility for a schedule,” seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said of NASCAR’s bid. “Do you shorten the schedule? There’re all these questions. And I think that unity and that collaboration, or those two entities combined would be a step in that direction. It would hopefully open those doors to let those conversations really happen and progress be made. That’s pure speculation, of course, on my part, but that’s where my first thoughts go.”

International Speedway Corp. owns 12 tracks that host NASCAR Cup races, including Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and ISM Raceway, where the NASCAR’s three national series are racing this weekend.

 

Joey Logano on title hopes: ‘We’re the favorite now to win’

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
2 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The driver who won only once in the first 32 races this season says he’ll be the one to beat for the championship next weekend in Miami.

When the playoffs started, I kind of felt like we were an underdog of making it and honestly the last six or seven weeks we’ve led a lot more laps, we’ve won a lot of stages, won a race, was fast at Kansas, was fast at Texas, you know what, I think we’re the favorite now to win,’ “ Joey Logano said this week.

“And I think it’s so crazy to think that it can change that quick, but we are the one team that has been able to say we’re locked in the last couple of weeks. I can promise you, I haven’t watched any Phoenix tape when I flew out here. I was focused on one race.”

Chase Elliott isn’t impressed with Logano’s assertion, saying: “I don’t really care what he thinks.”

Martin Truex Jr. said of Logano’s claim: “Good for him. I don’t think that’s the case.”

Kyle Busch said of Logano’s comment:  “He can be the favorite if he wants to.”

Logano has scored more points than any driver in the playoffs at 342. Next is Truex at 301.

Logano also has recorded six consecutive top-10 finishes and led more than 40 percent of the laps the past three races. He is the only driver locked into the championship race after NASCAR’s penalty this week stripped Kevin Harvick’s berth to Miami with his Texas win.

Harvick now holds the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). He has a three-point lead on Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch.

Logano says that Harvick could face a challenge without crew chief Rodney Childers, who has been suspended for the next two races and went to Twitter on Friday to share his side of the matter

“I think there can be a hiccup in communication,” Logano said of Harvick being without his crew chief and car chief, who also was suspended with the Texas penalty. “You guys know how it is when you know somebody for a very long time you can almost look at them and know what they’re thinking or hear in their tone maybe during the race and that’s not really going to be there. 

“Obviously, they’ll be in communication with Rodney, but it’s not going to be very quick by the time it goes one way or the other and you know the way things get lost in translation sometimes on the phone compared to being face-to-face. You’re going to have those situations, and it’s for the next two races. I’d say it’s a big hit for them, but I’d also feel like that car is going to make it through as fast as they are and going to their best race track.”

Even so, Logano suggests this is the year he scores his first Cup title.

Erik Jones paces Cup field in Phoenix practice

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Erik Jones had the fastest lap in Friday’s lone Cup practice at ISM Raceway.

Jones led the way with a lap of 137.862  mph. He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (137.825 mph), Chase Elliott (137.815), Brad Keselowski (137.762) and Kyle Larson (137.673).

Other playoff drivers: Kevin Harvick was 10th with a lap of 137.200  mph, Kurt Busch was 11th at 137.164 mph, Aric Almirola was 12th with a lap of 137.096 mph, Joey Logano was 17th at 136.633 mph, Clint Bowyer was 19th at 136.545 mph and Martin Truex Jr. was 20th at 136.488 mph.

Ty Dillon ran the most laps at 17. No driver ran 10 consecutive laps in the session.

Cody Ware crashed in practice. He was uninjured.

Cup qualifying will take place at 7 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

Click here for Cup practice report

Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive No. 42 Xfinity car in 2019

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
3 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Chip Ganassi Racing announced that Ross Chastain will drive its No. 42 Xfinity car in 2019. DC Solar will be the sponsor.

“Make no mistake about it, I think everybody on the team has agreed to put him in the car because we think he can win races and championships,” car owner Chip Ganassi said Friday at ISM Raceway.

Chastain drove three races for the No. 42 team this season in the Xfinity Series. He won the pole and challenged for the win at Darlington before an incident with Kevin Harvick and then won at Las Vegas in the Ganassi car.

“It’s unreal, honestly,” Chastain of his full-time Xfinity ride in 2019.

Chastain has driven for JD Motorsports in the series since 2015.

“What Johnny Davis has done for me is incredible,” Chastain said.

Chastain also said that he plans to run in Cup next year for Premium Motorsports.

Asked if Ganassi plans to run a second Xfinity car for his Cup drivers next year, he said. he’d like to run John Hunter Nemechek in a second car. Nemechek has driven 16 races this season for the team. He is in the car this weekend and is scheduled to drive the car next weekend in Miami.