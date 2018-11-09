Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Truck results, point standings after Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 11:24 PM EST
Brett Moffitt grabbed the lead on a late-race restart to record his fifth win of the season.

He beat Noah Gragson to the line after Gragson lost ground on a late-race battle with Grant Enfinger.

Harrison Burton finished third, with Enfinger dropping to fourth and Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five.

Click here for complete results.

Moffitt’s victory locked him into the Championship 4.

He joined Martinsville winner Johnny Sauter, who finished seventh in the race.

Justin Haley was locked into the finale with last week’s win at Texas. He blew an engine with 19 laps remaining and finished 28th.

Gragson finished second to round out the Championship 4.

Enfinger’s fourth was not enough to advance him to the finale.

Matt Crafton finished 11th and was also eliminated from contention.

Click here for complete points.

Brett Moffitt wins Truck race at Phoenix, Championship 4 set

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 10:33 PM EST
Brett Moffitt took advantage of a late-race restart to win his fifth race of the season and lock into the Championship 4 at Miami.

Moffitt restarted third with four laps remaining as fellow playoff contenders Noah Gragson and Grant Enfinger started on the front row.

Enfinger raced Gragson hard and as the two pushed up the track, that made room for Moffitt to grab the lead.

Gragson held on to finish second.

“On that restart, I spun the tires a little bit in the restart zone and then in (Turns) 1 and 2 I got run up the racetrack.” Gragson told Fox Sports 1 after the race. “I guess I was three-wide. We were beating and banging. That’s what you got to do. I dish it, so I sure as hell got to take it. I respect the 98 for what he did. He’s going for the win; I’m going for the win. But most importantly we’re going to be racing for a championship next week at Homestead.”

Harrison Burton was third, Enfinger fourth and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.

Friesen appeared to have a shot at the victory until he was caught speeding during a pit stop at the end of Stage 2.

With his fourth-place finish, Enfinger was eliminated from the playoffs.

Playoff contender Johnny Sauter, who was already locked into the championship finale, finished seventh.

Matt Crafton finished 11th and failed to advance to the Championship 4.

The race was red flagged on Lap 131 when playoff contender Justin Haley oiled down the track with a blown engine. He was running fifth at the time, but retired in 28th. Haley was already locked into the Championship 4 with his win last week at Texas.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

STAGE 2 WINNER: Harrison Burton

MORE: Click here for complete results
MORE: Click here for complete points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Derek Kraus finished eighth in his Truck debut. … Christian Eckes scored his third top 10 in his fourth career Truck start; he finished ninth. … In his second career start, Tyler Ankrum survived a spin on Lap 17 and climbed to sixth at the checkers. … Sheldon Creed qualified 16th and advanced to 10th for his first Truck top 10 in six starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: John Hunter Nemechek gambled on two tires when the field pitted at the end of Stage 2; he spun with 23 laps to go while trying to hold Enfinger at bay and finished 29th. … Todd Gilliland was involved in an accident with Ankrum on Lap 17 and was never able to rebound; Gilliland finished 17th.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “Sorry guys. All we had. Don’t know what else to tell you,” Enfinger said to his team over the radio after the checkered flag waved.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ford EcoBoost 200 at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 16 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Fox Sports 1.

Cup starting lineup at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Playoff contender Kevin Harvick will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Harvick won the pole with a lap of 139.340 mph.

Fellow playoff driver Chase Elliott (139.152 mph) joins him on the front row.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (139.007), Ryan Blaney (138.867) and Alex Bowman (138.739) round out the top five.

Other playoff contenders: Kyle Busch (138.707) qualified sixth, Joey Logano (138.254) qualified ninth, Martin Truex Jr. (138.339) qualified 13th, Kurt Busch (138.180) qualified 14th, Clint Bowyer (137.878 mph) qualified 16th and Aric Almirola (137.720).

Click here for the complete lineup.

Kevin Harvick wins Phoenix pole; Martin Truex Jr. car chief ejected

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
2 Comments

Coming off the midweek penalty that stripped him of an automatic berth to the Championship 4, Kevin Harvick posted a lap of 139.340 mph to win the pole for the Cup race at Phoenix.

Suspended crew chief Rodney Childers, who watched qualifying from the shop in North Carolina, tweeted his approval.

Harvick beat fellow playoff contender Chase Elliott (139.152 mph) by .035 seconds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (139.007), Ryan Blaney (138.867) and Alex Bowman (138.739) rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr. failed inspection three times before qualifying so car chief Blake Harris was ejected from the garage. Truex also will lose 30 minutes in Saturday’s final practice. He posted a lap of 138.339 mph and qualified 13th.

Other playoff contenders: Kyle Busch (138.707 mph) qualified sixth, Joey Logano (138.254) qualified ninth, Kurt Busch (138.180) qualified 14th, Clint Bowyer (137.878) qualified 16th and Aric Almirola (137.720) qualified 18th.

Click here for the complete qualification results.

 

Noah Gragson wins truck pole at Phoenix

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 6:43 PM EST
Playoff contender Noah Gragson posted a lap of 136.075 mph in the final round of qualification for the Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and will lead the field to green tonight.

He beat fellow playoff contender Justin Haley (135.221 mph) by .167 seconds.

Harrison Burton (134.887), Stewart Friesen (134.862) and playoff eligible Brett Moffitt (134.821) rounded out the top five.

Other playoff drivers: Matt Crafton (134.399) qualified 10th, Grant Enfinger (133.993) qualified 12th and Johnny Sauter (133.844) qualified 14th.

Click here for the complete lineup.

 