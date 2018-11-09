Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tanner Berryhill ready for Cup debut in last elimination race

By Daniel McFadinNov 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
You’re forgiven if you don’t know Tanner Berryhill’s name.

It’s been four years since the last of his 40 Xfinity starts and three years after his one-off start in the Monster Energy Open.

Now the 24-year-old is set to make his Cup debut in Sunday’s playoff elimination race at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), which will set the championship four in Miami.

Berryhill grew up in Bixby, Oklahoma, racing Bandoleros, sprint cars and midgets thinking he “would be Jeff Gordon.”

Like Gordon in the 1992 Cup finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Berryhill’s debut will be in one of the most important races of the year.

In the summer of 2017 Berryhill was contemplating making a “clean break” from NASCAR.

While he loves racing, being a “salesman” had come to dominate his time in the sport.

“That’s kind of what it takes to be a driver in NASCAR these days is to find sponsors all the time and beat the streets for that,” Berryhill told NBC Sports. “I tried that with my own team and I was carrying so many hats, it just didn’t work out and I got told ‘no’ too many times, it got me a little discouraged.”

Studying finance at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte – where he’ll graduate in December – Berryhill was about ready to embrace working for his family’s construction business in Oklahoma.

The years since 2015 hadn’t seen him completely on the racing sidelines. Berryhill competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals, late models and other midget races.

“I’ve been ready to go this whole time, just been waiting for somebody to call me to put me in (a ride),” Berryhill said.

The first call from Victor Obaika, owner of Obaika Racing, came in May.

Berryhill had worked on the team’s Xfinity operation last year helping put cars together and he and Obaika had talks in late 2016 about a racing opportunity.

Dan Stillman, who had been the crew chief of Berryhill’s family Xfinity team in 2014, was now with Obaika. Stillman suggested Berryhill be given a chance earlier this year.

Berryhill’s first shot at NASCAR in three years came in September in the inaugural Xfinity race on the Charlotte Roval.

“I was a little nervous to be honest to be going in driving it, but as soon as I got on the track I was like, ‘Oh, this is exactly what I remember,'” Berryhill said. “I didn’t have any issues getting up to speed. I feel like Lap 2 on track I was maximizing the car.”

But problems with the brakes on the No. 97 Chevrolet prevented him from making the field.

“I think (Obaika) was happy with what I did in practice, the way I held myself and whatnot,” Berryhill said. “Gave me another chance to come (to Phoenix) and do it.”

Unlike his first attempt to qualify for a Cup race – also at Phoenix in 2015 – only 40 cars are entered and Berryhill is guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup of Sunday’s race.

That race just happens to be the final elimination race of the playoffs as seven drivers will compete for the last three spot in the championship four.

“I understand the implications I could cause by messing somebody’s race up, and I’m going to do everything I can to not do that,” Berryhill said. “That’s not how I want to be remembered in this sport.”

Berryhill cites his career so far as evidence to those competing up front shouldn’t have to worry about him.

“I’ve raced 40 Xfinity races,” Berryhill said. “I’ve never been in a car capable of not going a lap down, to be honest. That said, I’ve dealt with leaders lapping me for 40 races. I have plenty experience of staying out-of-the-way, not causing trouble.”

Though Berryhill concedes he had a late-race encounter with Kyle Larson in the 2014 Xfinity race at Darlington, “which is in my opinion still ridiculous.”

Berryhill has consulted with drivers he’s close to on how he should navigate Phoenix should a tense situation arise, asking, “Where should I go to get out-of-the-way? Where is the best way?”

But Berryhill is “just focused on having a good race. Keeping a car clean and taking what I can get. If I’m faster than someone, I’ll go past them. It’s as simple as that. We’re racing.

“I’m not going to be dumb or foolish. We’re building this program from the ground up.

“You got to start somewhere.”

NASCAR America: Pete Pistone asks when innovation becomes cheating

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
For a couple of days after last week’s race at Texas, the fans on The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio had some interesting storylines to consider. Then came Wednesday – and the news of Kevin Harvick‘s penalty for an illegal spoiler hit co-host Pete Pistone and the fans in their collective gut.

As Nate Ryan pointed out, it seems that NASCAR can’t have the good without an equal dose of the bad.

Now the sport is forced to debate the line between cheating and innovation.

“That line of demarcation – where is it?” Pistone asked. “Is it a little tolerance over here … past the line, have to go back in tech – is that cheating? This one feels like cheating. You have a part that wasn’t approved. It was moved to a place – from what I understand – the team felt like they didn’t check that part of the car for like two years, let’s give this a shot.

“When NASCAR comes down with an L1 penalty and takes away the win in terms of how it doesn’t count to go to the next round of the playoffs, I don’t know how you cannot look at that and say, ‘Boy, that was cheating.’ But there’s so much gray area here and that’s the problem.”

According to Pistone, the lasting effect of scandals such as this harms NASCAR at a time when new sponsors and fans must be brought in to insure the sport’s health.

“We’re trying to bring new people into this sport,” Pistone said. “Is it a hard sell to try and bring somebody in who thinks this is a sport that sort of puts itself around the word cheating and sort of celebrates that? I think it is and I think that’s why it bothers me so much.”

The line between cheating and innovation is one NASCAR has walked since the sport began, according to Ryan

“There is sort of a part of rule breaking that is endemic to what you’re supposed to be doing when you’re in NASCAR,” Ryan said.

Kevin Harvick’s crew chief explains details of Texas penalty in tweetstorm

By Nate RyanNov 9, 2018, 8:19 AM EST
During a series of early morning posts Friday on Twitter, Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick, revealed several details about his team’s penalty at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR effectively stripped Harvick’s victory Wednesday and knocked the team from the Championship 4 after finding an illegally mounted spoiler on the No. 4 Ford. According to Childers, the team gained 4 counts of downforce by offsetting the part to the right, or 0.04 percent of the car’s total downforce.

Childers also posted that the team made the decision to move the spoiler after watching many teams shift their decklids and spoilers to the right in the previous 1.5-mile race at Kansas Speedway two weeks earlier. Childers said it was too late for the team to move the decklid for the Texas race.

Suspended from the next two races, Childers said he is working from the shop this weekend rather than travel to Phoenix. Though he wouldn’t have been allowed in the garage, Childers would have been permitted to be in the grandstands or the suites. He hinted in a previous tweet that he might attend the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Childers also posted that there are no hard feelings with NASCAR about the penalty.

Friday schedule at Phoenix (ISM Raceway)

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
All three of NASCAR’s national series will be on track Friday at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) with a full day’s action.

Here’s the day’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS2)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil 150; 150 laps/150 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Is it time for NASCAR to take away wins for violations?

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
NASCAR’s L1 penalty this week all but stripped the Texas win from Kevin Harvick, but years from now he’ll be listed as the victor of that race.

If NASCAR can take away all that goes with the win — that includes taking Harvick’s berth in the championship race in Miami — shouldn’t the sanctioning body take away the win and leave the winner’s spot vacant in the results? And shouldn’t NASCAR remove the win from the driver’s record?

NASCAR’s history started with a disqualification after all.

Glenn Dunnaway won the first NASCAR race on June 19, 1949 at Charlotte but the win was taken away because his car failed inspection after the race. Jim Roper was declared the winner and has been recognized as the first winner of a NASCAR race since — even though he finished three laps behind Dunnaway.

So it makes sense that as NASCAR looks at possibly increasing penalties that the time has come to take away wins.

Before taking away wins, though, consider one thing.

How does one deal with the past? Richard Petty was fined what was a record $35,000 and docked 104 points after his car was found to have an oversized engine and the team used left-side tires on the right side of his car at Charlotte in 1983. The victory was the 198th of his career.

If you’re going to take away Harvick’s win last weekend at Texas (and at Las Vegas early in the season), then what about Petty? Is the NASCAR Hall of Fame going to have to change all the references to Petty’s 200 wins?

2. Chevy looks to avoid repeating last year’s disappointment

Chevrolet has one last chance to put a car in the Cup championship race in Miami or face a second consecutive year without a competitor in the title race.

Chase Elliott is the lone remaining Chevrolet driver in title contention in Cup heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). He enters outside a transfer spot.

In January, Pat Suhy, Chevrolet’s NASCAR Group Manager, called it “unacceptable” that the manufacturer did not have a car competing for the Cup title last year and said “I expect us to have at least a car or two in the final four this year. There’s no reason we shouldn’t.”

Elliott’s path to Miami was helped by NASCAR’s penalty to Kevin Harvick that leaves three spots in the championship field to be filled Sunday. Elliott trails Harvick by 17 points for the last transfer spot.

The debut season of the Camaro ZL1 has not gone as smoothly for Chevrolet and also came in a season where Hendrick Motorsports, the top Chevy team, struggled for much of the season. The result is that Chevrolet has won four races this year — Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 and Chase Elliott won at Watkins Glen, Dover and Kansas.

Chevrolet last had fewer than four wins in 1982 when it scored three victories that season.

3. Heavy fines

With two races left this season, NASCAR has fined Cup teams a total of $850,000 for various infractions. That tops last year’s total of $815,000.

All the money goes to the NASCAR Foundation.

Fines are issued to the crew chief. Stewart-Haas Racing’s crew chiefs and Joe Gibbs Racing’s crew chiefs have each been fined a total of $215,000 this season.

Fines can be as little as $10,000 for not having a lug nut secure after a race to the $75,000 fine crew chief Rodney Childers received this week for the infraction with Kevin Harvick’s car at Texas.

4. New look

With ISM Racing moving its start/finish line to just before the dogleg, drivers anticipate restarts could be wild.

I would imagine that we will cross the start-finish line and be nine-wide going though the dogleg and then try to figure out how to get back to two-wide by the time we get to the new Turn 1,” Aric Almirola said. “That is a really flat, tricky corner. Running much more than two-wide is pretty difficult through there. I am sure it will fan out and get really exciting. I think when it gets down late in the race, the restarts will be really, really intense and chaotic with guys trying to make moves in desperation and trying to make that final round of four.”

Joey Logano says that the new Turn 1 (which was formerly Turn 3) provides another challenge for drivers.

“I can see a lot of cars making those big moves and how Turn (1) has that very inviting apron down there with no grip at all and there are a lot of cars that slide a lot on cold tires there,” he said. “It seems like with low pressure and cold tires that the tires really want to chatter on the race track. Once they start chattering it is hard to stop it. It is like a basketball. You will see a lot of cars slip up. If there is a car on the outside of them it will cause contact for sure. I think it is going to make restarts a lot crazier than they used to be.”

5. Will history repeat?

Kevin Harvick was penalized after his victory at Las Vegas in March for a violation with the rear window brace. The infraction cost Harvick 20 points and the seven playoff points he earned for winning both stages and the race.

The next weekend, Harvick won at ISM Raceway and punctuated his victory by exiting his car on the frontstretch and pounding the rear window.

“I’ve been pissed is what I’ve been,” Harvick said to Fox after that win. “I’ve been mad as all get out because this team does a great job. This organization does a great job and we’ve got fast race cars. And to take that away from those guys just really pissed me off last week. To come here to a race track that is so good for us is a lot of fun and everyone was just determined this week and we just wanted to just go stomp them. We didn’t stomp them, but we won. That’s all that really matters. What a badass team right there!

“This really felt more important than winning at Homestead, racing for a championship, just to drive it home for all those supporters out there. And all you haters … I see you.”

Can Harvick come back and win again at Phoenix after another severe penalty? If so, what will he say to the haters this time?