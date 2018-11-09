Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Noah Gragson wins truck pole at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 6:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Playoff contender Noah Gragson posted a lap of 136.075 mph in the final round of qualification for the Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway and will lead the field to green tonight.

He beat fellow playoff contender Justin Haley (135.221 mph) by .167 seconds.

Harrison Burton (134.887), Stewart Friesen (134.862) and playoff eligible Brett Moffitt (134.821) rounded out the top five.

Other playoff drivers: Matt Crafton (134.399) qualified 10th, Grant Enfinger (133.993) qualified 12th and Johnny Sauter (133.844) qualified 14th.

Click here for the complete lineup.

 

Cup starting lineup at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Playoff contender Kevin Harvick will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Harvick won the pole with a lap of 139.340 mph.

Fellow playoff driver Chase Elliott (139.152 mph) joins him on the front row.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (139.007), Ryan Blaney (138.867) and Alex Bowman (138.739) round out the top five.

Other playoff contenders: Kyle Busch (138.707) qualified sixth, Joey Logano (138.254) qualified ninth, Martin Truex Jr. (138.339) qualified 13th, Kurt Busch (138.180) qualified 14th, Clint Bowyer (137.878 mph) qualified 16th and Aric Almirola (137.720).

Click here for the complete lineup.

Kevin Harvick wins Phoenix pole; Martin Truex Jr. car chief ejected

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
1 Comment

Coming off the midweek penalty that stripped him of an automatic berth to the Championship 4, Kevin Harvick posted a lap of 139.340 mph to win the pole for the Cup race at Phoenix.

Suspended crew chief Rodney Childers, who watched qualifying from the shop in North Carolina, tweeted his approval.

Harvick beat fellow playoff contender Chase Elliott (139.152 mph) by .035 seconds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (139.007), Ryan Blaney (138.867) and Alex Bowman (138.739) rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr. failed inspection three times before qualifying so car chief Blake Harris was ejected from the garage. Truex also will lose 30 minutes in Saturday’s final practice. He posted a lap of 138.339 mph and qualified 13th.

Other playoff contenders: Kyle Busch (138.707 mph) qualified sixth, Joey Logano (138.254) qualified ninth, Kurt Busch (138.180) qualified 14th, Clint Bowyer (137.878) qualified 16th and Aric Almirola (137.720) qualified 18th.

Click here for the complete qualification results.

 

NASCAR makes offer to purchase International Speedway Corp.

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
2 Comments

NASCAR announced Friday that it has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of International Speedway Corp. not already owned by the controlling shareholders of NASCAR. The intention is to combine ISC and NASCAR as one privately run group of companies led by the France family.

NASCAR has made a bid for a cash purchase price of $42.00 per share. International Speedway Corporation’s stock closed at $39.06 on Friday. The stock price was $35.18 on Oct. 11. The stock has been as high as $49.95 in the last year and as low as $35.12 in that same period.

“In a highly competitive sports and entertainment landscape, a more unified strategic approach is important to our future growth,” said Jim France, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NASCAR, who also is ISC’s Chairman of the Board. “We believe the industry requires structural changes to best position the sport for long-term success and this offer represents a positive step forward in that direction.”

The France Family Group controlled approximately 74.2 percent of the combined voting power of the outstanding stock of the company as of Aug. 31.

NASCAR has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Baker Botts as its legal counsel in connection with the negotiation and consummation of a mutually acceptable transaction, and BDT & Company is serving as financial advisor to the France family.

NASCAR’s offer will be reviewed by a special committee of independent ISC board members advised by independent legal and financial advisors. In the interim, NASCAR and ISC will continue to operates as independent entities.

That committee will have J. Hyatt Brown, Larry Aiello, Jr., Larree Renda and William Graves, each of whom is an independent director of the Company, to act on behalf of the Company to consider this proposal.  Brown, ISC’s lead independent director, will serve as the group’s chairman.

“My initial reaction, I think that could eventually lead to flexibility for a schedule,” seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said of NASCAR’s bid. “Do you shorten the schedule? There’re all these questions. And I think that unity and that collaboration, or those two entities combined would be a step in that direction. It would hopefully open those doors to let those conversations really happen and progress be made. That’s pure speculation, of course, on my part, but that’s where my first thoughts go.”

International Speedway Corp. owns 12 tracks that host NASCAR Cup races, including Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and ISM Raceway, where the NASCAR’s three national series are racing this weekend.

 

 

Xfinity practice report from Phoenix

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. – John Hunter Nemechek had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity practice at ISM Raceway.

Nemechek had a lap of 133.072 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (132.402 mph), Austin Cindric (131.858), Ryan Preece (131.752) and Matt Tifft (131.685).

First practice

Christopher Bell was the fastest in the first two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at ISM Raceway.

Bell had a lap of 132.304 mph. He was followed by Ryan Preece (132.110 mph), Cole Custer (131.699), Matt Tifft (131.690) and Daniel Hemric 131.670.

Click here for practice report

The final Xfinity practice session will be from 4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN