Erik Jones paces Cup field in Phoenix practice

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Erik Jones had the fastest lap in Friday’s lone Cup practice at ISM Raceway.

Jones led the way with a lap of 137.862  mph. He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (137.825 mph), Chase Elliott (137.815), Brad Keselowski (137.762) and Kyle Larson (137.673).

Cody Ware crashed in practice. He was uninjured.

Cup qualifying will take place at 7 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive No. 42 Xfinity car in 2019

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
2 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Chip Ganassi Racing announced that Ross Chastain will drive its No. 42 Xfinity car in 2019. DC Solar will be the sponsor.

“Make no mistake about it, I think everybody on the team has agreed to put him in the car because we think he can win races and championships,” car owner Chip Ganassi said Friday at ISM Raceway.

Chastain drove three races for the No. 42 team this season in the Xfinity Series. He won the pole and challenged for the win at Darlington before an incident with Kevin Harvick and then won at Las Vegas in the Ganassi car.

“It’s unreal, honestly,” Chastain of his full-time Xfinity ride in 2019.

Chastain has driven for JD Motorsports in the series since 2015.

“What Johnny Davis has done for me is incredible,” Chastain said.

Chastain also said that he plans to run in Cup next year for Premium Motorsports.

Asked if Ganassi plans to run a second Xfinity car for his Cup drivers next year, he said. he’d like to run John Hunter Nemechek in a second car. Nemechek has driven 16 races this season for the team. He is in the car this weekend and is scheduled to drive the car next weekend in Miami.

NASCAR Truck practice report at Phoenix

By Dustin LongNov 9, 2018, 12:14 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Harrison Burton posted the fastest lap in the final Camping World Truck Series practice Friday at ISM Raceway, sweeping both practices.

Burton posted a lap of 136.121 mph. He was followed by Noah Gragson (135.542 mph), Justin Haley (135.338), Ben Rhodes (134.958) and Derek Kraus (134.534). Kraus, a K&N Pro Series West driver is making his series debut.

There were no incidents in the session.

Opening practice 

Harrison Burton posted the fastest lap in the opening Camping World Truck Series practice Friday at ISM Raceway.

Burton went 135.425 mph. He was followed by Noah Gragson (135.354 mph), Ben Rhodes (134.842), Matt Crafton (134.731) and Johnny Sauter (134.348).

Truck teams will have a second practice before qualifying and racing Friday.

Tanner Berryhill ready for Cup debut in last elimination race

By Daniel McFadinNov 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
You’re forgiven if you don’t know Tanner Berryhill’s name.

It’s been four years since the last of his 40 Xfinity starts and three years after his one-off start in the Monster Energy Open.

Now the 24-year-old is set to make his Cup debut in Sunday’s playoff elimination race at ISM Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), which will set the championship four in Miami.

Berryhill grew up in Bixby, Oklahoma, racing Bandoleros, sprint cars and midgets thinking he “would be Jeff Gordon.”

Like Gordon in the 1992 Cup finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Berryhill’s debut will be in one of the most important races of the year.

In the summer of 2017 Berryhill was contemplating making a “clean break” from NASCAR.

While he loves racing, being a “salesman” had come to dominate his time in the sport.

“That’s kind of what it takes to be a driver in NASCAR these days is to find sponsors all the time and beat the streets for that,” Berryhill told NBC Sports. “I tried that with my own team and I was carrying so many hats, it just didn’t work out and I got told ‘no’ too many times, it got me a little discouraged.”

Studying finance at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte – where he’ll graduate in December – Berryhill was about ready to embrace working for his family’s construction business in Oklahoma.

The years since 2015 hadn’t seen him completely on the racing sidelines. Berryhill competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals, late models and other midget races.

“I’ve been ready to go this whole time, just been waiting for somebody to call me to put me in (a ride),” Berryhill said.

The first call from Victor Obaika, owner of Obaika Racing, came in May.

Berryhill had worked on the team’s Xfinity operation last year helping put cars together and he and Obaika had talks in late 2016 about a racing opportunity.

Dan Stillman, who had been the crew chief of Berryhill’s family Xfinity team in 2014, was now with Obaika. Stillman suggested Berryhill be given a chance earlier this year.

Berryhill’s first shot at NASCAR in three years came in September in the inaugural Xfinity race on the Charlotte Roval.

“I was a little nervous to be honest to be going in driving it, but as soon as I got on the track I was like, ‘Oh, this is exactly what I remember,'” Berryhill said. “I didn’t have any issues getting up to speed. I feel like Lap 2 on track I was maximizing the car.”

But problems with the brakes on the No. 97 Chevrolet prevented him from making the field.

“I think (Obaika) was happy with what I did in practice, the way I held myself and whatnot,” Berryhill said. “Gave me another chance to come (to Phoenix) and do it.”

Unlike his first attempt to qualify for a Cup race – also at Phoenix in 2015 – only 40 cars are entered and Berryhill is guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup of Sunday’s race.

That race just happens to be the final elimination race of the playoffs as seven drivers will compete for the last three spot in the championship four.

“I understand the implications I could cause by messing somebody’s race up, and I’m going to do everything I can to not do that,” Berryhill said. “That’s not how I want to be remembered in this sport.”

Berryhill cites his career so far as evidence to those competing up front shouldn’t have to worry about him.

“I’ve raced 40 Xfinity races,” Berryhill said. “I’ve never been in a car capable of not going a lap down, to be honest. That said, I’ve dealt with leaders lapping me for 40 races. I have plenty experience of staying out-of-the-way, not causing trouble.”

Though Berryhill concedes he had a late-race encounter with Kyle Larson in the 2014 Xfinity race at Darlington, “which is in my opinion still ridiculous.”

Berryhill has consulted with drivers he’s close to on how he should navigate Phoenix should a tense situation arise, asking, “Where should I go to get out-of-the-way? Where is the best way?”

But Berryhill is “just focused on having a good race. Keeping a car clean and taking what I can get. If I’m faster than someone, I’ll go past them. It’s as simple as that. We’re racing.

“I’m not going to be dumb or foolish. We’re building this program from the ground up.

“You got to start somewhere.”

NASCAR America: Pete Pistone asks when innovation becomes cheating

By Dan BeaverNov 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
1 Comment

For a couple of days after last week’s race at Texas, the fans on The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio had some interesting storylines to consider. Then came Wednesday – and the news of Kevin Harvick‘s penalty for an illegal spoiler hit co-host Pete Pistone and the fans in their collective gut.

As Nate Ryan pointed out, it seems that NASCAR can’t have the good without an equal dose of the bad.

Now the sport is forced to debate the line between cheating and innovation.

“That line of demarcation – where is it?” Pistone asked. “Is it a little tolerance over here … past the line, have to go back in tech – is that cheating? This one feels like cheating. You have a part that wasn’t approved. It was moved to a place – from what I understand – the team felt like they didn’t check that part of the car for like two years, let’s give this a shot.

“When NASCAR comes down with an L1 penalty and takes away the win in terms of how it doesn’t count to go to the next round of the playoffs, I don’t know how you cannot look at that and say, ‘Boy, that was cheating.’ But there’s so much gray area here and that’s the problem.”

According to Pistone, the lasting effect of scandals such as this harms NASCAR at a time when new sponsors and fans must be brought in to insure the sport’s health.

“We’re trying to bring new people into this sport,” Pistone said. “Is it a hard sell to try and bring somebody in who thinks this is a sport that sort of puts itself around the word cheating and sort of celebrates that? I think it is and I think that’s why it bothers me so much.”

The line between cheating and innovation is one NASCAR has walked since the sport began, according to Ryan

“There is sort of a part of rule breaking that is endemic to what you’re supposed to be doing when you’re in NASCAR,” Ryan said.

For more, watch the video above.

