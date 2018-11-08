Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download: Addressing repaves, rules packages and penalties

By Dan BeaverNov 8, 2018, 1:09 PM EST
Recorded on Monday after a Texas Cup race filled with controversy but not filled with a lot of on-track action, Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s weekly Dale Jr. Download podcast addressed the state of the sport, improvements already made and potential enhancements that are in the works.

Texas Repave and Reconfiguration (begins at about the 1:30 mark)

After the race, Chase Elliott complained about the repaving and reconfiguration of Texas Motor Speedway, saying: “I don’t know what genius decided to pave this place or take the banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2. Not a good move for the entertainment factor, in my opinion.”

Earnhardt notes that the repaving was a necessity. Texas was forced to reschedule an IndyCar race in 2016 because the track surface was unable to control weepers. His opinion about the reconfiguration was mixed.

“The reconfiguration, though; not sure that I would have done that,” Earnhardt opined. “With that said, I think the less banking in (Turns) 1 and 2 is maybe the only thing that created passing in the race. Guys going down in there and getting moved up the racetrack.”

2019 Rules package and beyond (4:20)

A new rules package for 2019 has drivers and teams already debating its efficacy. In a tweet after Sunday’s race, Denny Hamlin addressed the pending rules, saying it is naïve to think the new package will solve one-groove racing.

“One of the most important things to the racetrack is what connects (the car) to the road,” Earnhardt said. “The tire is the most important component to all of this. … That’s why Goodyear’s job is the toughest job in the sport. Tougher than the governing body. Goodyear is the key to all of our answers.”

Moreover, a new engine package needs to be created specifically with the new aerodynamic rules and tires in mind.

“There is a new engine package coming in a couple of years that is going to be an open engine with 550 or whatever horsepower,” Earnhardt said. “Until then, we’ve got this stopgap restricted engine … and that’s okay too. It helps us understand where we’re headed and what we need to do to fix it.”

Stop Listening to All the Drivers and Fans (5:45)

Earnhardt believes it is time for NASCAR to become more selective about who they listen to. Conflicting agendas make it impossible to get a clear picture of the path that needs to be taken, so the sanctioning body should find a few drivers they respect without feeling the need for an all-inclusive Drivers’ Council.

“NASCAR doesn’t need to listen to the drivers. NASCAR needs to listen to some drivers,” he said. “NASCAR doesn’t need to listen to every single fan when they have opinions. They need to listen to some fans.”

Make Penalties Fearsome (9:50)

“I’m a believer in a stern, strict system … that has penalties and deterrents that are incredibly severe that would make you never want to fail tech,” Earnhardt said.

Addressing the controversial mistake by NASCAR to send Jimmie Johnson to the back of the field after failing pre-race inspection twice, Earnhardt was in agreement with Tony Stewart’s comments earlier this week about ways to simplify the tech process. He believes fewer rules and zero tolerance is desirable.

“We need less rules – like tech shouldn’t be such a giant process – but the rules that we do keep, those are rules, and if you break those rules that should be it.”

On Wednesday, after the Dale Jr. Download podcast aired, NASCAR levied an L1 penalty against Kevin Harvick for an illegal spoiler. Later in the day, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition Scott Miller suggested harsher penalties might be coming in 2019 for similar infractions.

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 best at Phoenix in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverNov 8, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway will look different this weekend than it did in the spring. Major capital improvements were implemented between 2018’s two races including the relocation of the finish line. While that could make a difference in who wins this week, the track itself has not been changed since it was reconfigured and repaved in 2011.

That alteration was substantial with the addition of a run-off area on what was formerly the backstretch. This week, it will be a wide part of the road near where the checkered flag gets waved. If there is a late-race restart, it could be exciting as three-, four- or even five-wide racing breaks out and the driver with the most momentum off Turn 4 will triumph.

At its core, ISM is still Phoenix International Raceway, however – a track that rewards consistency and rhythm. Chose this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster from among the drivers who have excelled there in the past.

1. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 3.40) Playoff
Harvick’s last trip to Phoenix came after he was hit with a penalty for an illegal back window at Las Vegas this March. Undaunted, he dominated and won his seventh race there in his last 12 attempts and there is no reason to think this week will be any different.

2. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 3.60) Playoff
Busch has not won at Phoenix since his rookie season of 2005, but he has finished outside the top five only one time in his last six attempts. With a substantial points lead over the cutoff line and the promise that at least two playoff contenders will advance on points, he will likely settle for a solid performance without risking much for the win. 

3. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 6.80) Playoff
Last year Elliott held the lead late at Phoenix before he was overhauled by Matt Kenseth in the closing laps. He has learned a lot since then and will not be as easy to pass if he is in a position to win and advance to the championship four. In five starts on this track, he has never finished worse than 12th.

4. Erik Jones (three-year average: 7.00 in three starts) Non-Playoff
Since joining the Cup series fulltime last year, Jones has swept the top 10 at Phoenix. He finished fourth in this race last year and is coming off a fourth-place finish at Texas. He was also fourth the last time the series visited a one-mile track at Dover. There are a lot of “fours” in his record this week, so fantasy players can expect him to finish near there again. 

5. Alex Bowman (three-year average: 9.50 in two starts) Non-Playoff
Bowman’s best Phoenix result before joining Hendrick Motorsports was a 30th earned in 2015. In fall 2016, he qualified Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s No. 88 on the pole and finished sixth. The feel of that car must have stuck with him because he qualified fourth there in the spring and finished just outside the top 10 in 13th.

6. Daniel Suarez (three-year average: 11.00 in three starts) Non-Playoff
It is official that Suarez will give up his ride to Martin Truex Jr. in 2019 and that puts some pressure on the sophomore driver to perform this week. Luckily for him, this is a track that has been mostly kind since he joined the Cup series. Suarez’s three attempts at Phoenix netted two of his 21 career top 10s. His worst result of 18th came in this race last year. 

7. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 11.80) Non-Playoff
Hamlin may well be the best driver currently racing on minimally-banked tracks. His three-year average at Phoenix is skewed by last year’s edition of this race when he was pinched in the wall by a determined Elliott. Without that, he would have a perfect record of top 10s and an average somewhere around sixth.  

8. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 13.40) Playoff
If one looks at the totality of Busch’s career with Stewart-Haas Racing at Phoenix, his numbers are much better than 13th. In nine attempts with that team, he has six top 10s. Unfortunately, two of the three times he missed that mark came last year and a pair of 20-something results have hurt his average. Busch has consistently earned top 10s on every track type this year and should easily record another. 

9. Aric Almirola (three-year average: 13.60) Playoff
While he has only three top 10s during his career at Phoenix, this has still been one of his better tracks with a career average finish of 18.1 in 15 starts. That places the flat one-miler fourth on his list. Equally impressive, he has finished on the lead lap in 12 of the last 13 races there. Almirola needs a win this week, but his best finish to date has been a seventh this spring.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 14.60) Playoff
Before last fall, Truex had only one top five in 23 Phoenix attempts. He qualified fifth and finished third in that race. This spring, he started on the pole and finished fifth. His numbers will only improve now that he is more closely aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing and this could be the week he gets his first win on the one-mile flat track. 

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Never underestimate the power of determination. Harvick is in the news for all the wrong reasons this week, but one need only flash back to the spring Phoenix race for an image of his tapping the back window in defiance of all the haters that came out after his Vegas penalty. Harvick has only one previous pole on this track from spring 2015 but he has started on one of the first five rows six times in his last eight attempts.

Segment Winners: Finishing first in the opening stages at Phoenix has not been a particularly good omen so far. Last spring, Joey Logano won Stage 1 (after scoring the pole) and finished 31st. Elliott won Stage 2 and finished 12th. Last fall, Kyle Larson started third and won Stage 1 before finishing 40th. Stage 2 winner Hamlin finished 35th with crash damage. This spring, Kyle Busch defied those odds by finishing second after winning Stage 1, but his brother Kurt Busch finished only 10th after winning Stage 2. Pick a top five qualified driver, but don’t use that same racer as your overall winner pick.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 8, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
The 1-mile ISM Raceway will host the final elimination races for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series this weekend.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 9

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS2)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6:45 p.m – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Lucas Oil 150; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 10

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Whelen Trusted to Perform 200; 200 laps/200 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 11

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:20 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:40 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:20 p.m. – Can-Am 500; 312 laps/312 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell in trouble ahead of Phoenix Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinNov 8, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The two best drivers in the Xfinity Series this season are in dire straits ahead of Saturday’s playoff elimination race in Phoenix (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Christopher Bell, who has a rookie record six wins, and Justin Allgaier (five wins) each find themselves outside the championship four that will advance to the title round in Miami.

Allgaier is 12 points out of the final transfer spot and Bell, coming off two straight DNFs, is 34 points out.

On NASCAR America, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discussed whether both drivers would be able to qualify for the championship round.

“Nope,” Letarte said bluntly, adding he thinks neither will qualify. “Christopher Bell has to be your favorite going into it … Christopher Bell’s only option is to win. Sometimes you have to wonder what that does to the psyche of a team, to a young racer. This isn’t Kevin Harvick we’re talking about. This isn’t Joey Logano. While he’s as talented as such, probably so. Definitely doesn’t have the experience.

“How will he handle the moment?”

Burton predicted Bell will go to Phoenix and win the race.

“You look at the points, I see the opportunity for anything to happen,” Burton said. “This race is going to be crazy.”

With penalties getting ‘borderline ridiculous,’ NASCAR will consider harsher punishments

By Dustin LongNov 7, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
8 Comments

Saying that “I think we’re getting into borderline ridiculous territory,” with violations, NASCAR’s Scott Miller said Wednesday night that the sanctioning body is considering stiffer penalties next year for cars that fail inspection.

Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, explained to reporters Wednesday night how the violation with Kevin Harvick’s spoiler was discovered, how it was evident that the spoiler had been tampered to improve performance in Harvick’s win at Texas Motor Speedway and how series officials will change inspection procedures starting this weekend at Phoenix.

Miller said that NASCAR will change its inspection procedure at the track starting this weekend at Phoenix. Inspectors now will remove cars’ spoilers instead of just checking their shapes and sizes.

“We will try to do that in pre‑inspection, and then I think that we have enough eyes to know if a spoiler comes off a car, then we go on high alert on that one,” Miller said.

Miller said that the spoiler on Harvick’s car was offset to the right by 200- to 300-thousandths of an inch.

“This met the shape, and it met the height, and we don’t check at track the offset of the spoiler because it’s supposed to be a standard part that bolts to a standard deck lid,” Miller said. “So that location of the spoiler to the deck lid is a given as long as the standard parts are used.”

As the winner Sunday, Harvick’s car was one of the vehicles taken back to NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection. Miller said “there was something that one of the inspectors saw that kind of made them a little bit suspicious, and that’s why we took it off when the car got back to the R&D Center.”

Miller said the spoiler did not conform to the CAD file that NASCAR had for the part.

“Getting the spoiler further to the right actually … that puts more air on the spoiler, and that’s definitely (an) aerodynamic performance (advantage),” Miller said.

That’s why NASCAR penalized Harvick by stripping his berth in the championship race for the L1 penalty, docking Harvick a maximum 40 points, the team 40 points, fining crew chief Rodney Childers a maximum $75,000 and suspending Childers and car chief Robert Smith two races each.

Miller said that series officials did look into if the infraction was an L2 penalty, which would have been a 75-point penalty, six-race suspension and fine of between $100,000 and $200,000 but determined that the infraction was an L1 penalty.

Miller said if there is an issue in next weekend’s championship race in Miami, the matter will be dealt with that night. Cars will not be taken to the R&D Center after that race. Cars will undergo complete inspection at the track just as the winning car does after the Daytona 500.

“We’ll just ramp up the intensity of keeping people with eyes on those cars throughout the weekend and scrutinize those cars heavily, both before and after the race,” he said.

As for next year, changes could be coming to the penalties for various inspection infractions.

“We’re looking at the whole deterrence model and trying to review that over the winter and possibly put more teeth in it, because yeah, I think we’re getting into borderline ridiculous territory,” Miller said.

“We’ve heard the fans kind of call out for, why don’t you disqualify the offending car, and I mean, that’s actually a topic of discussion along with many other things related to the deterrence model.

“With any of those, there’s a lot of things to work through and a lot of things to consider, especially when you kind of get to the disqualification level or something like that. You know, like there’s a lot of knockoff effects from that as to how the rest of the field shakes out and all that.

“But certainly points, deterrence models, fines, suspensions, all that stuff is always on our plate during the winter. We always review what has happened in the current race season and always are looking to improve that process.”