Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

With penalties getting ‘borderline ridiculous,’ NASCAR will consider harsher punishments

By Dustin LongNov 7, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Saying that “I think we’re getting into borderline ridiculous territory,” with violations, NASCAR’s Scott Miller said Wednesday night that the sanctioning body is considering stiffer penalties next year for cars that fail inspection.

Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, explained to reporters Wednesday night how the violation with Kevin Harvick’s spoiler was discovered, how it was evident that the spoiler had been tampered to improve performance in Harvick’s win at Texas Motor Speedway and how series officials will change inspection procedures starting this weekend at Phoenix.

MORE: Ryan – NASCAR can’t keep taking the bad with the good

Miller said that NASCAR will change its inspection procedure at the track starting this weekend at Phoenix. Inspectors now will remove cars’ spoilers instead of just checking their shapes and sizes.

“We will try to do that in pre‑inspection, and then I think that we have enough eyes to know if a spoiler comes off a car, then we go on high alert on that one,” Miller said.

Miller said that the spoiler on Harvick’s car was offset to the right by 200- to 300-thousandths of an inch.

“This met the shape, and it met the height, and we don’t check at track the offset of the spoiler because it’s supposed to be a standard part that bolts to a standard deck lid,” Miller said. “So that location of the spoiler to the deck lid is a given as long as the standard parts are used.”

As the winner Sunday, Harvick’s car was one of the vehicles taken back to NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection. Miller said “there was something that one of the inspectors saw that kind of made them a little bit suspicious, and that’s why we took it off when the car got back to the R&D Center.”

Miller said the spoiler did not conform to the CAD file that NASCAR had for the part.

“Getting the spoiler further to the right actually … that puts more air on the spoiler, and that’s definitely (an) aerodynamic performance (advantage),” Miller said.

That’s why NASCAR penalized Harvick by stripping his berth in the championship race for the L1 penalty, docking Harvick a maximum 40 points, the team 40 points, fining crew chief Rodney Childers a maximum $75,000 and suspending Childers and car chief Robert Smith two races each.

Miller said that series officials did look into if the infraction was an L2 penalty, which would have been a 75-point penalty, six-race suspension and fine of between $100,000 and $200,000 but determined that the infraction was an L1 penalty.

Miller said if there is an issue in next weekend’s championship race in Miami, the matter will be dealt with that night. Cars will not be taken to the R&D Center after that race. Cars will undergo complete inspection at the track just as the winning car does after the Daytona 500.

“We’ll just ramp up the intensity of keeping people with eyes on those cars throughout the weekend and scrutinize those cars heavily, both before and after the race,” he said.

As for next year, changes could be coming to the penalties for various inspection infractions.

“We’re looking at the whole deterrence model and trying to review that over the winter and possibly put more teeth in it, because yeah, I think we’re getting into borderline ridiculous territory,” Miller said.

“We’ve heard the fans kind of call out for, why don’t you disqualify the offending car, and I mean, that’s actually a topic of discussion along with many other things related to the deterrence model.

“With any of those, there’s a lot of things to work through and a lot of things to consider, especially when you kind of get to the disqualification level or something like that. You know, like there’s a lot of knockoff effects from that as to how the rest of the field shakes out and all that.

“But certainly points, deterrence models, fines, suspensions, all that stuff is always on our plate during the winter. We always review what has happened in the current race season and always are looking to improve that process.”

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Cost control leads to more rules

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The penalty against Kevin Harvick’s team that resulted in crew chief Rodney Childers’ suspension and Harvick no longer being locked in the championship four has ignited a debate over whether there are too many rules in the sport.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan discussed the topic on NASCAR America and the source of the rigid rulebook.

Ryan raised the idea that the cure for less penalties like Harvick’s is simply for there to be fewer rules.

“Philosophically, yes,” Burton said. “Here is the rub and the difficult position NASCAR’s in. If you told me that you’re going to let me do whatever I want to my phone … How many millions of dollars am I going to spend to get this phone to do whatever I want to do? (Letarte’s) argument will be, ‘Wait a minute. If you let me do whatever I want, then I can do whatever I want. If you give me rules I’m still going to find my way within those rules and I’m going to have to spend the money to abide by the rules to still get the phone to do what I want to do. And that’s the most difficult situation.

“NASCAR trying to control costs and trying to make it fair for all the teams (has) created more rules.”

Has that made teams abide by the rules more and made it more affordable for teams?

Burton doesn’t know the answer to that, but knows “lawlessness is not the answer.”

Letarte has a simple belief.

“I’m team less rules.”

Watch the above video for more.

Cole Pearn: Furniture Row Racing closure ‘absolutely a distraction’

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cole Pearn said “there’s absolutely a distraction” with the impending closure of his current team, Furniture Row Racing.

Pearn, who will join Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, discussed his next job and the strains on his current one on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” a few hours after JGR’s announcement.

“You can’t go a day without being distracted by it,” said Pearn, who has two races left in charge of the No. 78 Toyota before the season ends. “You’re not going to be working with the same people. We’re all not going to be coming to the shop here in a few weeks. Those things start to bother you for sure. It’s going to be a tight-knit group we’re all going to miss.”

Pearn’s last chance to get the No. 78 team into the championship round comes Sunday at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Truex enters the race second on the playoff grid among drivers still not locked into the championship four. He is 22 points above Kevin Harvick who has the last transfer spot.

Pearn has been with Furniture Row Racing since 2010 and has been the crew chief for the No. 78 car since 2015. The team has had a technical alliance with JGR since 2016. Furniture Row Racing won the 2017 title and is in contention for this year’s crown.

But Pearn, who resides in Colorado where the team is located in Denver, admitted working under the JGR roof will be “a lot different” to Furniture Row Racing, where “you can walk around the shop in 10 minutes and know what’s going on.”

“Being in the building and being a part of it at a deeper level is going to be a big change,” Pearn said of working at JGR. “The day-to-day is a lot different. We got it pretty good out here with a small group of people.”

Pearn estimated that he’ll begin working on the No. 19 at JGR by the first week of December.

But everything that will go into his move to North Carolina, including “packing the house up” is “something we kind of keep shoving off and off because we’ve got this championship we’re running for this year.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m: Breaking down Kevin Harvick penalty

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m ET on NBCSN and analyzes the two big stories that broke today in the NASCAR world.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from today’s show:

  • We’ve got expert analysis on the playoff-changing penalty handed down to Kevin Harvick, who saw his automatic berth in the Championship 4 taken away due to a violation found after his win at Texas Motor Speedway.  We’ve got all the details, plus a report from Dave Burns at Stewart-Haas Racing.
  • We’ll also discuss today’s announcement of Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn officially joining Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2019 season. Will their championship magic at Furniture Row Racing carry over to JGR?
  • Plus, we’ll talk about the Xfinity Series Playoff picture. Can Elliott Sadler drive his way to Miami and win a championship before calling it a career?

 

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Ryan: NASCAR can’t keep taking the bad with the good

By Nate RyanNov 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
3 Comments

Welcome to NASCAR’s Year of Nothing Good.

It’s an unfortunate recurring narrative this season, and it’s the bad spot that NASCAR suddenly finds itself in – yet again – four days before setting the field for its championship finale.

The title storyline just got a lot more intriguing, but the drama comes with the concomitant rotting stench of rulebreaking that will leave the 2018 stretch run tainted for long after the champion is crowned Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, the odds-on favorite to win the title, suddenly is facing potential elimination after a penalty announced Wednesday, nearly three days after his dominant victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

That throws the race for the three spots wide open, which is good.

But it’s also bad because it takes the focus off the competition, personalities and conflict (hey, remember that new feud we briefly were talking about?) and shifts it to a host of annoyingly persistent questions that lack any easy answers.

How many teams are cheating? (Given that officials went 3 for 3 in dinging the cars of Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones for three separate problems, the guess here is that the number of penalties that could have been issued would have been proportional to the number of NASCAR haulers shipping cars to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.)

Why can’t NASCAR discover these infractions at the track?

Why can’t the inspection process be confined only to the garage (as many other major-league racing series somehow have managed … though in this case, the infraction apparently could be caught only at the R&D Center)? As Harvick’s car owner, Tony Stewart, raised during postrace Sunday, why can’t inspection be accomplished more efficiently and swiftly?

Why are major penalties still being announced midweek despite NASCAR’s promise to get out of the business of Wednesday news alerts? (There have been 10 penalties with points deductions and suspensions this season, so it’s trending in the wrong direction.)

Why is the rulebook so voluminous that it seems every waking minute is devoted to legislating some arcane bit of business related to its thousands of codicils, whether it’s an uncontrolled tire or an uneven planar mating surface? Or pinion shims, window braces and flat splitters?

See the problem with the “Hey, this penalty will reinvigorate the championship run!” angle?

Aside from the tightening of the points standings, there is nothing good about it.

And even if Harvick completes a remarkable comeback by winning at Phoenix and Miami (without ace crew chief Rodney Childers), his second championship will be scarred even with a feel-good ending.

And that has been a depressingly familiar refrain about NASCAR this season, which actually has featured several decent and memorable races (the finishes to the Daytona 500, Chicagoland Speedway among the most notable).

Even when Something Good seems to happen, it always is quickly usurped by Nothing Good.

–Your presumptive most popular driver breaks through for his first victory in Cup?

All the oxygen from that feel-good story of Chase Elliott’s inaugural triumph was sucked away by a traffic stop a few hours after the checkered flag that became the lead story in TMZ Sports the next morning and was the biggest of several black eyes for NASCAR this year.

–The Round of 16 field is set with a barnburner of a finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (whose regular-season finale debut was worth the wait after a frustrating weekend of nonstop rain)?

Let’s interrupt that playoff momentum with a Tuesday announcement that the series’ reigning championship race team will be closing its doors when the playoffs end.

–A fresh face breaks through in the Xfinity Series and brightens victory lane with a rarely seen effervescence?

So about that drug test that the winner recently took

Even NASCAR’s attempts to manufacture Something Good have fallen flat.

The announcement of the 2019 rules package was well intentioned, but it came on a Tuesday afternoon (and had been scheduled weeks earlier) that dampened the afterglow of the thrilling finish to the Roval, which has been among the highlights of a playoffs that has lacked for memorable moments.

Another was Martinsville Speedway, where Joey Logano’s last-lap bump of Martin Truex Jr. from the lead at least generated a week of productive discussion about what was happening on the track and the reasons that fans love watching and talking about it.

It was a pleasant departure from the pervasively impenetrable chatter about appeals hearings, a bizarrely lackluster race at Talladega Superspeedway and several controversial calls on cautions and penalties (recall when Jimmie Johnson inexplicably was sent to the rear by mistake Sunday).

The sparse grandstands Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and Wednesday’s exhaustive social media outrage about the penalties are ominous reminders that these aren’t the conversations that foster interest in NASCAR.

Eventually, there’s a tipping point in which they overwhelm the focus on the competition

What happens then?

Nothing good.