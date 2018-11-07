Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Clint Bowyer crew chief Mike Bugarewicz: ‘We don’t quit’

By Dan BeaverNov 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
With a 73-point deficit to the cutoff, Clint Bowyer is in a must-win situation heading into this week’s Phoenix race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) in order to advance to the championship finale.

“(Round 3) has been a tough one on us,” Mike Bugarewicz, Bowyer’s crew chief, told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider on Tuesday’s show. “It’s definitely challenging us. But that’s what the (playoffs are) all about. … But we have one more shot to make it through to Homestead and we don’t plan to give up yet.

“The question just comes down to be are we going to be a car that can contend for the win on Sunday outright racing them or are we going to have to get strategic and try to figure out a way to get in position. One way or another, we don’t quit.”

Bowyer faces an uphill battle. Phoenix has not been one of his better track over the course of his career. With an average finish of 18.4 in 26 starts, it ranks third-worst behind Darlington (22.8 in 13 starts) and Atlanta (20.4 in 18 starts). Bowyer has not scored a top five at Phoenix since 2008 when he finished second to Jimmie Johnson.

In fact, he’s had only one top 10 in his last 10 Phoenix races (a sixth this spring).

“At the end of the day, you’re still in contention for the big prize,” Bugarewicz said. “Is it going to be a little harder to get there? Absolutely, but at the end of the day we race for wins every week, so this is no different.”

Kevin Harvick’s penalty tightens race for final spots in title race

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
NASCAR’s penalty stripping Kevin Harvick of his berth in the championship field dramatically alters the standings heading into the cutoff race at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

After celebrating his Texas win and what appeared a berth in the championship race for the fourth time in five years, Harvick faces the possibility that he could not race for a title Nov. 18 in Miami.

Along with not allowing the win to transfer Harvick to the championship race, NASCAR docked Harvick 40 points, his team 40 car owner points, suspended crew chief Rodney Childers the next two races (the rest of the playoffs) and suspended car chief Robert Smith two races.

The penalty leaves Harvick holding the final transfer spot to Miami but only three points ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch.

Here is how the points look now:

WIN – Joey Logano (locked into title race with Martinsville victory)

4,128 points – Kyle Busch

4,125 points – Martin Truex Jr.

4,103 points – Kevin Harvick (last transfer spot for championship race)

4,100 points – Kurt Busch

4,086 points – Chase Elliott

4,068 points – Aric Almirola

4,052 points – Clint Bowyer

Three spots in the Championship 4 will be set this weekend.

If there was a track Harvick could all but count on a strong run, it is ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway). He has nine career wins at that track, including six of the last 10. He has 14 top-10 finishes in the last 16 races there.

While the penalties are devastating, if this team runs the way it has at this track, Harvick still should advance.

But the playoffs have seen Harvick run strong and not score the win before Texas.

  • He was running second in Las Vegas when he had a tire issue and hit the wall.
  • He led 286 of 404 laps at Dover but didn’t win when a valve stem got knocked off and caused a flat tire, forcing him to pit again.
  • He was leading at Kansas when he came to pit and was penalized for speeding.
  • He was out of fuel and gave up third as the field came to take the green to begin overtime at Talladega.

Any issues like those this weekend could cause Harvick to lose enough points that he could fail to advance to the championship race.

Without such issues, it will be hard for Kurt Busch to make up his three-point deficit to Harvick. Kurt Busch has not scored more points than Harvick in the three races at Phoenix with stage points.

Chase Elliott, who trails Harvick by 17 points, might have a better chance to surpass Harvick but it still won’t be easy. Elliott has outscored Harvick in two of the three Phoenix races with stage points but never by 17 points.

Elliott outscored Harvick by 10 points in the March 2017 race and outscored Harvick by two points in last year’s playoff race there. Harvick outscored Elliott by 14 points in this past March’s race, which was only Elliott’s fourth with the new Camaro.

Almirola (35 points behind the cutoff) and Bowyer (51 points behind the cutoff) still must look at this weekend as a must-win situation since the chances of them making it on points remain slim.

 

 

 

 

 

Martin Truex Jr., Cole Pearn move to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn will join Joe Gibbs Racing and compete in the No. 19 Toyota in 2019, the team announced Wednesday.

The move comes with Furniture Row Racing shutting down after the end of this season. The closing, due to a lack of sponsorship, was announced in September.

Truex, who won the 2017 Cup title, replaces Daniel Suarez in the No. 19. Suarez has driven it since 2017 when he replaced Carl Edwards.

Suarez has not announced his plans for 2018.

Truex has been paired with Pearn since 2015, Truex’s second year with Furniture Row. In 141 starts together in the No. 78 Toyota they have 17 wins and 54 top fives.

They have won the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500.

Truex had two wins in his previous nine full-time Cup seasons.

Truex and Pearn have four wins this season and are part of the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Sponsorship for Truex will be announced at a later date.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to bring two people of this caliber into your organization, it’s certainly an exciting time,” said team owner Joe Gibbs in a press release. “They obviously have developed a chemistry that has led to tremendous success, including a championship. We’ve gotten to know them well over the past few years through the alliance and having been part of the Toyota family. They both make us stronger as an organization.

“We really appreciate everything Daniel (Suárez) has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over these past several years. He has made the most of every opportunity from winning the championship in the Xfinity Series to making the jump into the Cup Series for us. We look forward to hearing about his plans going forward and know he continues to have a bright future in our sport.”

Said Truex in the release: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to join Joe Gibbs Racing. Obviously to be able to make this transition and still be able to work alongside Cole is something that was very important to me. There is also a real comfort level working with the JGR team and I wanted to stay in the Toyota family. We still have big goals for the remainder of this season, but it’s nice to know what we will be doing in 2019.”

Said Pearn in the release: “I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish over the past few years out of Denver and the move to JGR will make the transition for 2019 an easy one. It’s a great organization with a lot of great people and a leadership team that wants to win. We still have work to do this season of course, but it’s nice to finally make our plans official for 2019.”

Barney Visser, the owner of Furniture Row Racing, issued the following statement.

“I want to personally thank Martin and Cole for their contributions in making Furniture Row Racing a championship-caliber team. There’s no doubt in my mind that they will continue to be a winning driver/crew chief combination with Joe Gibbs Racing.  They are outstanding representatives for NASCAR and I am proud to have been associated with them. But before Martin and Cole depart for a new endeavor we still have two races remaining, and hopefully we will be celebrating another championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

NASCAR penalizes Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones for Texas infractions

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 11:42 AM EST
NASCAR issued penalties Wednesday against the No. 20 of Erik Jones and the No. 12 of Ryan Blaney for L1 infractions following their top-five finishes at Texas Motor Speedway.

Blaney’s car, which placed second, violated Section 20.4.17.6.b in the rulebook, which states all filler panels must remain permanently attached for the entire event.

Blaney was docked 20 driver and owner points. Crew chief Jeremy Bullins was fined $50,000 and car chief Kirk Almquist was suspended for two points races.

Blaney remains ninth in the standings.

There was not an immediate response from Team Penske on if it would appeal the penalty.

Jones’ No. 20, which placed fourth, violated Sections 20.4.h and 20.4.17.8.b in the rulebook, which states that air cannot pass from one area of the vehicle interior to another and the vehicle package tray must remain flat and straight, front to back, with one break.

Crew chief Chris Gayle was fined $50,000 and car chief Jason Overstreet was suspended for two points races.

The team also was docked 20 driver and owner points. Jones left Texas 13th in the standings. He is now tied with Austin Dillon for 15th.

Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal the penalty.

Those penalties are in addition to the L1 penalty against Kevin Harvick’s team.

In the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR issued a penalty against NextGen Motorsports for a ballast falling off Brennan Poole‘s No. 35 truck in practice at Texas.

Crew chief Ryan Bell, truck chief Jerry Kennedy and mechanic Patrick Magee have been suspended for the next three points races, which would include the 2019 opener at Daytona.

The team is not entered in this weekend’s race in Phoenix.

NASCAR also issued indefinite suspensions to Vincent Shull and Doug Campbell for violating the its substance abuse policy.

 

NASCAR strips Kevin Harvick’s berth in title race

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 7, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
7 Comments

Kevin Harvick is no longer qualified for the championship race in Miami after NASCAR penalized his team after his Texas win.

The result is that Harvick holds the final transfer spot to Miami but is three points ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch.

Harvick’s penalty means that there are three spots to be filled for the championship race Sunday in Phoenix. Joey Logano is the only driver who has locked in a spot in the championship race in Miami with his Martinsville victory.

Along with not allowing last weekend’s win to transfer Harvick to the championship race, NASCAR docked Harvick 40 driver points and the team 40 car owner points. NASCAR suspended crew chief, Rodney Childers for two races (the rest of the playoffs) and fined him $75,000. NASCAR also suspended suspended car chief Robert Smith two races (the rest of the playoffs).

The points penalty and fine were the maximum allowed for an L1 penalty.

NASCAR penalized the team for violating Section 20.4.12.a & b in regards to the spoiler. NASCAR stated that the vehicle spoiler must conform to the CAD file and drawing. Spoilers must be used exactly as suppled by the manufacturer.

Stewart-Haas Racing stated it would not appeal the penalty:

“We work tirelessly across every inch of our racecars to create speed and, unfortunately, NASCAR determined we ventured into an area not accommodated by its rule book. We will not appeal the penalty. Instead, we will direct our immediate focus to this weekend’s event in Phoenix and control our destiny on the racetrack.”

Tony Gibson will serve as Harvick’s crew chief the final two races of the season. Nick DeFazio will be the team’s car chief for the next two races.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller stated: “It is not our desire to issue any penalties, but will do so when necessary to ensure each race and championship is contested on a level playing field. We will now return our focus to Phoenix, and the battle for a championship.”

Here is what the points standings now look like with Harvick’s penalty:

WIN – Joey Logano (locked into championship field in Miami with Martinsville win)

4,128 points – Kyle Busch

4,125 points – Martin Truex Jr.

4,103 points – Kevin Harvick (last position to transfer to Miami)

4,100 points – Kurt Busch

4,086 points – Chase Elliott

4,068 points – Aric Almirola

4,052 points – Clint Bowyer

 

 