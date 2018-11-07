Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Cost control leads to more rules

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
The penalty against Kevin Harvick’s team that resulted in crew chief Rodney Childers’ suspension and Harvick no longer being locked in the championship four has ignited a debate over whether there are too many rules in the sport.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan discussed the topic on NASCAR America and the source of the rigid rulebook.

Ryan raised the idea that the cure for less penalties like Harvick’s is simply for there to be fewer rules.

“Philosophically, yes,” Burton said. “Here is the rub and the difficult position NASCAR’s in. If you told me that you’re going to let me do whatever I want to my phone … How many millions of dollars am I going to spend to get this phone to do whatever I want to do? (Letarte’s) argument will be, ‘Wait a minute. If you let me do whatever I want, then I can do whatever I want. If you give me rules I’m still going to find my way within those rules and I’m going to have to spend the money to abide by the rules to still get the phone to do what I want to do. And that’s the most difficult situation.

“NASCAR trying to control costs and trying to make it fair for all the teams (has) created more rules.”

Has that made teams abide by the rules more and made it more affordable for teams?

Burton doesn’t know the answer to that, but knows “lawlessness is not the answer.”

Letarte has a simple belief.

“I’m team less rules.”

Watch the above video for more.

Cole Pearn: Furniture Row Racing closure ‘absolutely a distraction’

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Cole Pearn said “there’s absolutely a distraction” with the impending closure of his current team, Furniture Row Racing.

Pearn, who will join Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, discussed his next job and the strains on his current one on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” a few hours after JGR’s announcement.

“You can’t go a day without being distracted by it,” said Pearn, who has two races left in charge of the No. 78 Toyota before the season ends. “You’re not going to be working with the same people. We’re all not going to be coming to the shop here in a few weeks. Those things start to bother you for sure. It’s going to be a tight-knit group we’re all going to miss.”

Pearn’s last chance to get the No. 78 team into the championship round comes Sunday at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Truex enters the race second on the playoff grid among drivers still not locked into the championship four. He is 22 points above Kevin Harvick who has the last transfer spot.

Pearn has been with Furniture Row Racing since 2010 and has been the crew chief for the No. 78 car since 2015. The team has had a technical alliance with JGR since 2016. Furniture Row Racing won the 2017 title and is in contention for this year’s crown.

But Pearn, who resides in Colorado where the team is located in Denver, admitted working under the JGR roof will be “a lot different” to Furniture Row Racing, where “you can walk around the shop in 10 minutes and know what’s going on.”

“Being in the building and being a part of it at a deeper level is going to be a big change,” Pearn said of working at JGR. “The day-to-day is a lot different. We got it pretty good out here with a small group of people.”

Pearn estimated that he’ll begin working on the No. 19 at JGR by the first week of December.

But everything that will go into his move to North Carolina, including “packing the house up” is “something we kind of keep shoving off and off because we’ve got this championship we’re running for this year.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m: Breaking down Kevin Harvick penalty

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m ET on NBCSN and analyzes the two big stories that broke today in the NASCAR world.

Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from today’s show:

  • We’ve got expert analysis on the playoff-changing penalty handed down to Kevin Harvick, who saw his automatic berth in the Championship 4 taken away due to a violation found after his win at Texas Motor Speedway.  We’ve got all the details, plus a report from Dave Burns at Stewart-Haas Racing.
  • We’ll also discuss today’s announcement of Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn officially joining Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2019 season. Will their championship magic at Furniture Row Racing carry over to JGR?
  • Plus, we’ll talk about the Xfinity Series Playoff picture. Can Elliott Sadler drive his way to Miami and win a championship before calling it a career?

 

Ryan: NASCAR can’t keep taking the bad with the good

By Nate RyanNov 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
3 Comments

Welcome to NASCAR’s Year of Nothing Good.

It’s an unfortunate recurring narrative this season, and it’s the bad spot that NASCAR suddenly finds itself in – yet again – four days before setting the field for its championship finale.

The title storyline just got a lot more intriguing, but the drama comes with the concomitant rotting stench of rulebreaking that will leave the 2018 stretch run tainted for long after the champion is crowned Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, the odds-on favorite to win the title, suddenly is facing potential elimination after a penalty announced Wednesday, nearly three days after his dominant victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

That throws the race for the three spots wide open, which is good.

But it’s also bad because it takes the focus off the competition, personalities and conflict (hey, remember that new feud we briefly were talking about?) and shifts it to a host of annoyingly persistent questions that lack any easy answers.

How many teams are cheating? (Given that officials went 3 for 3 in dinging the cars of Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones for three separate problems, the guess here is that the number of penalties that could have been issued would have been proportional to the number of NASCAR haulers shipping cars to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.)

Why can’t NASCAR discover these infractions at the track?

Why can’t the inspection process be confined only to the garage (as many other major-league racing series somehow have managed … though in this case, the infraction apparently could be caught only at the R&D Center)? As Harvick’s car owner, Tony Stewart, raised during postrace Sunday, why can’t inspection be accomplished more efficiently and swiftly?

Why are major penalties still being announced midweek despite NASCAR’s promise to get out of the business of Wednesday news alerts? (There have been 10 penalties with points deductions and suspensions this season, so it’s trending in the wrong direction.)

Why is the rulebook so voluminous that it seems every waking minute is devoted to legislating some arcane bit of business related to its thousands of codicils, whether it’s an uncontrolled tire or an uneven planar mating surface? Or pinion shims, window braces and flat splitters?

See the problem with the “Hey, this penalty will reinvigorate the championship run!” angle?

Aside from the tightening of the points standings, there is nothing good about it. And even if Harvick completes a remarkable comeback by winning at Phoenix and Miami (without ace crew chief Rodney Childers), his second championship will be scarred even with a feel-good ending.

And that has been a depressingly familiar refrain about NASCAR this season, which actually has featured several decent and memorable races (the finishes to the Daytona 500, Chicagoland Speedway among the most notable).

Even when Something Good seems to happen, it always is quickly usurped by Nothing Good.

Your presumptive most popular driver breaks through for his first victory in Cup?

All the oxygen from that feel-good story of Chase Elliott’s inaugural triumph was sucked away by a traffic stop a few hours after the checkered flag that became the lead story in TMZ Sports the next morning and was the biggest of several black eyes for NASCAR this year.

The Round of 16 field is set with a barnburner of a finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (whose regular-season finale debut was worth the wait after a frustrating weekend of nonstop rain)?

Let’s interrupt that playoff momentum with a Tuesday announcement that the series’ reigning championship race team will be closing its doors when the playoffs end.

A fresh face breaks through in the Xfinity Series and brightens victory lane with a rarely seen effervescence?

So about that drug test that the winner recently took

Even NASCAR’s attempts to manufacture Something Good have fallen flat. The announcement of the 2019 rules package was well intentioned, but it came on a Tuesday afternoon (which had been scheduled weeks earlier) that dampened the afterglow of the thrilling finish to the Roval, which has been among the highlights of a playoffs that has lacked for memorable moments.

Another was Martinsville Speedway, where Joey Logano’s last-lap bump of Martin Truex Jr. from the lead at least generated a week of productive discussion about what was happening on the track and the reasons that fans love watching and talking about it.

It was a pleasant departure from the pervasively impenetrable chatter about appeals hearings, a bizarrely lackluster race at Talladega Superspeedway and several controversial calls on cautions and penalties (recall when Jimmie Johnson inexplicably was sent to the rear by mistake Sunday).

The sparse grandstands Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and Wednesday’s exhaustive social media outrage about the penalties are ominous reminders that these aren’t the conversations that foster interest in NASCAR. Eventually, there’s a tipping point in which they overwhelm the focus on the competition

What happens then?

Nothing good.

Kevin Harvick’s penalty tightens race for final spots in title race

By Dustin LongNov 7, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
2 Comments

NASCAR’s penalty stripping Kevin Harvick of his berth in the championship field dramatically alters the standings heading into the cutoff race at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

After celebrating his Texas win and what appeared a berth in the championship race for the fourth time in five years, Harvick faces the possibility that he could not race for a title Nov. 18 in Miami.

Along with not allowing the win to transfer Harvick to the championship race, NASCAR docked Harvick 40 points, his team 40 car owner points, suspended crew chief Rodney Childers the next two races (the rest of the playoffs) and suspended car chief Robert Smith two races.

The penalty leaves Harvick holding the final transfer spot to Miami but only three points ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch.

Here is how the points look now:

WIN – Joey Logano (locked into title race with Martinsville victory)

4,128 points – Kyle Busch

4,125 points – Martin Truex Jr.

4,103 points – Kevin Harvick (last transfer spot for championship race)

4,100 points – Kurt Busch

4,086 points – Chase Elliott

4,068 points – Aric Almirola

4,052 points – Clint Bowyer

Three spots in the Championship 4 will be set this weekend.

If there was a track Harvick could all but count on a strong run, it is ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway). He has nine career wins at that track, including six of the last 10. He has 14 top-10 finishes in the last 16 races there.

While the penalties are devastating, if this team runs the way it has at this track, Harvick still should advance.

But the playoffs have seen Harvick run strong and not score the win before Texas.

  • He was running second in Las Vegas when he had a tire issue and hit the wall.
  • He led 286 of 404 laps at Dover but didn’t win when a valve stem got knocked off and caused a flat tire, forcing him to pit again.
  • He was leading at Kansas when he came to pit and was penalized for speeding.
  • He was out of fuel and gave up third as the field came to take the green to begin overtime at Talladega.

Any issues like those this weekend could cause Harvick to lose enough points that he could fail to advance to the championship race.

Without such issues, it will be hard for Kurt Busch to make up his three-point deficit to Harvick. Kurt Busch has not scored more points than Harvick in the three races at Phoenix with stage points.

Chase Elliott, who trails Harvick by 17 points, might have a better chance to surpass Harvick but it still won’t be easy. Elliott has outscored Harvick in two of the three Phoenix races with stage points but never by 17 points.

Elliott outscored Harvick by 10 points in the March 2017 race and outscored Harvick by two points in last year’s playoff race there. Harvick outscored Elliott by 14 points in this past March’s race, which was only Elliott’s fourth with the new Camaro.

Almirola (35 points behind the cutoff) and Bowyer (51 points behind the cutoff) still must look at this weekend as a must-win situation since the chances of them making it on points remain slim.

 

 

 

 

 