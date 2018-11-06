Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tony Stewart on hotheads, differing driver etiquette and a difficult NASCAR meeting

By NBCSports.comNov 6, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
In a revealing interview with Kyle Petty, Tony Stewart discusses how his perspectives have changed as his roles in racing have grown.

“I’ve been at Eldora (Speedway) driving in my own car, in my own series that night at my own racetrack,” he said in the first episode of the new “Coffee With Kyle” series that will appear on the NBC Sports YouTube channel. “You get mad at somebody, where do you go? You just literally go to the mirror and look at each other.

“We’ve got one of those triple mirrors in our hauler in a small restroom. So I can look there and see three people, and it’s like that’s the best you can do is sit there and argue the point to yourself. I think that’s what helped me be a better (team) owner, track owner, be a better series owner. Because if you as a driver come up to me after a race and have a point you’re trying to make, I can understand it because I’m a driver, too.”

During the interview, the three-time Cup champion also riffs on:

–How a driver’s desire to retaliate quickly fades;

–His perspective on being called a “hothead”

–Why the new generation of NASCAR drivers have a different view on etiquette than the one he was taught by many veterans;

–And a disconcerting meeting he had with NASCAR several years ago that he left feeling “like we’re in bad shape.”

Watch the interview above or via YouTube here. The second part of the interview will be available Tuesday.

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks at Phoenix

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 6, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
NASCAR’s top three national series head to Phoenix this weekend to set the championship field for each series:

Cup – Can-Am 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are on the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s race.

DJ Kennington is listed in the No. 7 car for Premium Motorsports.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Whelen Trusted to Perform 200 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

There are 40 cars entered for this event.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Truck – Lucas Oil 150 (8:30 p.m., ET Friday on FS1)

There are 31 entries for this race. Derek Kraus, a 17-year-old who finished fourth in the K&N West Series standings, will make his Truck debut this weekend.

Click here for Truck entry list

Who is hot and not entering this weekend’s Cup race at Phoenix

By NBC SportsNov 6, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
Here’s a look from Racing Insights on who is hot and who is not heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix (green flag at 2:36 p.m. ET on NBC):

Kevin Harvick

Round of 8 – Hot

• Won at Texas (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 177 laps led)
• Finished 10th at Martinsville (9th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2)

2018 Season – Great

• Advances to Championship 4 for 4th time in career (missed 2016)
• Won 8 of last 33 races
• Finished in Top 10 in 13 of last 16 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 12 of last 21 races
• 34 races in 2018: 27 top-10s (including 8 wins) & 7 finishes of 12th or worse

ISM Raceway – Scorching Hot

• Top 10 in the last 10 races at ISM the longest active streak
• Won seven races at ISM since the track was reconfigured
• 9 career wins at ISM Raceway the most all-time at ISM
• Career bests at ISM Raceway: 15 Top 5s, 1,522 laps led
• Only driver to lead more than 1,000 laps at ISM Raceway
• Started 6th, 5th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, finished 5th in this race one year ago

 

Chase Elliott

Round of 8 – Hot  

• Finished 6th at Texas (9th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2)
• Finished 7th at Martinsville (11th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2)

2018 Season – Red Hot

• Finished 7th or better in 6 of last 7 races and 9th or better in 12 of last 15

ISM Raceway – Very Good

• Finished 9th or better in 4 of 5 career starts at ISM Raceway (3rd in March)
• Never finished worse than 12th in 5 career starts at ISM Raceway
• 6.8 career avg. finish is best of active drivers at ISM Raceway (2nd all-time to Alan Kulwicki)
• Started 4th, 3rd in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2, 34 laps led, finished 2nd in this race one year ago; contact with #11 off turn 4 on lap 270 while battling for 3rd

 

Joey Logano

Round of 8 – Red Hot

•Finished 3rd at Texas (6th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 54 laps led)
•Won at Martinsville (2nd in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 309 laps led); knocked Martin Truex Jr. out of the way exiting turn 4 on last lap to win

2018 Season – Red Hot

•Advanced to Championship 4 for 3rd time in career (2014, 2016, 2018)
•Finished in Top 10 in 6 straight races and 10 of last 12
•Finished in Top 5 in 7 of last 11 races

ISM Raceway – Trending Cold

 •Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight races at ISM Raceway and 4 of last 5 (19th in March)
Last 10 races: 6 finishes of 9th or better (including win in Nov. 2016) and 4 finishes of 12th or worse 

Round of 8 – Great

• Finished 7th at Texas (2nd in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2)
• Finished 6th at Martinsville (5th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2)

2018 Season – Good

• Finished 7th or better in the last two races
• Last 8 races: 4 top 10s and 4 finishes of 14th or worse
• Finished top 10 in 12 of last 16 races

ISM Raceway – Trending Down

• Finished in top 10 in 6 of last 8 races at ISM Raceway but 21st or worse in 2 of last 3
• Started 15th and finished 21st in this race one year ago; damaged on Lap 282 restart

 

MARTIN TRUEX JR.

Round of 8 – Great

• Finished 9th at Texas (5th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage ), started in rear due to engine change; pit to address vibration on lap 247 while running 7th and penalized for driving through too many pit boxes
• Finished 3rd at Martinsville (7th in Stage 1), 4th in Stage 2, 18 laps led), qualifying time disallowed after failing post-qualifying inspection; knocked out of the lead on last lap by Joey Logano.

2018 Season – Streaking

• Finished top 10 in 3 straight races
• Last 8 races: 5 top 10s and 3 finishes of 14th or worse

ISM Raceway – Trending Up

• Finished in top 5 in 2 straight races but outside top 10 in 6 of last 9
• Started 5th, 8th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, finished 3rd in this race a year ago

 

NOT HOT

Clint Bowyer

Round of 8 – Ice Cold

•Finished 26th at Texas (30th in Stage 1, 28th in Stage 2); contact with Denny Hamlin on lap 1; pit on lap 10 with flat RR tire after contact with Hamlin; penalized for crew over the wall too soon on lap 164
•Finished 21st at Martinsville (4th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); damaged RF fender after contact with William Byron on pit road on lap 133; spun after contact with Jimmie Johnson on lap 457 while running 10th

2018 Season – Trending Cold

•Finished outside Top 20 in 3 of last 5 races and outside the top 10 in 4 of last 5
•Last 11 races: 5 top 10s and 6 finishes of 13th or worse (2 DNFs)

ISM Raceway – Bad

•Finished 13th or worse in 9 of last 10 races at ISM Raceway (6th in March)
•Started 20th, 12th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2, finished 13th in this race one year ago

 

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 19th at Texas (22nd in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2); penalized for speeding in pits on lap 30

2018 Season – Pretty Bad

• Finished 16th or worse in 5 straight races
• Last 13 races: 4 top 10s and 9 finishes of 16th or worse
• Finished 15th or worse in 26 of 34 races this season

ISM Raceway – Not Good

•Finished outside the top 10 in 5 of last 6 races at ISM Raceway (26th in March)
•Started 13th, 11th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, finished 6th in this race one year ago

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 11th at Texas (11th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 155

2018 Season – Bad

• Finished outside the top 10 in 3 straight races
• Finished 14th or worse in 25 of 34 races in 2018

ISM Raceway – Trending Up

•Finished top-10 in 2 of last 3 races at ISM Raceway (23rd in March)
•Both ISM top-10s have come in the last three races
Started 27th, 23rd in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2, finished 8th in this race one year ago; started in the rear after changing tires pre-race

Bump & Run: Debating Cup, Xfinity playoff picture

By NBC SportsNov 6, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
Who do you see as the favorite to win the Cup title, and who do you see as their biggest potential threat?

Nate Ryan: Kevin Harvick is the favorite, and it seems as if anyone driving a Ford would be his biggest threat, so Joey Logano trumps the remainder of the (formerly?) Big Three. If they advance to Miami, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will have to prove their championship mettle.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick is the favorite. He’s ranked No. 1 in green-flag speed in the three playoff races on 1.5-mile tracks and it’s hard to think that speed will drop in Miami at that 1.5-mile track. Biggest threat: Themselves. If Harvick and his team don’t make mistakes, this is their championship.

Daniel McFadin: Kevin Harvick is the favorite and as of now Joey Logano will be his biggest threat given how the rest of the title favorites have been racing.

Dan Beaver: Given the current state of points and most likely drivers to contend for the championship, I have to say Harvick. If Chase Elliott makes it into the championship 4, however, he has been my pick since the start to the playoffs. 

What impact will relocating the start/finish line at Phoenix make there this weekend?

Nate Ryan: Probably minimal unless there’s an opportunity for a playoff driver in a must-win situation and running second to cut the dogleg on the last lap.

Dustin Long: More than people think. I’ll go with what Aric Almirola said about how he sees the change impacting the racing: “I would imagine that we will cross the start-finish line and be nine-wide going though the dogleg and then try to figure out how to get back to two-wide by the time we get to the new Turn 1.”

Daniel McFadin: Phoenix will probably have the most interesting restarts on the circuit starting this weekend. I’m hoping for a possible overtime restart to really see how drivers approach it.

Dan Beaver: Minimal. There will be some improved optics as drivers are now able to fan out, but the racing will be pretty much unchanged. 

Both Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier have combined to win 11 of the 31 Xfintiy races this season but both are outside a transfer spot to Miami entering this weekend’s Xfinity race at Phoenix. Will they advance to the championship race? Will only one? Or will both fail to advance?

Nate Ryan: It seems as if one still could make it via a victory, and Bell seemed to be in a good frame of mind despite his crash at Texas.

Dustin Long: Both make it. Bell wins. Allgaier makes it on points.

Daniel McFadin: I think only one of them advances and it will be Allgaier by the smallest of points margins.

Dan Beaver: Bell makes it in on the strength of a top five or a win. Allgaier finishes well, but will not earn quite enough points. 

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick separates from the Big 3 after Texas win

By Dan BeaverNov 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Before winning the Cup race at Texas, Kevin Harvick went five races without scoring a top five. Many wondered what was happening. With his Texas win, Harvick is now locked into the championship four and opinions have changed to make him the favorite to win the the Cup title.

“How are they going to slow Kevin Harvick and his team down?” Jeff Burton asked on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I just think they are the fastest.

“I think Kevin Harvick is now the favorite. I think he’s the clear cut favorite. I would go so far as to say that Joey Logano is second, ahead of (Martin) Truex (Jr.) and ahead of Kyle Busch because of how well they ran this weekend.”

Harvick’s win was especially meaningful because it was on a 1.5-mile track. It’s the last race on a 1.5-mile track until the championship event Nov. 18 in Miami on NBC.

A series of mistakes at Texas kept Truex and Busch from challenging for top-five finishes.

After changing an engine and starting at the rear of the field for the second consecutive week, Truex made his way to fifth at the end of Stage 1. He was third at the end of Stage 2.

Then he fell outside the top five and was running seventh when he pitted for a severe vibration on Lap 247. Truex was penalized for driving through too many pit boxes – dropping him off the lead lap.

Truex received the free pass on a Lap 298 caution and eventually made his way to ninth.

“We need a little more speed to run with the Fords – they’re clearly really, really fast right now,” Truex said after the race. “If this is last year, they would all be complaining that we’re too fast so I don’t know if I should do a (Brad) Keselowski and start whining about it or not. They’re really fast and if we’re off just a little bit we can’t run with them. We were off a little bit today. On the short run, they were really fast, but on the long run I thought we were as good as anybody, but just never got to show it. Track position was so, so hard to get.”

On Lap 70, Busch incurred a speeding penalty and was never able to get back on sequence with the leaders. He was awarded the free pass on the Lap 332 caution, but did not have time to overcome starting at the tail-end of the longest line. Busch finished 17th.

But it was more than mistakes and bad luck. Truex and Busch simply didn’t show enough speed according to Nate Ryan.

“When you look at the rest of the Big 3, Truex and Kyle Busch weren’t very good Sunday for much of the race,” Ryan said.