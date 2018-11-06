Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick separates from the Big 3 after Texas win

By Dan BeaverNov 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Before winning the Cup race at Texas, Kevin Harvick went five races without scoring a top five. Many wondered what was happening. With his Texas win, Harvick is now locked into the championship four and opinions have changed to make him the favorite to win the the Cup title.

“How are they going to slow Kevin Harvick and his team down?” Jeff Burton asked on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I just think they are the fastest.

“I think Kevin Harvick is now the favorite. I think he’s the clear cut favorite. I would go so far as to say that Joey Logano is second, ahead of (Martin) Truex (Jr.) and ahead of Kyle Busch because of how well they ran this weekend.”

Harvick’s win was especially meaningful because it was on a 1.5-mile track. It’s the last race on a 1.5-mile track until the championship event Nov. 18 in Miami on NBC.

A series of mistakes at Texas kept Truex and Busch from challenging for top-five finishes.

After changing an engine and starting at the rear of the field for the second consecutive week, Truex made his way to fifth at the end of Stage 1. He was third at the end of Stage 2.

Then he fell outside the top five and was running seventh when he pitted for a severe vibration on Lap 247. Truex was penalized for driving through too many pit boxes – dropping him off the lead lap.

Truex received the free pass on a Lap 298 caution and eventually made his way to ninth.

“We need a little more speed to run with the Fords – they’re clearly really, really fast right now,” Truex said after the race. “If this is last year, they would all be complaining that we’re too fast so I don’t know if I should do a (Brad) Keselowski and start whining about it or not. They’re really fast and if we’re off just a little bit we can’t run with them. We were off a little bit today. On the short run, they were really fast, but on the long run I thought we were as good as anybody, but just never got to show it. Track position was so, so hard to get.”

On Lap 70, Busch incurred a speeding penalty and was never able to get back on sequence with the leaders. He was awarded the free pass on the Lap 332 caution, but did not have time to overcome starting at the tail-end of the longest line. Busch finished 17th.

But it was more than mistakes and bad luck. Truex and Busch simply didn’t show enough speed according to Nate Ryan.

“When you look at the rest of the Big 3, Truex and Kyle Busch weren’t very good Sunday for much of the race,” Ryan said.

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick is kid friendly

By Dan BeaverNov 5, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Minutes after holding off a determined charge by Ryan Blaney during overtime in the Cup race at Texas, Kevin Harvick stopped on the front stretch to retrieve the checkered flag.

Looking through the gate, he noticed a kid “getting shoved around in the scrum up there in the grandstands,” Harvick said in the media center following the race. “He had his phone hanging out. I had the security guard grab him, I picked him up over the fence.”

The boy in question was a 14-year-old named Joel.

Harvick carried him to the front of his car, took a selfie with the boy’s phone and returned him to his parents. He also awarded Joel with the checkered flag as a souvenir.

“I think the impact you have on people you sometimes forget in all the things you do,” Harvick said. “I like kids. I’m not necessarily thrilled about all the adults cramming their stuff in there over the top of a kid’s head. I like to go out of my way to try to talk to the kids.”

Earlier in the day, Harvick was spotted signing autographs for another group of kids.

“It’s like the group of kids that you’re talking about, the first kid I signed an autograph for, it was, ‘Yes, sir, no, sir.’ I told him, ‘If you do anything in life, just try to have manners.’ Most people, especially around here, that aren’t the kids, don’t have manners. That to me is something, if you can help the parents reinforce something that they’re doing at home. The mom patted him on the back and said, ‘See, I told you those manners would pay off for you.’ ”

NASCAR America’s Krista Voda spoke with Joel’s mom on Monday and “she said when Joel got back to the grandstands, his eyes were huge. He spent the hour ride home looking at all the pictures on his phone.”

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Texas weekend review

NBCSN
By Dustin LongNov 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll recap the weekend that was at Texas Motor Speedway where Kevin Harvick secured a spot in the championship race with a dominant performance. How does Harvick’s win affect the championship picture in the Monster Energy Series?

 

  • Joey Logano has already locked himself into the Championship 4, but he made headlines at Texas by the way he raced fellow playoff driver Aric Almirola, who voiced his displeasure afterwards. We’ll hear Almirola’s comments and discuss.

 

  • We’ll also discuss NASCAR mistakenly sending Jimmie Johnson to the rear prior to the start of the race. We’ll have reaction from NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell and discuss how NASCAR can avoid these errors in the future.

 

  • Dave Burns spoke to crew chief Alan Gustafson about Chase Elliott’s sixth-place run at Texas and a likely must-win situation next weekend at Phoenix.

 

  • Plus we’ll recap the wild finish on Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Texas. We’ll hear from race winner Cole Custer who is Miami-bound. Dave Burns also provides a report from JR Motorsports.

Racing at Texas Motor Speedway leaves some frustrated

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2018, 2:05 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chase Elliott questioned the “entertainment factor” of Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, but a NASCAR official said that the 2019 rules package, which features less horsepower, could enhance the action there next year.

Drivers talked after this weekend’s races about the challenges of passing at the high-speed 1.5-mile track.

Martin Truex Jr., who started at the rear of the Cup race after an engine change and finished ninth, said passing was “unbelievably impossible.”

Elliott was more blunt.

“I don’t know what genius decided to pave this place or take the banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2,” he said after finishing sixth. “Not a good move for the entertainment factor, in my opinion.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said next year’s rules package should work well at the track. Teams will have 550 horsepower at Texas next year, along with aero ducts, a larger spoiler, new splitter and radiator pan to help with aerodynamics.

I don’t want to take away from anything Kevin Harvick did,” O’Donnell told the media after Sunday’s race. “Having said that, I think we would all agree on the race entertainment quality between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there’s a difference. I think we also know that we’ve got a new rules package in place next year that again some of you have not too been too positive about but there’s a reason we’ve got to that, and I think this would be one of the reasons.

Denny Hamlin suggested on Twitter that that is another key ingredient to improving the racing.

Winner Kevin Harvick, who led 177 of 335 laps but had to pass Ryan Blaney late to win, was diplomatic about the challenges of Texas.

“Look, repaves are difficult,” he said. “I think they put in as much effort here as anywhere that we’ve gone. Two years in a row we’ve won a race on the high side. It’s just one of those things where you just have to give it time.

“It’s a really fast racetrack that they came and changed the tires from the first race (this year), so we kind of fixed that problem from the tires blowing out and everything that we had happen in the spring race.”

Texas Motor Speedway was repaved and the banking in Turns 1 and 2 dropped four degrees to 20 degrees. The changes were made before the track’s 2017 races and were a result of issues drying the track that led to a 76-day postponement of the IndyCar race in 2016 and the delay of the 2016 Cup playoff race.

Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway, responded on Twitter to fan complaints about the racing Sunday and asked fans for patience.

NASCAR putting procedures in place to avoid ‘unacceptable’ mistake

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
NASCAR will put additional procedures in place this weekend to avoid repeating the mistake series officials made in making Jimmie Johnson start at the rear of Sunday’s race, Steve O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” on Monday.

NASCAR sent Johnson to the rear before the start of the race because it incorrectly noted that Johnson’s car failed inspection three times Sunday. Johnson’s car passed on its third attempt and should have been allowed to start in his original spot.

O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, called the mistake “unacceptable.” Series officials met with Hendrick Motorsports personnel, which included crew chief Chad Knaus and Jeff Gordon, after the race and apologized.

“We’ll certainly put procedures in place prior to Phoenix to ensure that just can’t happen going forward,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It was one of those things, again, a human error that we’ve really got to look at and look at some additional procedures we can have in place prior to Phoenix. We’ll have those done today, and we’ll be communicating those first and foremast to the team that was affected and then to the industry as well.”

Among the changes O’Donnell said would be in “the number of people that confirm a call prior to the race. Once the race started, we’re in trouble. It’s plain and simple.”

 

 

 