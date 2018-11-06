Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott needs an exceptional performance at Phoenix

By Dan BeaverNov 6, 2018, 7:00 PM EST


For Chase Elliott and the other drivers outside of the top four this week, it all comes down to the race at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) and to advance, Elliott will likely need the performance of a lifetime.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano are locked into the championship finale based on Round 3 wins while Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have at least a 25-point cushion over the remainder of the field.

Elliott is 39 points below the cutoff line; the most points available in a race is 60.

Elliott has never finished worse than 12th at Phoenix in five starts. That led him to say after last week’s Texas race “I feel better about Phoenix than I did about today, for sure. … I mean, I don’t know till we get there. Yeah, tough spot to be in. But ultimately you got to be in a must-win situation at Homestead if you ever make it down there, so you might as well get used to it and like it.”

Simply running well will not be enough, according to NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty.

“(Elliott) does run fairly well (at Phoenix),” Petty said on Tuesday. “But again, he runs ‘fairly well’, he runs ‘pretty good.’ He runs ‘ok.’ … These guys have to have exceptional performance this week. We’ve seen Chase run seventh at Martinsville, have one of the best races at Martinsville that he’s had finish-wise – his second-best finish there in his career, although it’s been a short career … but he lost 28 points.”

Last year in this race, Elliott was also in a must-win situation to advance. He took the lead from Matt Kenseth on Lap 284 and was punching Miami into his GPS. On Lap 303 – nine laps from the end of the race – Kenseth got back around Elliott sending him to second. In 2017, Elliott losing the lead late in a race was a common theme. This year, he’s won three times already.

“It’s who you’re racing against,” Petty said. “That is the problem, the mountain that these guys have to climb. They’re racing Joey Logano. They’re racing Kevin Harvick. They’re racing Kyle Busch. They’re racing Martin Truex. Those are the guys they’ve got to beat. And you know why those guys are the top four? Because no one has beat them most of the year.”

For more, watch the video above.

Long: Tony Stewart suggests way to change NASCAR inspections

By Dustin LongNov 6, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Shortly after his Stewart-Haas Racing organization completed its sweep of the Xfinity and Cup races at Texas last weekend, assuring Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick a spot in their respective championships, Tony Stewart was asked about NASCAR mistakenly sending Jimmie Johnson to the rear for the start because officials in race control were led to believe Johnson’s car failed inspection three times before the event.

Stewart unleashed a blunt missive.

“I still don’t understand why we have to worry about failing three times,” he said. “Bring your car, roll it through tech, you either pass or you don’t. I don’t know why we screw around, jack around with one, two, three times. It’s ridiculous to me.

“Only series in the world where you get to go through tech three times and fail twice, they still let you go through a third time. We got to figure it out. Got to make it simpler than this. Shouldn’t be this difficult.

“Half the time you don’t know what the penalty is supposed to be. I’m a car owner and I don’t know what the penalty is supposed to be. As a fan, I don’t know how the fans can keep up with it either. If you start rolling cars through one time, they don’t pass, they go to the back, I bet you there would be a lot less cars fail tech the next week. Who knows.

“I’m with you, I think it needs to be a less complicated way of doing it, for sure.”

It’s not a new thought. NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan wrote in May that NASCAR needs to “find a way to shrink the rulebook and open up the manufacturer competition again.”

That wasn’t the only issue that some questioned this weekend.

Clint Bowyer was penalized for having a crew member over the wall too soon when he came in to have has gas tank topped with fuel. Only the gas man went over the wall, but the penalty was not on him. It was on a pit crew member who sat on the wall with his feet touching pit road. The crew member never moved from that location during the few seconds Bowyer’s car was in the pit box.

Still, NASCAR called the penalty.

In a pit road handout NASCAR makes available to all teams it states for crew member(s) over the wall too soon: “A crew member’s foot must not touch the pit road surface before the vehicle is one pit box away from its assigned pit box or the equivalent marked distance.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, was asked after the race about the penalty to Bowyer’s team.

“That’s the rule,” O’Donnell said. “I know people don’t necessarily like all the rules. That’s the rule. If we don’t make that call, I think you guys would be asking why we didn’t.”

So, if the crew member’s feet had been dangling over – but not touching the pit road surface – there would have been no penalty.

It was no surprise that Kevin Harvick won Sunday at Texas. Talk in the garage before the race was how fast his car was. This time he and his team delivered.

Harvick has had the fastest green-flag speed in all three races on 1.5-mile tracks in the playoffs but had yet to win in the playoffs. The speed is a good sign for Harvick with the championship finale in Miami on a 1.5-mile track.

Harvick’s dominance is greater than 2014 when he ranked in the top three in green-flag speed in the 1.5-mile playoff races leading up to the finale in Miami. Harvick won the championship that year.

The two winningest drivers in the Xfinity Series this season might not race for a championship.

Christopher Bell (six wins this season) and Justin Allgaier (five) are both outside a transfer spot heading into Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix (3:30 p.m. on NBC).

“That’s tough,” Allgaier said of he and Bell possibly not racing for a title despite their success all year. “That’s what this format is all about.”

Allgaier is 12 points out of the last transfer spot. Bell is 34 points back.

“I think you’re going to have to have somebody have a problem, whether that is a mistake or get caught up in something and not beat yourself,” Allgaier said of what it will take for him to advance. “On the flip side of that, if anybody could go there and win, I think Christopher is the guy that could easily go there and win. He was strong there in the spring. He finished fourth. We finished second. My hope is we battle it out for the win and we come out on top.”

Bell is in this spot after being involved in Lap 1 incidents the first two races of the round. His Texas race ended after contact with Austin Cindric sent Bell into the wall.

“The good thing we have going for us is that we’re competitive and we can fight for the win every single week,” Bell said. “I love Phoenix and have run good there in the past. I think we’ll have a really good shot at it. If it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. I’ve got another shot next year.”

Bell’s comment above is in reference that he’ll be back in Xfinity next season at Joe Gibbs Racing even though he said in August that “I don’t feel like I need another year of Xfinity.”

While no surprise, Cole Custer made it known this past weekend that he’ll be back next season in the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Also, Gray Gaulding announced this past weekend that he’ll drive in the Xfinity Series for SS Green Light Racing next year.

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty, Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll look back at Sunday’s race and see how Kevin Harvick took down Texas to secure a ticket to the Championship 4 at Miami. We’ll also look at the drama that unfolded for some other Playoff drivers in today’s edition of Scan All: Texas.
  • Marty Snider was busy today at Stewart-Haas Racing. He provides a report on the team’s current situation in the playoffs. He also spoke to Clint Bowyer’s crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, as well as Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer. The latter is coming off a win at Texas to grab a spot in the Xfinity Series Championship 4.
  • Parker Kligerman hops into the NBC iRacing Simulator to show us the challenges that await the field at the new-look ISM Raceway at Phoenix.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Aric Almirola told NASCAR.com on Tuesday that he’s spoken with Joey Logano after being upset with how the driver raced him late in Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I think we both know where each of us stands, and I feel good about it,” Almirola told NASCAR.com. “I know a lot of people are confused at why I was upset when you look at the replay, but the reality is that as race car drivers, we both know the situation that we were in, and he knows kind of where my head was at and what I was thinking, and I know where his head was at and what he was thinking, and we’ll move on.”

Almirola finished eighth and is 57 points out of the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix (2 p.m. ET on NBC). He must win at Phoenix to advance to the championship race in Miami. Logano and Kevin Harvick have clinched spots in the title race.

After the Texas race, Almirola expressed frustration with Logano to NBCSN, saying: “He just continues to make things harder on himself. If that is the way he wants to race me when he is already locked into (Miami) and we are out here fighting for our lives, that is fine. When (Miami) comes around if I am not in, he will know it.”

Go here for more of what Almirola told NASCAR.com.

NASCAR’s top three national series head to Phoenix this weekend to set the championship field for each series:

Cup – Can-Am 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are on the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s race.

DJ Kennington is listed in the No. 7 car for Premium Motorsports.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Whelen Trusted to Perform 200 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

There are 40 cars entered for this event.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Truck – Lucas Oil 150 (8:30 p.m., ET Friday on FS1)

There are 31 entries for this race. Derek Kraus, a 17-year-old who finished fourth in the K&N West Series standings, will make his Truck debut this weekend.

Click here for Truck entry list