Aric Almirola tells NASCAR.com he’s talked to Joey Logano about Texas

Aric Almirola told NASCAR.com on Tuesday that he’s spoken with Joey Logano after being upset with how the driver raced him late in Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I think we both know where each of us stands, and I feel good about it,” Almirola told NASCAR.com. “I know a lot of people are confused at why I was upset when you look at the replay, but the reality is that as race car drivers, we both know the situation that we were in, and he knows kind of where my head was at and what I was thinking, and I know where his head was at and what he was thinking, and we’ll move on.”

Almirola finished eighth and is 57 points out of the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix (2 p.m. ET on NBC). He must win at Phoenix to advance to the championship race in Miami. Logano and Kevin Harvick have clinched spots in the title race.

After the Texas race, Almirola expressed frustration with Logano to NBCSN, saying: “He just continues to make things harder on himself. If that is the way he wants to race me when he is already locked into (Miami) and we are out here fighting for our lives, that is fine. When (Miami) comes around if I am not in, he will know it.”

