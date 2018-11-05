Racing at Texas Motor Speedway leaves some frustrated

FORT WORTH, Texas — Chase Elliott questioned the “entertainment factor” of Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, but a NASCAR official said that the 2019 rules package, which features less horsepower, could enhance the action there next year.

Drivers talked after this weekend’s races about the challenges of passing at the high-speed 1.5-mile track.

Martin Truex Jr., who started at the rear of the Cup race after an engine change and finished ninth, said passing was “unbelievably impossible.”

Elliott was more blunt.

“I don’t know what genius decided to pave this place or take the banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2,” he said after finishing sixth. “Not a good move for the entertainment factor, in my opinion.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said next year’s rules package should work well at the track. Teams will have 550 horsepower at Texas next year, along with aero ducts, a larger spoiler, new splitter and radiator pan to help with aerodynamics.

“I don’t want to take away from anything Kevin Harvick did,” O’Donnell told the media after Sunday’s race. “Having said that, I think we would all agree on the race entertainment quality between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there’s a difference. I think we also know that we’ve got a new rules package in place next year that again some of you have not too been too positive about but there’s a reason we’ve got to that, and I think this would be one of the reasons.

Denny Hamlin suggested on Twitter that that is another key ingredient to improving the racing.

It’s naïve to think the 19 package will fix the one lane racing we saw today. It is a tire/track problem. Tire just flat out do not lay rubber anymore. I’m hoping that when a completely new car is designed we design it around a tire/wheel combination that is correct. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 5, 2018

You can’t even hardly find a car on the road today that has 15” wheels on it. We need something with a durable and tough sidewall to allow GY to put a compound tread that lays rubber. That is what forces us to move off the bottom. Until then we will continue to chase a “package” — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 5, 2018

Winner Kevin Harvick, who led 177 of 335 laps but had to pass Ryan Blaney late to win, was diplomatic about the challenges of Texas.

“Look, repaves are difficult,” he said. “I think they put in as much effort here as anywhere that we’ve gone. Two years in a row we’ve won a race on the high side. It’s just one of those things where you just have to give it time.

“It’s a really fast racetrack that they came and changed the tires from the first race (this year), so we kind of fixed that problem from the tires blowing out and everything that we had happen in the spring race.”

Texas Motor Speedway was repaved and the banking in Turns 1 and 2 dropped four degrees to 20 degrees. The changes were made before the track’s 2017 races and were a result of issues drying the track that led to a 76-day postponement of the IndyCar race in 2016 and the delay of the 2016 Cup playoff race.

Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway, responded on Twitter to fan complaints about the racing Sunday and asked fans for patience.

The asphalt has to age. Give it some time. Whether we like it or not, we have to repave every so often. Give it time. https://t.co/S9aNZxeV2I — Eddie Gossage (@eddiegossage) November 5, 2018

Every asphalt is different. Said it over & over. I guess you don't remember how the track would not dry because it trapped the water and all the jet trucks and Air Titans in the world would not dry it. We had no choice. Didn't want to spend $$ but had to. https://t.co/il0IKK9V9z — Eddie Gossage (@eddiegossage) November 5, 2018