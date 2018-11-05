Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Playoff field running out of time to make Cup title round

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The math is somewhat simple.

Thanks to wins by Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick, there are two spots left in the championship four in Miami.

Six drivers are left to fight over those spots. They only have this weekend’s race at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC) left to secure those spots.

Here’s a look at those drivers vying for those final spots.

Kyle Busch (28 points above cutline)

Finish at Texas: 17th

Spring finish at Phoenix: Second

Career at Phoenix: One win (2005). Hasn’t finished worse than seventh in last six starts.

Outlook: Busch is a threat wherever he goes these days, even though he hasn’t had the same consistent winning speed in the playoffs. He led 128 laps at Phoenix in the spring before bad timing on a pit stop gave the win to Kevin Harvick.

 

Martin Truex Jr (+25)

Finish at Texas: Ninth

Spring finish at Phoenix: Fifth

Career at Phoenix: Two of his three top fives have come in the last two races.

Outlook: Nothing has gone Truex’s way in the playoffs yet he’s still inside the top four. The defending champion needs a little luck on his side or a win to stay where he is.

 

Kurt Busch (-25 from cutline)

Finish at Texas: Seventh

Spring finish at Phoenix: 10th

Career at Phoenix: One win (2005). No top fives since fall 2016 race.

Outlook: Busch has been consistent through the playoffs, but he’ll need to be more than that at Phoenix where his teammate Kevin Harvick has won seven of the last 12 races.

 

Chase Elliott (-39)

Finish at Texas: Sixth

Spring finish at Phoenix: Third

Career at Phoenix: Finished top three in last two starts. Low finish of 12th in five starts.

Outlook: Despite two playoffs wins Elliott will likely need to get a third in Phoenix to advance to the championship four. He was 10 laps from a win in this race last year before he was passed by Matt Kenseth.

Aric Almirola (-57)

Finish at Texas: Eighth

Spring finish at Phoenix: Seventh

Career at Phoenix: His two top 10s in 15 starts have come in the last two races.

Outlook: Almirola will have to win to continue what’s already been the best season of his career. Luckily he and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates haven’t shown any indications of slowing down as the playoffs have progressed.

 

Clint Bowyer (-73)

Finish at Texas: 26th, three laps down

Spring finish at Phoenix: Sixth

Career at Phoenix: Two top fives in 26 starts, none since 2008. Average finish of 18.4 is third worst on circuit.

Outlook: Bowyer has to win at Phoenix. The SHR driver has pulled his career out of a four-year nosedive that preceded him joining the team. Unfortunately, he’s nosedived in the last three races, not finishing better than 13th.

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes challenges to score top-10 finish

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2018, 10:08 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and his Furniture Row Racing team are not making their race for back-to-back championships easy these final weeks together.

For the second consecutive race, Truex had to start at the back of the field. While he came back to nearly win at Martinsville last week, Truex didn’t challenge for the win Sunday after a loose wheel and pit road penalty left him settling for a ninth-place finish.

“It’s been a tough season,” Truex said of what will be his final year with Furniture Row Racing, which will close after the season. “If things can go wrong, they do.”

Even with various challenges, Truex left Texas Motor Speedway in the final transfer spot to the championship race in Miami. He holds a 25-point lead on Kurt Busch, the first driver outside the cutoff.

That could be fine as long as Busch, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer or Ryan Blaney don’t win next weekend at Phoenix. If any of those four do, then Truex could be racing Kyle Busch for the final championship spot in Miami. Truex trails Kyle Busch by three points.

“Harvick or Kyle (Busch) winning is a perfect scenario – the guys that are ahead of you in points,” Truex said after Harvick’s win. “That was good. I feel okay about where we are. I think we need a little more speed to run with the Fords – they’re clearly really, really fast right now. If this is last year, they would all be complaining that we’re too fast so I don’t know if I should do a (Brad) Keselowski and start whining about it or not.

“They’re really fast and if we’re off just a little bit we can’t run with them. We were off a little bit today. On the short run, they were really fast, but on the long run I thought we were as good as anybody, but just never got to show it. Track position was so, so hard to get.”

Truex was running seventh when reported a loose wheel to crew chief Cole Pearn. Truex continued to run before the problem got worse and he came in to pit under green on Lap 248.

NASCAR penalized him for driving through more than three pit boxes.

“The sun was getting down and there were shadows everywhere and I just screwed up,” Truex said.

“Right when he did it, I said, well, we’re coming back (to pit road),” Pearn said.

Truex returned to pit road on Lap 250 to serve his pass-through penalty. He was two laps behind the leaders and running 26th after returning to the track. At that point, he led Kurt Busch by five points for the final transfer spot.

He got back on the lead lap when he got the free pass with the caution on Lap 298 and worked his way up to a top-10 finish. It marked the first time he’s finished between sixth and 10th this season. Before today, all 19 of his top-10 finishes had been top fives.

“I’m telling you, God is testing us,” Truex said of his day. “There’s no question. Had to start at the back, got to the front, hung around there for a while and then had a loose wheel there again. Just a tough day. Overall, a good day. Luckily we were able to get up front and get some stage points in the first two stages and then we had trouble, but we had it at least in time to recover.”

NASCAR calls mistake in penalizing Jimmie Johnson’s team ‘unacceptable’

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR admitted that it made a mistake in penalizing Jimmie Johnson before Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, an error that NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell said was “unacceptable on our part.”

NASCAR ordered Johnson to relinquish his 23rd starting spot and start the race at the rear. NASCAR officials believed Johnson’s car had failed inspection before the race three times. Instead, Johnson’s car had failed twice and should not have been ordered to the rear.

O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, was asked afterward how such a mistake could have happened.

“First you talk to the team and you apologize to the 48 for what happened,’’ he said. “It’s unacceptable on our part. Communication breakdown that happened right before the start between kind of our inspection area on the ground and race control where I think there was an assumption that there was a third failure and there wasn’t. There were only two. In that case, the 48 shouldn’t have started in the back.

“At this point, what we can do is put processes in place to fix that so it never happens again. It’s disappointing. It’s not something you can fix during the race, unfortunately. So all we can do is own up to it and fix it.”

Crew chief Chad Knaus said he was not aware that the team had to go to the rear until engines were fired. NASCAR had announced the penalty on its radio channel before that and announced to the media the penalty to Johnson’s team.

“It’s unfortunate,” Knaus said after he and other Hendrick Motorsports officials, including Jeff Gordon met with NASCAR officials after the race. “It put us in a bad situation, kind of put us behind the eight-ball and had to try to struggle back through.”

Johnson finished 15th.

O’Donnell said there was no call up to race control of a third failure on Johnson’s car. O’Donnell said it was written down that way.

“At that point, no one in the garage is assuming that the 48 is going to the back,” O’Donnell said since there was no radio call of such a penalty. “The inspector is not telling the crew chief (that) ‘you’re going to the back’ because he’s not aware of a penalty. So a lot of those processes in place were missed along the way.”

O’Donnell said that “once we recognized in race control that a mistake had happened, we had already started the race. That’s part of the things we’ve got to go back and review.”

Knaus said he talked to NASCAR about having a better system of communication for teams to reach out to NASCAR officials.

“As an industry we need to try to figure out how to make that happen a little better,” Knaus said. “We’re doing so many things to eliminate the dangers of pit road with officials and limiting all of that and … being able to communicate with the tower is more difficult now than what it has ever been. They’re looking into a way to try to make it to where we can have a direct line of communication, whether that be electronically, whether it be messaging or an audio radio channel.”

Johnson raised a similar concern after the race.

“There is no format for the teams to communicate to the tower,” he said. “So, whatever the tower says is the way it is. This is just one of a few calls that have been wrong due to that situation. I don’t know how they do it. Here we have a minute and a half under caution, but at Bristol you’ve got 30 seconds. I don’t think it’s a perfect environment for them to get it right all the time.”

What drivers said after the Cup playoff race at Texas

By Dan BeaverNov 4, 2018, 8:23 PM EST
Kevin Harvick — Winner: “That last restart I knew I needed to pick the top. I wanted to be on the bottom to be safe because the top got such a good sidedraft getting into one and the outside groove got rubbered up. I thought if I could keep him from finishing the corner I could drive back by him. It all worked out. Everything went well today on our Mobil 1 Ford and we were able to get to victory lane.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 2nd: “We got by (Kevin Harvick) on that one restart but I just couldn’t hold him off. He was really good. I kind of missed (Turns) 1 and 2 by an inch and he took advantage of it. We needed to be mistake free and then some and I just couldn’t be that. Then we had another shot at it. The last one (restart), he took the top, like I knew he was going to and he motored around me. It was a strong showing by our Carlisle team. I thought we were a second-place car all night really. I thought the 4 was head and shoulders above everyone else but I thought we were second best for sure. That was a fun race for sure.”

Joey Logano — Finished 3rd: “We had a top-five car. We got out front where we could lead laps for a little bit and just when the front tires would give up that is when (Harvick) was just stellar. He was stupid fast. He was able to do a lot. Congrats to them. That is two Fords in and two to go.”

Erik Jones — Finished 4th: “It was good. Our SportClips Camry was pretty fast and had okay speed. Just didn’t have the fire-off speed that we needed to contend there the last short runs, but a good day for us. Running top five, top 10 – we kind of know what we need to work on to get a little bit more to get up there with the 4 (Kevin Harvick), the 12 (Ryan Blaney) and those guys. We’ll go to work. Texas has been a good place so hopefully we can come back in the spring and get a win.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 5th: “We made some good ground that first run and then we had that issue there under the pit stop and then it was just hard to get track position after that. Our car was really loose on the short runs and it would build really tight, but we got that better. Still had to fight the looseness early in the run, but didn’t get quite as tight as the run went on, so that helped me and then we had some good restarts. I felt like we would gain a spot or two every time and then we had a good one there when we got from eighth to fourth and then we had a yellow and fourth to third. I was just kind of hoping it was going to stay green there… then that last restart just got loose underneath people and fell back to fifth. Top five, good run, but just didn’t have anything to compete with the front few.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 6th: “Yeah, just a really frustrating race track ever since they ruined it two years ago. I hate that. … I feel better about Phoenix than I did about today, for sure. Yeah, we’ll see. I mean, I don’t know till we get there. Yeah, tough spot to be in. But ultimately you got to be in a must‑win situation at Homestead if you ever make it down there, so you might as well get used to it and like it.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 7th: “I just didn’t get the restarts nailed at the end. I was on the loose side. We thought we were going to be loose but each restart just got worse and worse and we had no right-rear grip. I don’t know what really leads to that other than just heat cycles on the tires. We are in a good position. There are a lot of other people I would like to be right here. We just didn’t have the speed (Harvick) had today and hopefully we will get it next week.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 8th: “We were a third-place car and that restart there where we finally were in position we fought all day from the back and started at the tail and worked diligently all day to get up to the front and finally got ourselves in position to at least have a shot and race with those guys. (Joey Logano) just went down in Turn 3 and put it right on my door and about wrecked us both. I am not sure. I will have to talk to him. He just continues to make things harder on himself. If that is the way he wants to race me when he is already locked into Homestead and we are out here fighting for our lives, that is fine. When (Miami) comes around if I am not in, he will know it.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 9th: “I’m telling you, God is testing us. There’s no question. Had to start at the back, got to the front, hung around there for a while and then had a loose wheel there again. Just a tough day. Overall, a good day. Luckily we were able to get up front and get some stage points in the first two stages and then we had trouble, but we had it at least in time to recover. Proud of everybody on this Bass Pro/5-hour Energy Toyota and feel like we’re in decent shape going to Phoenix. We’ll go there and race hard again and see what we can do.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 14th: “Overall, it was just a frustrating weekend. We were off in practice and then didn’t qualify great. (Crew chief) Greg (Ives) and the guys made some good adjustments throughout the race, but we had an issue there at the end that just didn’t help us. Hopefully next week goes better. I have been looking forward to getting back to Phoenix.”

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 15th: “There is no format for the teams to communicate to the tower. So, whatever the tower says is the way it is. This is just one of a few calls that have been wrong due to that situation. I don’t know how they do it. Here we have a minute-and-a-half under caution, but at Bristol you’ve got 30 seconds. I don’t think it’s a perfect environment for them to get it right all the time. Stuff happens.”

William Byron — Finished 16th: “We just kind of started in the back and then worked our way forward from there and we kind of fought a little bit of the same things we saw in practice, but I thought we had a couple of better runs. A couple of runs not so good, but then, at the end there we tried to put on tires and make up a few spots and it just didn’t work out. Overall, pretty solid day. We needed a solid day. Good to finish one off.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 22nd: “This weekend overall was solid for us. We had good practice sessions, advanced to the second round of qualifying and then had a decent car during the race. Our Geico Military Camaro ZL1 was really good in the beginning and it got even better as the run went on. The strategy and cautions didn’t fall our way, but I’m proud of my guys because that was our best mile and a half race all year. With two races to go, our Germain Racing team will keep pushing forward to finish strong.”

Aric Almirola: Joey Logano ‘continues to make things harder on himself’

By Daniel McFadinNov 4, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
4 Comments

Another race, another Cup driver mad at Joey Logano.

A week after he ticked off Martin Truex Jr. with a bump-and-run on the last lap to win at Martinsville, Logano had Aric Almirola express his displeasure with how he raced in the closing laps of Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Almirola was unhappy with how Lognao drove on a restart with 32 laps to go in the scheduled distance. Almirola, who started the race at the rear for an unapproved body adjustment, was third on the restart as the field entered Turn 3.

Logano was close on his outside when Almirola’s No. 10 Ford got loose and shot out of the groove and lost multiple positions. Logano finished third and Almirola placed eighth.

“He just continues to make things harder on himself,” Almirola told NBCSN. “If that is the way he wants to race me when he is already locked into (Miami) and we are out here fighting for our lives, that is fine. When (Miami) comes around if I am not in, he will know it.”

With one race left until the championship round, Almirola is seventh on the playoff grid 57 points behind the cutoff.

When asked how far he’s willing to take things with Logano over the final two races, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver said “I will just make it really difficult on him.

“He made it really difficult on me today which was really unnecessary. He could have run fourth, fifth, 11th, it doesn’t matter. He is still going to go to (Miami) and race for a championship, it is just not smart.”

Team Penske declined to comment to NBCSN on Almirola’s criticisms.

Watch the videos above and below for more.