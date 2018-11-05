Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Texas weekend review

By Dustin LongNov 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll recap the weekend that was at Texas Motor Speedway where Kevin Harvick secured a spot in the championship race with a dominant performance. How does Harvick’s win affect the championship picture in the Monster Energy Series?

 

  • Joey Logano has already locked himself into the Championship 4, but he made headlines at Texas by the way he raced fellow playoff driver Aric Almirola, who voiced his displeasure afterwards. We’ll hear Almirola’s comments and discuss.

 

  • We’ll also discuss NASCAR mistakenly sending Jimmie Johnson to the rear prior to the start of the race. We’ll have reaction from NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell and discuss how NASCAR can avoid these errors in the future.

 

  • Dave Burns spoke to crew chief Alan Gustafson about Chase Elliott’s sixth-place run at Texas and a likely must-win situation next weekend at Phoenix.

 

  • Plus we’ll recap the wild finish on Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Texas. We’ll hear from race winner Cole Custer who is Miami-bound. Dave Burns also provides a report from JR Motorsports.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Racing at Texas Motor Speedway leaves some frustrated

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 5, 2018, 2:05 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chase Elliott questioned the “entertainment factor” of Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, but a NASCAR official said that the 2019 rules package, which features less horsepower, could enhance the action there next year.

Drivers talked after this weekend’s races about the challenges of passing at the high-speed 1.5-mile track.

Martin Truex Jr., who started at the rear of the Cup race after an engine change and finished ninth, said passing was “unbelievably impossible.”

Elliott was more blunt.

“I don’t know what genius decided to pave this place or take the banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2,” he said after finishing sixth. “Not a good move for the entertainment factor, in my opinion.”

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said next year’s rules package should work well at the track. Teams will have 550 horsepower at Texas next year, along with aero ducts, a larger spoiler, new splitter and radiator pan to help with aerodynamics.

I don’t want to take away from anything Kevin Harvick did,” O’Donnell told the media after Sunday’s race. “Having said that, I think we would all agree on the race entertainment quality between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there’s a difference. I think we also know that we’ve got a new rules package in place next year that again some of you have not too been too positive about but there’s a reason we’ve got to that, and I think this would be one of the reasons.

Denny Hamlin suggested on Twitter that that is another key ingredient to improving the racing.

Winner Kevin Harvick, who led 177 of 335 laps but had to pass Ryan Blaney late to win, was diplomatic about the challenges of Texas.

“Look, repaves are difficult,” he said. “I think they put in as much effort here as anywhere that we’ve gone. Two years in a row we’ve won a race on the high side. It’s just one of those things where you just have to give it time.

“It’s a really fast racetrack that they came and changed the tires from the first race (this year), so we kind of fixed that problem from the tires blowing out and everything that we had happen in the spring race.”

Texas Motor Speedway was repaved and the banking in Turns 1 and 2 dropped four degrees to 20 degrees. The changes were made before the track’s 2017 races and were a result of issues drying the track that led to a 76-day postponement of the IndyCar race in 2016 and the delay of the 2016 Cup playoff race.

Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway, responded on Twitter to fan complaints about the racing Sunday and asked fans for patience.

NASCAR putting procedures in place to avoid ‘unacceptable’ mistake

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 5, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
NASCAR will put additional procedures in place this weekend to avoid repeating the mistake series officials made in making Jimmie Johnson start at the rear of Sunday’s race, Steve O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” on Monday.

NASCAR sent Johnson to the rear before the start of the race because it incorrectly noted that Johnson’s car failed inspection three times Sunday. Johnson’s car passed on its third attempt and should have been allowed to start in his original spot.

O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, called the mistake “unacceptable.” Series officials met with Hendrick Motorsports personnel, which included crew chief Chad Knaus and Jeff Gordon, after the race and apologized.

“We’ll certainly put procedures in place prior to Phoenix to ensure that just can’t happen going forward,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It was one of those things, again, a human error that we’ve really got to look at and look at some additional procedures we can have in place prior to Phoenix. We’ll have those done today, and we’ll be communicating those first and foremast to the team that was affected and then to the industry as well.”

Among the changes O’Donnell said would be in “the number of people that confirm a call prior to the race. Once the race started, we’re in trouble. It’s plain and simple.”

 

 

 

Playoff field running out of time to make Cup title round

By Daniel McFadinNov 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The math is somewhat simple.

Thanks to wins by Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick, there are two spots left in the championship four in Miami.

Six drivers are left to fight over those spots. They only have this weekend’s race at Phoenix (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC) left to secure those spots.

Here’s a look at those drivers vying for those final spots.

Kyle Busch (28 points above cutline)

Finish at Texas: 17th

Spring finish at Phoenix: Second

Career at Phoenix: One win (2005). Hasn’t finished worse than seventh in last six starts.

Outlook: Busch is a threat wherever he goes these days, even though he hasn’t had the same consistent winning speed in the playoffs. He led 128 laps at Phoenix in the spring before bad timing on a pit stop gave the win to Kevin Harvick.

 

Martin Truex Jr (+25)

Finish at Texas: Ninth

Spring finish at Phoenix: Fifth

Career at Phoenix: Two of his three top fives have come in the last two races.

Outlook: Nothing has gone Truex’s way in the playoffs yet he’s still inside the top four. The defending champion needs a little luck on his side or a win to stay where he is.

 

Kurt Busch (-25 from cutline)

Finish at Texas: Seventh

Spring finish at Phoenix: 10th

Career at Phoenix: One win (2005). No top fives since fall 2016 race.

Outlook: Busch has been consistent through the playoffs, but he’ll need to be more than that at Phoenix where his teammate Kevin Harvick has won seven of the last 12 races.

 

Chase Elliott (-39)

Finish at Texas: Sixth

Spring finish at Phoenix: Third

Career at Phoenix: Finished top three in last two starts. Low finish of 12th in five starts.

Outlook: Despite two playoffs wins Elliott will likely need to get a third in Phoenix to advance to the championship four. He was 10 laps from a win in this race last year before he was passed by Matt Kenseth.

Aric Almirola (-57)

Finish at Texas: Eighth

Spring finish at Phoenix: Seventh

Career at Phoenix: His two top 10s in 15 starts have come in the last two races.

Outlook: Almirola will have to win to continue what’s already been the best season of his career. Luckily he and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates haven’t shown any indications of slowing down as the playoffs have progressed.

 

Clint Bowyer (-73)

Finish at Texas: 26th, three laps down

Spring finish at Phoenix: Sixth

Career at Phoenix: Two top fives in 26 starts, none since 2008. Average finish of 18.4 is third worst on circuit.

Outlook: Bowyer has to win at Phoenix. The SHR driver has pulled his career out of a four-year nosedive that preceded him joining the team. Unfortunately, he’s nosedived in the last three races, not finishing better than 13th.

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes challenges to score top-10 finish

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2018, 10:08 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and his Furniture Row Racing team are not making their race for back-to-back championships easy these final weeks together.

For the second consecutive race, Truex had to start at the back of the field. While he came back to nearly win at Martinsville last week, Truex didn’t challenge for the win Sunday after a loose wheel and pit road penalty left him settling for a ninth-place finish.

“It’s been a tough season,” Truex said of what will be his final year with Furniture Row Racing, which will close after the season. “If things can go wrong, they do.”

Even with various challenges, Truex left Texas Motor Speedway in the final transfer spot to the championship race in Miami. He holds a 25-point lead on Kurt Busch, the first driver outside the cutoff.

That could be fine as long as Busch, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer or Ryan Blaney don’t win next weekend at Phoenix. If any of those four do, then Truex could be racing Kyle Busch for the final championship spot in Miami. Truex trails Kyle Busch by three points.

“Harvick or Kyle (Busch) winning is a perfect scenario – the guys that are ahead of you in points,” Truex said after Harvick’s win. “That was good. I feel okay about where we are. I think we need a little more speed to run with the Fords – they’re clearly really, really fast right now. If this is last year, they would all be complaining that we’re too fast so I don’t know if I should do a (Brad) Keselowski and start whining about it or not.

“They’re really fast and if we’re off just a little bit we can’t run with them. We were off a little bit today. On the short run, they were really fast, but on the long run I thought we were as good as anybody, but just never got to show it. Track position was so, so hard to get.”

Truex was running seventh when reported a loose wheel to crew chief Cole Pearn. Truex continued to run before the problem got worse and he came in to pit under green on Lap 248.

NASCAR penalized him for driving through more than three pit boxes.

“The sun was getting down and there were shadows everywhere and I just screwed up,” Truex said.

“Right when he did it, I said, well, we’re coming back (to pit road),” Pearn said.

Truex returned to pit road on Lap 250 to serve his pass-through penalty. He was two laps behind the leaders and running 26th after returning to the track. At that point, he led Kurt Busch by five points for the final transfer spot.

He got back on the lead lap when he got the free pass with the caution on Lap 298 and worked his way up to a top-10 finish. It marked the first time he’s finished between sixth and 10th this season. Before today, all 19 of his top-10 finishes had been top fives.

“I’m telling you, God is testing us,” Truex said of his day. “There’s no question. Had to start at the back, got to the front, hung around there for a while and then had a loose wheel there again. Just a tough day. Overall, a good day. Luckily we were able to get up front and get some stage points in the first two stages and then we had trouble, but we had it at least in time to recover.”