NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Texas weekend review

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan.
On today’s show:
- We’ll recap the weekend that was at Texas Motor Speedway where Kevin Harvick secured a spot in the championship race with a dominant performance. How does Harvick’s win affect the championship picture in the Monster Energy Series?
- Joey Logano has already locked himself into the Championship 4, but he made headlines at Texas by the way he raced fellow playoff driver Aric Almirola, who voiced his displeasure afterwards. We’ll hear Almirola’s comments and discuss.
- We’ll also discuss NASCAR mistakenly sending Jimmie Johnson to the rear prior to the start of the race. We’ll have reaction from NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell and discuss how NASCAR can avoid these errors in the future.
- Dave Burns spoke to crew chief Alan Gustafson about Chase Elliott’s sixth-place run at Texas and a likely must-win situation next weekend at Phoenix.
- Plus we’ll recap the wild finish on Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Texas. We’ll hear from race winner Cole Custer who is Miami-bound. Dave Burns also provides a report from JR Motorsports.
