Results, stats for the Cup race at Texas

By Dan BeaverNov 4, 2018, 7:29 PM EST
Kevin Harvick won Stages 1 & 2 and then held off Ryan Blaney in an overtime dash to the checkers to win the Texas Cup race. It was his eighth win of the year and locked the No. 4 into the championship four in Miami.

Blaney held on to finish second.

Joey Logano finished third with Erik Jones and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Points after the Cup race at Texas

By Dan BeaverNov 4, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
Kevin Harvick won Stages 1 & 2 and survived an overtime restart to win his second consecutive fall Texas race and take the points lead.

Joey Logano raced among the top five most of the day and settled into third at the checkers. 

Kyle Busch was caught speeding on pit road and had a vibration at the end of Stage 2 that put him off sequence and left him a lap off the pace. He got the free pass late, but couldn’t make up much ground and finished 17th. He sits second in the points, 28 points above the cutline.

Martin Truex Jr. pitted early with a loose wheel on Lap 248. During his stop, he incurred a penalty for driving through too many pit stalls. He was awarded a free pass late and finished ninth. 

Kurt Busch had another consistent day and finished seventh. 

Chase Elliott hovered around the top 10 most of the afternoon and slowly improved in the final stage to finish sixth.

Aric Almirola got loose on a late-race restart while racing with Logano. He fell back to eighth.

Clint Bowyer got loose on Lap 1 and doored Denny Hamlin. He was forced to pit for repairs and was off-sync for the remainder of the race. Bowyer finished three laps off the pace in 26th.

Kevin Harvick wins Cup playoff race at Texas in overtime

By Daniel McFadinNov 4, 2018, 6:47 PM EST
Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway in overtime to claim his series-leading eighth victory of the year.

Harvick easily cleared Ryan Blaney on the restart and went unchallenged to the finish. He locked himself into the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led 177 laps and swept every stage on the way to his first win of the playoffs. It’s his second win in three races at Texas after not having won at the 1.5-mile track prior to last fall.

“Just really, really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing for these cars we’ve had, really for five years now,” Harvick told NBCSN. “The expectations are to win. It’s like I told you guys before the race, we don’t race for points, we race for wins. We don’t come here to count our fingers and toes to figure out how to win. We want to earn it. Today we earned our way in.”

The victory gives Harvick a playoff win in seven consecutive seasons.

The top five was completed by Blaney, Joey Logano, Erik Jones and Kyle Larson.

The overtime finish was set up by a wreck that involved Daniel Suarez, Joey Gase and AJ Allmendinger.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Joey Logano led 54 laps and earned his sixth straight top 10 … Erik Jones finished fourth for the third time at Texas … Martin Truex Jr. rebounded after starting from the rear for an engine change, an unscheduled pit stop for a vibration and a pit penalty to finish ninth. It’s his first top 10 this year that wasn’t in the top five.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer placed 30th and 26th respectively after Bowyer got loose and made contact with Hamlin on Lap 1 in Turn 2. They went multiple laps down to repair damage on pit road …  William Byron, who started from the rear for an inspection failure, finished 16th after he got into the back of Jimmie Johnson on Lap 97 and spun … Kyle Busch was unable to bounce back from an unscheduled pit stop for a wheel vibration in Stage 2 and placed 17th.

NOTABLE: Kevin Harvick is now tied with Bobby Allison for third all-time for wins in a season for a driver 40 or more years old.

QUOTE OF THE RACE NO. 1: “When (Miami) comes around, if I’m not in it, he’ll know it.” – Aric Almirola expressing his displeasure to NBCSN on how he was raced by Joey Logano.

QUOTE OF THE RACE NO. 2: “I don’t know what genius decided to pave this place or take the banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2.  Not a good move for the entertainment factor, in my opinion.” – Chase Elliott after he was asked about the difficulty to pass.

WHAT’S NEXT: Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway at 2:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 11 on NBC

NASCAR errs in sending Jimmie Johnson to rear of the field

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR confirmed it made an error before the race in sending Jimmie Johnson‘s car to the rear of the field.

NASCAR has sent cars to the rear when they fail inspection three times before a race. Johnson’s car failed twice but passed on the third attempt. However, NASCAR sent Johnson’s car to the rear.

Teammate William Byron‘s car failed inspection three times before the race and was sent to the rear before the start of the race. His car passed inspection on the fourth attempt.

NASCAR will address the matter with the media after the race.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. wins a week after Joey Logano bumped him out of the lead on the last lap and gave the No. 78 team the added fuel to carry through these final weeks of the season.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He backs up the speed from practice Saturday and locks into the Championship 4 for the fourth consecutive season.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick wins to defend his victory in this race last year.

Dan Beaver

Kevin Harvick makes another mistake in the final stage and hands the win to Kyle Busch,