Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Clint Bowyer faces big deficit to advance but remains undaunted

By Dustin LongNov 4, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas — Clint Bowyer is 42 points out of a transfer spot to the championship race entering the final two races of this round.

With Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — the Big 3 — yet to claim a spot in Miami, Bowyer’s chances of racing for a title in two weeks seem slight.

Just don’t tell him.

“You can’t ever give up,” Bowyer said after qualifying second for today’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“You leave Martinsville bummed out and dejected. We won there in the spring. That is the thing about this sport, it doesn’t matter what you did in the spring, it matters what you showed up with on Friday and how you do in practice and the rest of the weekend and how you race that race, that weekend. That is all that matters.”

Bowyer followed his March victory at Martinsville with a 21st-place finish there last weekend. He had contact with William Byron on pit road and spun after contact from Jimmie Johnson.

Bowyer was the lowest-finishing driver of the remaining eight playoff competitors. That’s put him far behind Harvick, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, for what would be the final transfer spot.

“We are down … and dug a big hole,” Bowyer said. “But if you look at our playoffs, it kind of seems like it has always been that way for me. I guess I am thick-headed or something. I always have to do it the hard way. We started the playoffs in a good position and rolled into Vegas and had trouble (hit the wall during the race and finished 23rd), dug ourselves a hole and had trouble.

“We went to the Roval and dug deep and got ourselves out of the hole and put ourselves in the next round. You go to my go-to track. It has always been Dover. I wasn’t worried about it and knew it would be a good round for us and it was until the end of the race when we had the loose wheel (finished 35th). That one little mishap made it so we almost didn’t get out of that round. We went to Talladega and thank God we had four dominant cars and put ourselves right back in it.”

Although Bowyer didn’t back up his March win in Martinsville with another victory, he said “my head is not at doomsday or DEFCON 5.

“We don’t have to just win this race to get in. We just need to take car of business, not lose stage points, march forward and close that gap. If we can do that this weekend, I will feel confident going into Phoenix. Obviously the easy answer is to just win the damn thing and roll on to the dance.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin gets you ready for AAA Texas 500

By Scott DargisNov 4, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Everything is bigger in Texas, right? Oh, hell yeah!

There are only three races left in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which means there are only two more opportunities for drivers in the Round of 8 to punch their ticket to Homestead.

Last weekend’s race at Martinsville saw a thrilling finish between Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano, where Logano bumped Truex out of the way to secure a win and a chance to claim the NASCAR Cup Series championship, but who knows what could happen Sunday at Texas (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Maybe Truex will follow the lead of Stone Cold and do something like this to Logano’s car:

NASCAR’s “Big 3” has lost a bit of their edge during the playoffs, but Truex, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick are still in position to qualify for Miami and don’t be surprised if one of them roll into victory lane like this:

Today’s Cup playoff race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 4, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
After the memorable finish at Martinsville last weekend, the Cup playoffs continue today with the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

There are just two races left to determine the championship four at Miami.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s playoff race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Army Maj. Ed Pulido (Retired) will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

MOMENT OF SILENCE: Will be held at 3 p.m. for Mary Hulman George, Chairman of the Board Emeritus of Hulman & Company, which owns and operates Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NATIONAL ANTHEMAir National Guard Band of the Southwest will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led 116 laps in the spring and beat Kevin Harvick and Jamie McMurray. Harvick won this race last year over Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. (engine change), Daniel Suarez (engine change), Chris Buescher (engine change), Matt DiBenedetto (transmission change).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup

Martin Truex Jr. to start at rear for engine change

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 3, 2018, 8:36 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas – Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear of the field for the second consecutive weekend after his Furniture Row Racing team made an engine change Saturday.

Truex started at the rear last weekend at Martinsville after failing post-qualifying inspection. Truex will give up his 13th starting spot for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Truex was third on the speed chart in the final practice session with a top lap of 191.844 mph. He ranked 14th in the best average over 10 consecutive laps in the session.

Truex is one of four drivers going to the rear this weekend.

Daniel Suarez, who qualified 19th, will go to the rear for an engine change. Both Suarez and Truex have Toyota horsepower.

Chris Buescher, who qualified 21st, will go to the rear for an engine change. This team is using a Hendrick Motorsports engine this weekend only. JTG Daugherty Racing runs Earnhardt Childress Racing engines but will switch to Hendrick horsepower next season.

Matt DiBenedetto, who qualified 31st, will go to the rear for a transmission change.

 

Results, points after Xfinity playoff race at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 8:34 PM EST
Cole Custer snapped a 30-race winless streak with his victory in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Custer passed Tyler Reddick on the last lap to score the win.

The top five was completed by Reddick, Austin Cindric, John Hunter Nemechek and Justin Allgaier.

Christopher Bell placed 32nd after he wrecked from contact with Cindric on Lap 134. It is his second straight DNF.

Click here for the results.

Points

With his win, Custer is the first driver to secure a spot in the championship four.

The top four ahead of next weekend’s elimination race at ISM Raceway are Reddick (+20 above cutline), Elliott Sadler (+13) and Daniel Hemric (+12).

With one race until the championship round, the two winningest series regulars this year are below the cutline.

Justin Allgaier, who has five wins, is fifth on the playoff grid, 12 points below the cutoff.

Matt Tifft is sixth (-14).

Bell, who has six wins, is seventh (-34).

Cindric is last on the grid (-61).