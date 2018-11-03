Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Yes, Carl Edwards misses racing. No, he’s not planning a return to NASCAR

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Carl Edwards, who abruptly left NASCAR in January 2017, misses racing. He misses the tires sliding as he drives through the corners. He misses the speed, emotion and people. He misses the pressure of championship week that he experienced in 2011 and 2016 in Miami.

But he’s not coming back to NASCAR.

And so will end one of the favorite parlor games for NASCAR fans — wondering what ride he’ll take after it opens.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with people but none in the last year or so,” Edwards said Saturday after being inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame at Texas Motor Speedway. “I think everyone pretty much understands that I’m not really interested in coming back and doing anything too serious right now. It’s been off my radar for a long time.”

Asked if he’s wavered in the decision to leave, Edwards said: “I will tell you that I do miss driving the cars. I have a feeling that something will come up that will be really, really fun and natural to go do, and I’ll drive a little bit more but definitely I’m not going to sign a three-year contract to go run for a Cup championship.”

Any racing he does — if he gets back in a car — will be on a different level.

“It would have to be something that really excited me,” said Edwards, who won 28 Cup, 38 Xfinity and six Truck races in his career. “The thing that I think I like the most is driving the road courses. I’ve talked to some people about maybe doing some testing at a road course or something. That would be a lot of fun.

“The races I miss the most are really Sonoma, Homestead. Homestead for two reasons because of all the pressure and the championship, I love that. I miss those tracks that you’re sliding around a lot, Atlanta. That kind of stuff would be fun to do. That, naturally, might be a dirt track somewhere or a road course test.”

Edwards said that Saturday was only the second time he’s been at a track on a race weekend since stunning the sport with his announcement before the 2017 season that he would not compete.

He admits he’s not followed the sport since.

“I don’t follow it really because I’m so invested in it and it’s been so close to me that I don’t think I can follow it without wanting to participate,” he said. “It would be just impossible for me. I try not to pay too much attention.

“If I’m going to follow it every week, I might as well come. Then I might as well drive and we’re back into it.”

Instead, Edwards has spent time with family and traveling the world. He’s twice sailed across the Atlantic Ocean.

“Making an Atlantic crossing is really interesting,” Edwards said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and there are some really neat things about it. Ran into a big pod of whales at one point. I thought it would be a great idea to jump in and swim with them. I didn’t realize how small you could feel as a human being. That was really interesting.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tops final Cup practice at Texas

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. topped the final Cup practice for Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, posting a best speed of 192.349 mph.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver recorded 28 laps in the session.

Kurt Busch followed as the fastest playoff driver at 192.075 mph.

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr. (191.884 mph), Paul Menard (191.782) and Ryan Blaney (191.761).

Joey Logano, who was 18th fastest, recorded the most laps with 59.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 190.512 mph.

There were no incidents in the session.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Christopher Bell qualified first for today’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (4:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with a speed of 189.321 mph.

It is Bell’s fifth pole of the year and the sixth of his career.

“(With) the repave, the way the tires don’t fall off here, I think qualifying means quite a bit about how fast your race car is,” Bell told NBC Sports. “Yesterday in practice I didn’t feel like we were hands down the favorite. This thing’s really fast right now.”

The top five is completed by Shane Lee, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier.

Matt Tifft made contact with the wall on his first run in Round 2. He jumped into the top 12 on his second run with one minute left in the round, knocking Elliott Sadler to 13th. Sadler was the only playoff driver to not make the final round.

Ross Chastain also made contact with the wall exiting Turn 2. He qualified 23rd.

Ty Majeski got loose, spun and backed into the Turn 2 outside wall five minutes into Round 1. 

Aric Almirola fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Aric Almirola posted the fastest speed in Saturday’s first Cup practice at Texas Motor Speedway, recording a speed of 193.854 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (193.805 mph), Clint Bowyer (193.771), Brad Keselowski (193.555) and Denny Hamlin (193.403).

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was 13th fastest.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 192.022 mph.

JJ Yeley got into the wall and suffered minor damage in the session.

Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 3, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
After a wild Kansas race two weeks ago, the Xfinity Series is back in action today with the second race in the Round of 8.

Here is all the info for today’s race at Texas Motor Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Michael Polzin, Associate Manager of Procurement, Group 1 Automotive, will give the command to start engines at 4:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Qualifying is at 1:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4 p.m.

MOMENT OF SILENCE: Will be held at 4:30 p.m. for Mary Hulman George, Chairman of the Board Emeritus of Hulman & Company, which owns and operates Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Dr. Kat Strus, Lt. Col., USAF retired, will perform the anthem at 4:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 4:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won this race last year, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Drivers earning Cup points are not allowed to drive in the 2018 Xfinity playoffs.

MORE: Josh Bilicki will not be competing in the race.

