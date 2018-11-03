Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

After a wild Kansas race two weeks ago, the Xfinity Series is back in action today with the second race in the Round of 8.
Here is all the info for today’s race at Texas Motor Speedway:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Michael Polzin, Associate Manager of Procurement, Group 1 Automotive, will give the command to start engines at 4:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:46 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Qualifying is at 1:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4 p.m.
MOMENT OF SILENCE: Will be held at 4:30 p.m. for Mary Hulman George, Chairman of the Board Emeritus of Hulman & Company, which owns and operates Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Dr. Kat Strus, Lt. Col., USAF retired, will perform the anthem at 4:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 4:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Erik Jones won this race last year, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Drivers earning Cup points are not allowed to drive in the 2018 Xfinity playoffs.
MORE: Josh Bilicki will not be competing in the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here