Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Saturday’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The race weekend continues today at Texas Motor Speedway with the last two Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity playoff race.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

1:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

2:45 p.m.  – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Truck results, point standings after Texas

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 2, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Haley inherited the lead from Todd Gilliland on the last lap to win the Truck series race at Texas and lock himself into the championship finale in Miami.

Ben Rhodes (second) and Brett Moffitt (third) were also able to get around the faltering Gilliland.

Gilliland coasted across the finish line in fourth with Austin Hill rounding out the top five.

Click here for complete results

Johnny Sauter maintained the points lead despite sustaining damage in a Stage 2 accident and finishing 11th. He is locked into the playoffs with last week’s Martinsville win.

Justin Haley’s Texas victory locks him into the playoffs. 

Brett Moffitt finished third in the race and was elevated to second in the points. He currently has a 22-point advantage over the cutoff line.

Noah Gragson survived damage in a Lap 42 incident to finish 10th. He sits fourth in the standings, 18 points above the cutoff line.

Grant Enfinger finished 12th and is currently below the cutoff line with one race remaining in the Round of 6.

Matt Crafton finished ninth and is 23 points behind Gragson.

Click here for complete points

Justin Haley wins Truck race at Texas as Todd Gilliland runs out of fuel

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 2, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

Justin Haley inherited the lead from Todd Gilliland when Gilliland ran out of fuel on the backstretch of the last lap in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. With the win, Haley locked himself into the championship finale in two weeks in Miami – joining GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

“I thought we had it lost there,” Haley said in victory lane on Fox Sports 1. “I didn’t quite maximize my pit road. God stuck with me, kept my faith behind me.”

Gilliland led by more than three seconds when he took the white flag.

“Just heartbroken.” Gilliland said in the media center after the race. “Kind of disbelief. You’re half a lap away from your first win.”

Ben Rhodes finished second with Brett Moffitt in third.

Gilliland coasted across the finish line in fourth with Austin Hill rounding out the top five.

The final battle was set up when Gilliland lost the lead to Stewart Friesen shortly before they both pitted on Lap 118. Friesen was caught speeding entering the pits. Once the pit stop cycle ended, Gilliland led by more than three seconds.

Playoff contender Noah Gragson sustained damage on the right side when he was involved in a multi-Truck incident on Lap 42, but was able to climb back to 10th at the checkers.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley for his first stage win of his career (under caution)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Myatt Snider for his first stage win of his career (under caution)

MORE: Click here for complete results
MORE: Click here for complete points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Making his first start on a 1.5-mile track, Harrison Burton finished sixth. … Jesse Little finished seventh, one spot off his career-best finish. … Myatt Snider scored the Stage 2 win. He lost track position in the final stage and finished 13th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Bo LeMastus crashed on Lap 3 while running 16th. He was the first driver to retire in 32nd. … David Gilliland was running in the top five before he slammed the wall. He took the truck straight to the garage and finished 30th. … Cory Roper and Joe Nemechek made contact on Lap 42 and Roper spun up the track, collecting Tyler Young and Johnny Sauter. … Making his fifth Truck start and first on a 1.5-mile track, Sheldon Creed crashed on Lap 60 after leading two laps. He finished 25th.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “Canada and here were two luck wins,” Haley said on Fox Sports 1 from victory lane. “You just can’t give up faith. You bring great trucks to the race track and that’s all you can do.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Lucas Oil 150 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway on Fox Sports 1.

Cup starting lineup at Texas

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 2, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN. Blaney won the pole with a lap of 200.505 mph.

Playoff drivers took six of the next nine spots: Clint Bowyer (second), Kevin Harvick (third), Aric Almirola (fourth), Kurt Busch (seventh), Joey Logano (eighth) and Kyle Busch (10th).

Playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th and playoff driver Chase Elliott qualified 16th.

Click here for the starting lineup

Ryan Blaney wins pole for Texas Cup race, playoff contenders take next three spots

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 2, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a lap of 200.505 mph, Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas. This is Blaney’s sixth consecutive top-10 start at Texas, but his first pole. He qualified second last spring before finishing 12th.

Blaney’s speed is the second fastest pole ever on a 1.5-mile track behind Kurt Busch (200.915 mph, Texas November 2017).

Clint Bowyer (200.230) was the only other driver to crack the 200 mph mark. Bowyer started third at Texas this spring before finishing ninth.

Kevin Harvick (199.941), Aric Almirola (199.778) and Brad Keselowski (199.527) rounded out the top five.

Other playoff contenders Kurt Busch (199.225) qualified seventh, Joey Logano (199.086) qualified eighth and Kyle Busch (198.705) qualified 10th.

Missing the final round of time trials, playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. (197.962) qualified 13th.

Chase Elliott was the slowest among playoff contenders. His speed of 197.686 mph puts him 16th on the grid. In five starts at Texas, he has started 20th or worse three times but has never finished lower than 11th.

Trying to advance into the Round 2, David Ragan spun into the infield after exiting Turn 4.

The No. 66 entry of Timmy Hill was withdrawn before qualification started.

Click here for Cup qualifying results