Carl Long explains why No. 66 Cup team withdrew at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Carl Long said in a Facebook post that the No. 66 Cup team with driver Timmy Hill withdrew Friday because it did not have a sealed engine at Texas Motor Speedway.

Section 20.6.1.1.1.b of the Cup Rule Book states that “Teams that are not considered ‘full-time’ teams will not be permitted to compete in more than two consecutive Points Events without using a short block sealed engine that has been used in Competition in a preceding Event(s).”

Long explained why he didn’t have a sealed engine in his Facebook post:

“My last sealed engine was ran at Dover. The oil pump broke … killing engine. Next was our 1st race, Kansas, with our new engine program. Engine 1 broke a valve at beginning of Saturday practice. Then we had a huge amount of issues getting backup engine to fit. Neither of these engines were sealed at that time and both were destroyed.

“So we rented one from PME at Martinsville, a piece we ran earlier, but it did not have seals as the heads were removed for maintenance. So it was sealed at Martinsville, however, it saw fire damage and could not be used at Texas.

“I went to Texas with a fresh engine, knowing we had plenty of sealed engine starts on the #66 … Not knowing we were classified as a part time team. The official told a person on the crew I had to be sealed in Texas at the Martinsville race. I had no sealed engines and I knew we had plenty of sealed starts. Not realizing we are part time classified by NASCAR. During Xfinity practice I was called to the Cup hauler. My engine is not sealed and therefore not eligible to qualify. I pleaded my case. I have destroyed all my sealed engines. My backup is not sealed, and the one in my Phoenix car is not sealed.

“At this time we will be out of Cup racing. I can’t run at Phoenix without a sealed engine. So I will not be able to go to Homestead as I don’t have one ran at Phoenix. I could run a sealed engine from another team, but unfortunately their prices are usually more than we can afford. 

“The sponsors have been great in supporting us. I don’t see them remaining with us. What we do receive is just not enough $ to rent another engine and pay the race cost.”

On the issue of being a part-time or full-time team, Section 20.6.1.1.1.c of the Cup Rule Book states the definition of a full-time team is one that is “entered in all Events for the season).” Long’s team had not entered all the events this season, so remained classified a part-time team even though he had been at all races since July.

Long also wrote in his Facebook post: “Unless something happens unexpectedly … We are done in Cup for 2018. I hope to build on 2019 with 2 cars at Daytona in Cup (yes, I’m still stupid) and 2 Xfinity cars.”

Saturday’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The race weekend continues today at Texas Motor Speedway with the last two Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity playoff race.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

1:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

2:45 p.m.  – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Truck results, point standings after Texas

By Dan BeaverNov 2, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
Justin Haley inherited the lead from Todd Gilliland on the last lap to win the Truck series race at Texas and lock himself into the championship finale in Miami.

Ben Rhodes (second) and Brett Moffitt (third) were also able to get around the faltering Gilliland.

Gilliland coasted across the finish line in fourth with Austin Hill rounding out the top five.

Johnny Sauter maintained the points lead despite sustaining damage in a Stage 2 accident and finishing 11th. He is locked into the playoffs with last week’s Martinsville win.

Justin Haley’s Texas victory locks him into the playoffs. 

Brett Moffitt finished third in the race and was elevated to second in the points. He currently has a 22-point advantage over the cutoff line.

Noah Gragson survived damage in a Lap 42 incident to finish 10th. He sits fourth in the standings, 18 points above the cutoff line.

Grant Enfinger finished 12th and is currently below the cutoff line with one race remaining in the Round of 6.

Matt Crafton finished ninth and is 23 points behind Gragson.

Justin Haley wins Truck race at Texas as Todd Gilliland runs out of fuel

By Dan BeaverNov 2, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
Justin Haley inherited the lead from Todd Gilliland when Gilliland ran out of fuel on the backstretch of the last lap in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. With the win, Haley locked himself into the championship finale in two weeks in Miami – joining GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

“I thought we had it lost there,” Haley said in victory lane on Fox Sports 1. “I didn’t quite maximize my pit road. God stuck with me, kept my faith behind me.”

Gilliland led by more than three seconds when he took the white flag.

“Just heartbroken.” Gilliland said in the media center after the race. “Kind of disbelief. You’re half a lap away from your first win.”

Ben Rhodes finished second with Brett Moffitt in third.

Gilliland coasted across the finish line in fourth with Austin Hill rounding out the top five.

The final battle was set up when Gilliland lost the lead to Stewart Friesen shortly before they both pitted on Lap 118. Friesen was caught speeding entering the pits. Once the pit stop cycle ended, Gilliland led by more than three seconds.

Playoff contender Noah Gragson sustained damage on the right side when he was involved in a multi-Truck incident on Lap 42, but was able to climb back to 10th at the checkers.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley for his first stage win of his career (under caution)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Myatt Snider for his first stage win of his career (under caution)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Making his first start on a 1.5-mile track, Harrison Burton finished sixth. … Jesse Little finished seventh, one spot off his career-best finish. … Myatt Snider scored the Stage 2 win. He lost track position in the final stage and finished 13th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Bo LeMastus crashed on Lap 3 while running 16th. He was the first driver to retire in 32nd. … David Gilliland was running in the top five before he slammed the wall. He took the truck straight to the garage and finished 30th. … Cory Roper and Joe Nemechek made contact on Lap 42 and Roper spun up the track, collecting Tyler Young and Johnny Sauter. … Making his fifth Truck start and first on a 1.5-mile track, Sheldon Creed crashed on Lap 60 after leading two laps. He finished 25th.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “Canada and here were two luck wins,” Haley said on Fox Sports 1 from victory lane. “You just can’t give up faith. You bring great trucks to the race track and that’s all you can do.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Lucas Oil 150 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway on Fox Sports 1.

Cup starting lineup at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Blaney will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway on NBCSN. Blaney won the pole with a lap of 200.505 mph.

Playoff drivers took six of the next nine spots: Clint Bowyer (second), Kevin Harvick (third), Aric Almirola (fourth), Kurt Busch (seventh), Joey Logano (eighth) and Kyle Busch (10th).

Playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th and playoff driver Chase Elliott qualified 16th.

