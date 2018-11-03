Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Aric Almirola fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Aric Almirola posted the fastest speed in Saturday’s first Cup practice at Texas Motor Speedway, recording a speed of 193.854 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (193.805 mph), Clint Bowyer (193.771), Brad Keselowski (193.555) and Denny Hamlin (193.403).

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was 13th fastest.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 192.022 mph.

JJ Yeley got into the wall and suffered minor damage in the session.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Christopher Bell qualified first for today’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (4:46 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with a speed of 189.321 mph.

It is Bell’s fifth pole of the year and the sixth of his career.

“(With) the repave, the way the tires don’t fall off here, I think qualifying means quite a bit about how fast your race car is,” Bell told NBC Sports. “Yesterday in practice I didn’t feel like we were hands down the favorite. This thing’s really fast right now.”

The top five is completed by Shane Lee, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier.

Matt Tifft made contact with the wall on his first run in Round 2. He jumped into the top 12 on his second run with one minute left in the round, knocking Elliott Sadler to 13th. Sadler was the only playoff driver to not make the final round.

Ross Chastain also made contact with the wall exiting Turn 2. He qualified 23rd.

Ty Majeski got loose, spun and backed into the Turn 2 outside wall five minutes into Round 1. 

Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

By Dan BeaverNov 3, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
After a wild Kansas race two weeks ago, the Xfinity Series is back in action today with the second race in the Round of 8.

Here is all the info for today’s race at Texas Motor Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Michael Polzin, Associate Manager of Procurement, Group 1 Automotive, will give the command to start engines at 4:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Qualifying is at 1:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4 p.m.

MOMENT OF SILENCE: Will be held at 4:30 p.m. for Mary Hulman George, Chairman of the Board Emeritus of Hulman & Company, which owns and operates Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Dr. Kat Strus, Lt. Col., USAF retired, will perform the anthem at 4:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 4:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won this race last year, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Drivers earning Cup points are not allowed to drive in the 2018 Xfinity playoffs.

MORE: Josh Bilicki will not be competing in the race.

Carl Long explains why No. 66 Cup team withdrew at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 3, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

FORT WORTH, Texas — Carl Long said in a Facebook post that the No. 66 Cup team with driver Timmy Hill withdrew Friday because it did not have a sealed engine at Texas Motor Speedway.

Section 20.6.1.1.1.b of the Cup Rule Book states that “Teams that are not considered ‘full-time’ teams will not be permitted to compete in more than two consecutive Points Events without using a short block sealed engine that has been used in Competition in a preceding Event(s).”

Long explained why he didn’t have a sealed engine in his Facebook post:

“My last sealed engine was ran at Dover. The oil pump broke … killing engine. Next was our 1st race, Kansas, with our new engine program. Engine 1 broke a valve at beginning of Saturday practice. Then we had a huge amount of issues getting backup engine to fit. Neither of these engines were sealed at that time and both were destroyed.

“So we rented one from PME at Martinsville, a piece we ran earlier, but it did not have seals as the heads were removed for maintenance. So it was sealed at Martinsville, however, it saw fire damage and could not be used at Texas.

“I went to Texas with a fresh engine, knowing we had plenty of sealed engine starts on the #66 … Not knowing we were classified as a part time team. The official told a person on the crew I had to be sealed in Texas at the Martinsville race. I had no sealed engines and I knew we had plenty of sealed starts. Not realizing we are part time classified by NASCAR. During Xfinity practice I was called to the Cup hauler. My engine is not sealed and therefore not eligible to qualify. I pleaded my case. I have destroyed all my sealed engines. My backup is not sealed, and the one in my Phoenix car is not sealed.

“At this time we will be out of Cup racing. I can’t run at Phoenix without a sealed engine. So I will not be able to go to Homestead as I don’t have one ran at Phoenix. I could run a sealed engine from another team, but unfortunately their prices are usually more than we can afford. 

“The sponsors have been great in supporting us. I don’t see them remaining with us. What we do receive is just not enough $ to rent another engine and pay the race cost.”

On the issue of being a part-time or full-time team, Section 20.6.1.1.1.c of the Cup Rule Book states the definition of a full-time team is one that is “entered in all Events for the season).” Long’s team had not entered all the events this season, so remained classified a part-time team even though he had been at all races since July.

Long also wrote in his Facebook post: “Unless something happens unexpectedly … We are done in Cup for 2018. I hope to build on 2019 with 2 cars at Daytona in Cup (yes, I’m still stupid) and 2 Xfinity cars.”

Saturday’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The race weekend continues today at Texas Motor Speedway with the last two Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity playoff race.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

1:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

2:45 p.m.  – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)