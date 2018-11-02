One Cup team, nine Xfinity teams docked practice time Friday at Texas

The Chevrolet Camaro SS and Silverado are being redesigned for 2019 to look more like their production counterparts, Chevrolet announced Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Camaro will have an updated fascia, hood and front fenders to go along with the flange-fit bodies in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Chevrolet had a mid-cycle enhancement on the 2019 Camaro and we try to strive our best to put that on the race track any time we have a change. We like to update the race model to look like the production model,” said Shane Martin, program manager for Camaro.

The Camaro made its debut in 2013 and has visited victory lane 67 times.

“I’ve been fortunate enough now to drive the other versions of the SS,” Justin Allgaier said. “I believe there are two to this point, and this will be the third rendition of the Camaro SS. And, for me, when you look at the production vehicle and for us, it’s taking that pride on the race track of racing something that looks so similar to the production vehicle.”

The Silverado has been racing in the Truck series since its inaugural season of 1995. It will have a new front fascia, front fenders, hood and tail.

“Our current Silverado we’ve been racing on the track since 2014,” said Dayne Pierantoni, program manager for the Silverado. “And with the new RST model coming out in ’19, we decided we would update our race truck to incorporate the features of the new RST.”

“It looks sharp,” Johnny Sauter said. “I’m excited to see that come to fruition and be able to race that next year in the Truck Series and to try and win another championship. It’s been a great partnership from my standpoint.”