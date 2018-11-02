One Cup team, nine Xfinity teams docked practice time Friday at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Weatherman‘s Cup car will be penalized 15 minutes of practice and nine Xfinity teams will lose 15 minutes Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Weatherman will miss practice time for being late to post-qualifying/pre-race inspection last weekend at Martinsville.
Cup practice is from 2 – 2:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
In the Xfinity Series, the cars of BJ McLeod, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed, John Hunter Nemechek, Josh Bilicki, Jeremy Clements, Bayley Currey, Bobby Earnhardt and Vinnie Miller will be docked 15 minutes.
The cars of McLeod, Bilicki, Currey, Earnhardt and Miller were penalized for being out of the garage late. The cars of Truex, Reed, Nemechek and Clements were penalized for failing inspection twice at Kansas.
The first Xfinity practice is from 3:05 – 3:50 p.m. ET today on the NBC Sports App.
Johnny Sauter won the pole for tonight’s Truck series race at Texas Motor Speedway with a track record lap of 188.758 mph.
This is Sauter’s first pole of 2018 and sixth in his career. His most recent pole came at Texas in June 2016, 59 races ago.
Noah Gragson (188.594 mph) was .025 seconds slower.
Stewart Friesen (188.160), Brett Moffitt (187.905) and David Gilliland (187.761) rounded out the top five.
Playoff contender Justin Haley (186.593) qualified sixth.
In the second round of qualification, Todd Gilliland got loose exiting Turn 2 and made contact with the wall.
In the first round, Ben Rhodes slapped the wall before settling into 16th on the grid.
Playoff contender Grant Enfinger (185.179) qualified 13th.
In 14th, Matt Crafton (185.014) was the worst qualifier among the remaining playoff contenders.
Josh Reaume and Reid Wilson failed to qualify.
Brian France’s court case was adjourned Friday until Dec. 14 for a conference. He did not appear in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. France’s defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., appeared on his behalf, Sheila Kelly, director of communications for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, told NBC Sports.
France was arrested Aug. 5 for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He has remained on indefinite leave as NASCAR Chairman since Aug. 6.
France was detained by Sag Harbor Village (New York) police after he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Police determined that France was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition. USA Today reported that France registered a .019 in an initial Blood Alcohol Content screening and .018 in a subsequent Blood Alcohol Content test.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle website lists the penalties for alcohol and drug-related violations. It states that aggravated driving while intoxicated is where an individual has a Blood Alcohol Content of .18 or higher. In New York, a person is considered driving while intoxicated if they have a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher or exhibit other evidence of intoxication.
The mandatory fine for aggravated driving while intoxicated is $1,000 – $2,500. The maximum jail term is one year. The mandatory driver license action is to revoke it for at least one year.
New York law defines criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree when a person knowingly and unlawfully possesses a controlled substance. It is a Class A misdemeanor.
A misdemeanor in New York is defined as an offense other than a traffic infraction in which a sentence in excess of 15 days but not greater than one year may be imposed. Upon conviction of a Class A misdemeanor, a court may sentence an individual to a maximum of one year in jail or three years probation. In addition, a fine of up to $1,000 or twice the amount of the individual’s gain from the crime may be imposed.
The Chevrolet Camaro SS and Silverado are being redesigned for 2019 to look more like their production counterparts, Chevrolet announced Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Camaro will have an updated fascia, hood and front fenders to go along with the flange-fit bodies in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
“Chevrolet had a mid-cycle enhancement on the 2019 Camaro and we try to strive our best to put that on the race track any time we have a change. We like to update the race model to look like the production model,” said Shane Martin, program manager for Camaro.
The Camaro made its debut in 2013 and has visited victory lane 67 times.
“I’ve been fortunate enough now to drive the other versions of the SS,” Justin Allgaier said. “I believe there are two to this point, and this will be the third rendition of the Camaro SS. And, for me, when you look at the production vehicle and for us, it’s taking that pride on the race track of racing something that looks so similar to the production vehicle.”
The Silverado has been racing in the Truck series since its inaugural season of 1995. It will have a new front fascia, front fenders, hood and tail.
“Our current Silverado we’ve been racing on the track since 2014,” said Dayne Pierantoni, program manager for the Silverado. “And with the new RST model coming out in ’19, we decided we would update our race truck to incorporate the features of the new RST.”
“It looks sharp,” Johnny Sauter said. “I’m excited to see that come to fruition and be able to race that next year in the Truck Series and to try and win another championship. It’s been a great partnership from my standpoint.”
Ryan Truex swept Friday with the fastest lap (187.780 mph) in final practice on the heels of his fastest lap in the first session.
He beat Brandon Jones (187.689) by .014 seconds.
Shane Lee (187.676), Cole Custer (187.474) and Christopher Bell (187.454) rounded out the top five.
Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase and David Starr hit the wall in separate incidents. Bilicki does not have a backup available, but reported that he was looking for a car to borrow.
Elliott Sadler had the quickest 10-lap average at 186.190 mph.
Fellow playoff contenders Justin Allgaier (185.862) and Daniel Hemric (185.622) lined up behind him.
Ryan Truex posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Xfinity race at Texas with a speed of 187.162 mph.
He beat Daniel Hemric (186.832 mph) by .051 seconds.
Elliott Sadler (186.580), Cole Custer (186.387) and Matt Tifft (186.130) rounded out the top five.
Ryan Reed, Morgan Shepherd and Austin Cindric all hit the wall in separate incidents during the session. Reed and Cindric will go to backup cars. Shepherd does not have a backup available.
Brandon Brown (177.024) and Quin Houff (171.124) were the only drivers who made at least 10 consecutive laps.
Click here for the practice report.