Joey Logano on where things stand with Martin Truex Jr.: ‘Time will tell’

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2018, 2:41 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Joey Logano isn’t sure if everything is good with Martin Truex Jr. after last weekend’s finish, noting “I think time will tell.”

Truex and Logano exchanged texts last Sunday after Logano bumped Truex out of the lead on the last lap to win at Martinsville Speedway and secure a spot in the championship race later this month in Miami.

“I can’t say I was surprised that he texted me,” Logano said. “I am glad he did. It kind of broke the ice. I was planning on waiting a couple days to let things settle. It got a lot of things out of the way. We both know where we stand. We know where it is at. It is what it is and we move on.”

Asked Friday at Texas Motor Speedway about where things stand with Truex, Logano said: “I think time will tell. I think he was a little frustrated and that is part of it. I also think it is short track racing. I think we both understand that there was so much on the line and that is what happens sometimes.

“Like I said, it is short track racing. That bump-and-run move, although that was probably the most popular one of the whole race because it was for the win on the last lap, probably happened 10 or 15 times before that and it didn’t get covered. It is a classic move in NASCAR that happens a lot, every time we go there, whether it is on lap 20 or lap 499.”

Ryan Blaney tops field in Cup practice at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Friday’s lone Cup practice session at Texas Motor Speedway.

Blaney went 198.976 mph. He was followed by Kevin Harvick (198.456 mph), Kurt Busch (198.136), Denny Hamlin (198.136) and Aric Almirola (197.904).

Martinsville winner Joey Logano was sixth on the speed chart at 196.922 mph. Other playoff drivers: Clint Bowyer was seventh after a lap of 196.872 mph, Kyle Busch was 11th after a lap of 196.457 mph, Martin Truex Jr. was 17th after a lap of 195.737 mph and Chase Elliott was 18th after a lap of 195.716 mph.

There were no incidents in the session.

Cup qualifying will be at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Jimmie Johnson, Fernando Alonso to swap rides for a day

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — A random meeting in January will lead to “the chance of a lifetime” for Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson and Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, who met in Charlotte in January during NASCAR’s Media Day, will drive each other’s race cars Nov. 26 at Bahrain.

“He mentioned something there and we just stayed in touch,” Johnson said of where the idea spawned.

This is more than Johnson just jumping into Alonso’s car. Johnson will tour the McLaren shop and test on the team’s simulator.

“We really want to have a full day to experience each other’s cars and mess around,” Johnson said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports shipped a car Oct. 9 to go by boat to Bahrain for Alonso to drive. Johnson said the team “packed the container with plenty of tires and equipment to let him run as long as he wants to get the full experience, and they’re offering that same thing to me.”

Johnson said the challenge was to find a place for them to run each other’s car. Originally, they looked at tracks in the U.S., including Indianapolis, Homestead-Miami and Charlotte but schedules didn’t work. Eventually, the idea to do it overseas after the NASCAR and Formula 1 seasons ended made the most sense.

To prepare, Johnson has done additional neck exercises because of the additional G-forces he’ll endure in Alonso’s car. It was a tip Johnson gained from Jeff Gordon, who drove Juan Pablo Montoya’s Formula 1 car in 2003 at Indianapolis.

“In talking with Gordon, he had the ability to run more laps in the setup that they had but his neck wouldn’t let him,” Johnson said. “Our cars, especially on the brakes, we do not create the Gs and we only have a couple of road courses a year, so our neck muscles are pretty far behind (F1 drivers).”

The last time a NASCAR driver and Formula 1 driver switched cars was 2011 with Tony Stewart and Lewis Hamilton at Watkins Glen International.

“It’s the ultimate car,” Johnson said of why he wants to try the F1 car. “To feel the downforce of one of those cars has always been in the back of my mind. I’ve always wanted to experience it.”

For those wondering, Johnson said he has no hint that Alonso is doing this to consider a future racing NASCAR. Alonso will leave F1 after this season. 

“I have seen plenty of chatter about that on social (media),” Johnson said of speculation of Alonso driving some in NASCAR. “He’s not led me to believe any of that. If I was in his shoes and had the opportunity to go drive an oval, I would have taken it if NASCAR was the destination for me. He wants to drive it on the road course. Maybe he has some road course ideas if he was to come. He has not led me to believe in any way shape or form there’s more than this.”

1 Cup team, 9 Xfinity teams docked practice time Friday at Texas

By Dustin LongNov 2, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Weatherman‘s Cup car will be penalized 15 minutes of practice and nine Xfinity teams will lose 15 minutes Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Weatherman will miss practice time for being late to post-qualifying/pre-race inspection last weekend at Martinsville.

Cup practice is from 2 – 2:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

In the Xfinity Series, the cars of BJ McLeod, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed, John Hunter Nemechek, Josh Bilicki, Jeremy Clements, Bayley Currey, Bobby Earnhardt and Vinnie Miller will be docked 15 minutes.

The cars of McLeod, Bilicki, Currey, Earnhardt and Miller were penalized for being out of the garage late. The cars of Truex, Reed, Nemechek and Clements were penalized for failing inspection twice at Kansas.

The first Xfinity practice is from 3:05 – 3:50 p.m. ET today on the NBC Sports App.

Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 2, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
A very busy day is on tap at Texas Motor Speedway with Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams in action today.

Here’s the day’s full schedule, which includes Cup qualifying.

All times are Eastern

Friday, Nov. 2

11 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:50 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

6:30 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – JAG Metals 350; 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 