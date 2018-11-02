Cup starting lineup at Texas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Justin Haley inherited the lead from Todd Gilliland when Gilliland ran out of fuel on the backstretch of the last lap in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. With the win, Haley locked himself into the championship finale in two weeks in Miami – joining GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

“I thought we had it lost there,” Haley said in victory lane on Fox Sports 1. “I didn’t quite maximize my pit road. God stuck with me, kept my faith behind me.”

Gilliland led by more than three seconds when he took the white flag.

“Just heartbroken.” Gilliland said in the media center after the race. “Kind of disbelief. You’re half a lap away from your first win.”

Ben Rhodes finished second with Brett Moffitt in third.

Gilliland coasted across the finish line in fourth with Austin Hill rounding out the top five.

The final battle was set up when Gilliland lost the lead to Stewart Friesen shortly before they both pitted on Lap 118. Friesen was caught speeding entering the pits. Once the pit stop cycle ended, Gilliland led by more than three seconds.

Playoff contender Noah Gragson sustained damage on the right side when he was involved in a multi-Truck incident on Lap 42, but was able to climb back to 10th at the checkers.

Stage 2 is GO at No Limits, Texas! 🤘 errr… now it's not. Caution is back out. pic.twitter.com/1dEdNBAbiz — NASCAR Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) November 3, 2018

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley for his first stage win of his career (under caution)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Myatt Snider for his first stage win of his career (under caution)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Making his first start on a 1.5-mile track, Harrison Burton finished sixth. … Jesse Little finished seventh, one spot off his career-best finish. … Myatt Snider scored the Stage 2 win. He lost track position in the final stage and finished 13th.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Bo LeMastus crashed on Lap 3 while running 16th. He was the first driver to retire in 32nd. … David Gilliland was running in the top five before he slammed the wall. He took the truck straight to the garage and finished 30th. … Cory Roper and Joe Nemechek made contact on Lap 42 and Roper spun up the track, collecting Tyler Young and Johnny Sauter. … Making his fifth Truck start and first on a 1.5-mile track, Sheldon Creed crashed on Lap 60 after leading two laps. He finished 25th.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “Canada and here were two luck wins,” Haley said on Fox Sports 1 from victory lane. “You just can’t give up faith. You bring great trucks to the race track and that’s all you can do.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Lucas Oil 150 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway on Fox Sports 1.