Weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

For the first time since mid-September all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at the same track this weekend.
The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series swing through the Lone Star State to race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
Thursday, Nov. 1
1:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)
6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
Friday, Nov. 2
11 a.m. – Truck garage opens
11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
2 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
3:05 – 3:50 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
4:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)
5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
6:30 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – JAG Metals 350; 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Nov. 3
10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)
1:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)
2:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)
4 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
4:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Nov. 4
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – AAA Texas 500; 334 lap/501 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)