Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since mid-September all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at the same track this weekend.

The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series swing through the Lone Star State to race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Nov. 1

1:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, Nov. 2

11 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:50 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

6:30 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – JAG Metals 350; 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 3

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

1:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

2:45 p.m.  – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 4

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – AAA Texas 500; 334 lap/501 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Dream matchups through the ages

By Dan BeaverNov 1, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. had a memorable side-by-side battle in the closing laps at Martinsville. It ended with one driver (Logano) in victory lane and the other (Truex) standing on pit road with thumbs pointed down in disapproval.

the finish begged the question of which two drivers throughout history would be dream matchups for Wednesday’s NASCAR America panelists.

Nate Ryan’s dream matchup would be Jimmie Johnson versus Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Martinsville in 2007. That year, Jeff Gordon beat the back bumper off Johnson’s car, but could not pass the No. 48. Ryan wonders if it would have been different with the Intimidator doing the bumping.

Dale Jarrett would like to see a playoff matchup between two of NASCAR’s most notable rivals.

“Two guys that I raced with – and I saw them battle a lot – but I’d like to put them in the playoffs in a situation just like Sunday, trying to make their way to the championship and that’s Rusty Wallace and … Dale Earnhardt,” Jarrett said. “To watch them battle once again nose-to-tail and see – either one of them behind the other – would be a great finish.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s dream matchup was much more personal. He would like the opportunity to race his father one more time on a restrictor-plate superspeedway.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Short track action is what ‘this sport was built on’

By Dan BeaverOct 31, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

NASCAR has changed a lot since Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born in 1974.

Through 1985 the series ran 10 short track races per year until the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway was taken off the schedule. From 1985-96 short track fans had eight weekends to anticipate.

In 1997, North Wilkesboro Speedway’s two dates were divvied up between Texas Motor Speedway and New Hampshire International Speedway.

Now there are only six short track dates and that has created a fundamental change in competition at the Cup level, according to Earnhardt.

Fan reaction after last week’s Martinsville finish when Joey Logano bumped Martin Truex Jr. out of the lead was electrifying. One has to go back to the 2017 edition of that same race and the contact between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott for a comparison.

“(The finish at Martinsville) is something that I think I saw a lot when I was younger, even when I was a kid going to the races. This is something I felt was happening once a month,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

And he asked Dale Jarrett if that opinion was shared.

Jarrett agreed and credited the lack of short track racing as one of the causes.

“First off, we don’t have as many short tracks,” Jarrett said. “(Lower) speeds allow you to do things like (the bump and run at Martinsville). … You can’t go to Texas this weekend – and if you run into the back of somebody, they’re gonna crash hard and there’s the chance you might crash too.”

While not technically a short track – a course less than 1 mile in length – Rockingham Speedway featured the same style of racing, according to Jarrett.

“As the speeds get lower, you have those opportunities to make moments and have moments,” Jarrett added. “And quite honestly, that’s what this sport was built on.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Exploring Cup stat trends at 1.5-mile tracks ahead of Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before the Cup playoffs started last month, the narrative surrounding races at 1.5-mile tracks was clear: “Big 3” or bust.

The trio of Martin Truex Jr. (six wins), Kevin Harvick (four) and Kyle Busch (three) combined to win the previous 13 races on 1.5-mile tracks.

Then the playoffs started.

While having strong performances, neither of the “Big 3” won at the two 1.5-mile tracks so far in the playoffs. Brad Keselowski won at Las Vegas after Truex led 96 laps. Chase Elliott won at Kansas when a pit penalty derailed Harvick from winning after he led 76 laps and won Stage 2.

Here’s a deeper look at trends at 1.5-mile tracks ahead of this weekend’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Three of the last four races on 1.5-mile tracks were won from a starting position outside the top 10.

The exception is Truex’s win from the pole at Kentucky.

Only three of the nine races on 1.5-mile tracks so far this year were won from the pole. All three instances were from the “Big 3” – Harvick (Kansas I), Kyle Busch (Coke 600) and Truex (Kentucky).

In general in the playoffs, positive starting position hasn’t equaled wins. Only one of the seven playoff races was won from a top five starting position. That was done by Aric Almirola at Talladega when he was part of Stewart-Haas Racing’s qualifying sweep of the top four positions.

The last four races on 1.5-mile tracks were won by four different organizations – Joe Gibbs Racing (Busch, Chicagoland), Furniture Row Racing (Truex, Kentucky), Team Penske (Keselowski, Las Vegas) and Hendrick Motorsports (Elliott, Kansas).

All but Keselowski remain in the playoffs.

Three playoff drivers have active top-10 streaks of four or more races on 1.5-mile tracks: Kyle Busch (10 races), Truex (six) and Joey Logano (four).

Busch’s streak began in last season’s finale in Miami.

Busch will attempt to repeat his spring feat in Texas. He led 116 laps on the way to his win. Busch is the only driver in the last six Texas races who won after leading the most laps. Busch also finished second in Stage 1 and won Stage 2.

Harvick, who won this race last year, has scored 40 stage points in the three Texas races with stage racing, the most of any driver.

 

NASCAR America with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt is joined by Dale Jarrett, Nate Ryan and Kelli Stavast from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • With Dale Jr. hosting today’s Halloween edition of #WednesDale, we’ll turn the page towards this weekend’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway by looking at how the track has changed over the years and the memorable moments to have taken place there.
  • We’ll reveal the next two selections of this season’s Pit Crew All-Stars and the interesting road each has taken to NASCAR.
  • Coming on the heels of last week’s controversial ending at Martinsville, we’ll look back at some other last-lap battles and the fan reaction they have generated over the years.
  • We’ll also check out how some of NASCAR’s best are celebrating Halloween.

 

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.