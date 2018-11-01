Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 best at Texas in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverNov 1, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The road to Miami runs through Texas.

The top six drivers this week in regard to three-year averages are all playoff eligible. Four of them have a better-than 10th-place average that is going to make it difficult to maximize this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster. Someone will stumble. The question is who.

The answer to that question is often found in practice and qualification on 1.5-milers. It is possible to find speed at the track, but most often it rides along with the car from the shop. Cars that roll off the hauler fast typically remain that way at Texas.

When a player is confused about who to place on their roster, they will want to look at the other 1.5-milers for confirmation. Five drivers (Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson) have earned at least seven top 10s in nine races on this track type in 2018.

Larson is the only driver not represented among the this week’s 10 best at Texas because of back-to-back accidents there last fall and this spring.

1. Joey Logano (three-year average: 4.20) Playoff
Drivers want to peak at the right time. Logano brings momentum from last week’s Martinsville win with him to Texas and that is great news for fantasy players who do not want to automatically rely on the Big 3. Logano is one of only two drivers (along with Harvick) who have swept the top 10 in the past three seasons. His worst result in that span of races was seventh last fall.

2. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 4.60) Playoff
Harvick enters the weekend with three consecutive top fives at Texas including a victory last fall. He has an active streak of eight straight top 10s; six of these were top fives. With Logano’s win last week and the possibility that another driver below him in points could win, Harvick actually needs this week’s victory as much as anyone. This spring, he won Stage 1 before finishing second in the race. 

3. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 7.40) Playoff
Elliott had not been good on 1.5-milers this year until his Kansas victory. He started the season with a 10th at Atlanta and had several results in the low teens, but that would not be good enough to make him an acceptable value among playoff eligible drivers this week in the NASCAR Fantasy Live game. It probably is not enough to advance him to the finale either. Elliott needs to win and if he does, he puts remarkable pressure on the Big 3 next week at Phoenix.

4. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 8.20) Playoff
Since 2012, Busch has been an all or nothing driver at Texas. He has finished in the top five eight times and worse than 10th on four occasions. Three of his strong runs ended in victory lane including this spring. He earned the most points that week with a second-place finish in Stage 1 and the Stage 2 win. Like Harvick, he needs to reestablish his dominance if he wants to concentrate on the championship run at Miami. 

5. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 11.00) Playoff
Nearly every week Busch shows up on this list, it is remarked how consistency is what earned the spot. Texas is no exception. He has not scored a top five since 2010, but six of his last eight attempts ended in top 10s. His other two results were a 14th in 2015 and a worst finish of 20th in fall 2016.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 11.20) Playoff
Truex came into the spring Texas race with a six-race, top-10 streak. He was almost certain to add another until he fell victim to a blown tire. He crashed and finished 37th, but that is the only time in the last two seasons that he failed to crack the top 10 on a 1.5-mile track. After getting bumped out of the lead in Turn 4 of the last lap at Martinsville, he is highly motivated to win and advance to Miami in championship form. 

7. Jamie McMurray (three-year average: 12.00) Non-Playoff
Can McMurray be the best non-playoff driver this week? It seems unlikely given the season he has had and the struggles faced in his last full year with Chip Ganassi Racing, but he put the No. 1 car on fantasy owners’ radars with top 10s in two of his last three Texas starts and five of the last eight. If he performs well in practice, he deserves a spot in the garage so he can be evaluated in the first two stages.

7. Erik Jones (three-year average: 12.00 in three starts) Non-Playoff
Jones might be this week’s best value in most fantasy games. His first start at Texas came in a pre-rookie warmup in fall 2015; he finished 12th. He was 10th last fall and fourth this spring, showing a steady improvement that could end with him challenging for a win. Jones’ last attempt on a 1.5-mile track also ended in a fourth-place finish at Kansas this fall.

9. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 12.80) Non-Playoff
One could easily vote a straight Team Penske ticket this week with Logano among the playoff eligible plus Brad Keselowski and Blaney among the non-playoff drivers. Blaney finished fifth this spring in his first Texas attempt with the organization. That comes on the heels of a sixth last fall and back-to-back 12th-place finishes in the two preceding races.

10. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 15.20) Non-Playoff
If not for an accident this spring, Keselowski would probably have an average finish that placed him in or on the cusp of the top five. His previous four efforts netted an average of 10.75. The three races before that were all top fives. Keselowski has never won at Texas, but he’s come close with second-place finishes in 2012 and 2015 as well as a third in 2014.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: This is a good week to remember that the pole pick does not need to be a driver that is selected as a race pick. Kurt Busch has sat on the pole in the last two Texas races before slipping outside the top five at the checkers. He also won the pole in spring 2015 the second year he drove for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Segment Winners: It is difficult to discount the Big 3 this week. Select your segment winners from among Harvick, Busch, and Truex with an emphasis on the two who start closest to the front.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

Dale Tales: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove Kyle Busch’s car at Texas in 2007

By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The history books shows that Dale Earnhardt Jr. first drove for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 when he began racing the No. 88 Chevrolet.

But Earnhardt’s first time in a Hendrick car actually came in 2007 in a race where he drove both his Dale Earnhardt Inc. No. 8 Chevrolet and Kyle Busch‘s No. 5 Chevrolet.

Earnhardt recalled this odd episode in his career on this week’s “Dale Tales.”

The episode occurred on April 15 at Texas Motor Speedway. It began when Busch rammed into the back of Earnhardt’s car as they navigated through a smokescreen created by Tony Stewart, who had spun exiting Turn 4.

Earnhardt’s team was able to make repairs to his No. 8 car and return to the race. But his engine eventually expired on Lap 288.

He returned to the garage where Busch’s car had been repaired from their incident but Busch was nowhere to be found.

“So there was this interesting perfect timing for me pulling and their car’s ready to go,” Earnhardt recalled. “I’ve talked to Kyle since this and his version of the events is he didn’t think the car was going to get fixed and he felt he got cleared to leave. So a buddy of a mine, one of my drinking buddies that was on the 5 car that I hung out with during the week, he comes over and is like, ‘Hey man, can you drive out car? We’re in a points situation, we need to get a couple more points here and go out and run.’

“I’m like, ‘This is awesome. I’ve always wondered what the Hendrick cars felt like. What the motors felt like. This is a crashed car but maybe I can at least feel the power compared to my car and what I’ve been driving.'”

Earnhardt called it “recon” and said there was nothing behind his decision to drive the No. 5 “other than my own curiosity.”

Watch the above video for more.

Weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 1, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since mid-September all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at the same track this weekend.

The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series swing through the Lone Star State to race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Nov. 1

1:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, Nov. 2

11 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:50 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

6:30 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – JAG Metals 350; 147 laps/220.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 3

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

1:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

2:45 p.m.  – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4:30 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 4

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – AAA Texas 500; 334 lap/501 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Dream matchups through the ages

By Dan BeaverNov 1, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. had a memorable side-by-side battle in the closing laps at Martinsville. It ended with one driver (Logano) in victory lane and the other (Truex) standing on pit road with thumbs pointed down in disapproval.

the finish begged the question of which two drivers throughout history would be dream matchups for Wednesday’s NASCAR America panelists.

Nate Ryan’s dream matchup would be Jimmie Johnson versus Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Martinsville in 2007. That year, Jeff Gordon beat the back bumper off Johnson’s car, but could not pass the No. 48. Ryan wonders if it would have been different with the Intimidator doing the bumping.

Dale Jarrett would like to see a playoff matchup between two of NASCAR’s most notable rivals.

“Two guys that I raced with – and I saw them battle a lot – but I’d like to put them in the playoffs in a situation just like Sunday, trying to make their way to the championship and that’s Rusty Wallace and … Dale Earnhardt,” Jarrett said. “To watch them battle once again nose-to-tail and see – either one of them behind the other – would be a great finish.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s dream matchup was much more personal. He would like the opportunity to race his father one more time on a restrictor-plate superspeedway.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Short track action is what ‘this sport was built on’

By Dan BeaverOct 31, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

NASCAR has changed a lot since Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born in 1974.

Through 1985 the series ran 10 short track races per year until the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway was taken off the schedule. From 1985-96 short track fans had eight weekends to anticipate.

In 1997, North Wilkesboro Speedway’s two dates were divvied up between Texas Motor Speedway and New Hampshire International Speedway.

Now there are only six short track dates and that has created a fundamental change in competition at the Cup level, according to Earnhardt.

Fan reaction after last week’s Martinsville finish when Joey Logano bumped Martin Truex Jr. out of the lead was electrifying. One has to go back to the 2017 edition of that same race and the contact between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott for a comparison.

“(The finish at Martinsville) is something that I think I saw a lot when I was younger, even when I was a kid going to the races. This is something I felt was happening once a month,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

And he asked Dale Jarrett if that opinion was shared.

Jarrett agreed and credited the lack of short track racing as one of the causes.

“First off, we don’t have as many short tracks,” Jarrett said. “(Lower) speeds allow you to do things like (the bump and run at Martinsville). … You can’t go to Texas this weekend – and if you run into the back of somebody, they’re gonna crash hard and there’s the chance you might crash too.”

While not technically a short track – a course less than 1 mile in length – Rockingham Speedway featured the same style of racing, according to Jarrett.

“As the speeds get lower, you have those opportunities to make moments and have moments,” Jarrett added. “And quite honestly, that’s what this sport was built on.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter