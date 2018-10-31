Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Social Roundup: A very NASCAR Halloween

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
The spookiest day of the year is here with Halloween.

NASCAR drivers and their families are breaking out the costumes, candy and pumpkins.

Thanks to social media, here’s a look at how the NASCAR community is getting the most out of it.

Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez

Jimmie Johnson

Who’s ready for Halloween?

Clint and Lorra Bowyer

Halloween part 2!

Joey Logano

Happy Halloween🎃

Rodney Childers

🎃🎃Carving complete! 👍🏼👍🏼

Rico Abreu

Even clowns drive their grandmas cool hot rod! 🤡

Matt Crafton

Trevor Bayne

🎃

Tyler Reddick to join Richard Childress Racing in Xfinity in 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Tyler Reddick will move from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing for the 2019 Xfinity Series season, RCR announced Wednesday.

Reddick’s car number, sponsor and crew chief will be announced at a later date.

Reddick, 22, drives the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in his first full-time Xfinity season and is part of the Round of 8 in the playoffs. He won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

He has 48 Xfinity starts since last year when he made 18 starts with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

Reddick has one win, five top fives and 17 top 10s this season.

“I’m really looking forward to joining RCR in 2019,” Reddick said in a press release. “RCR has had a stout Xfinity program throughout the years with a lot of talented team members and resources available to its drivers. I want to thank JR Motorsports for what they’ve done this past year to help me advance my career and skills behind the wheel. Ultimately, my goal is to race on Sundays and I feel that by joining RCR, I can continue to race up front in the Xfinity Series while also learning from one of the top Cup programs in the garage.”

“Tyler has had a lot of success so far in his racing career, and we intend on continuing that success with him in 2019,” said Richard Childress in a press release. “I’m confident that he will do a great job representing RCR on and off the track. Tyler is a talented driver who’s not afraid to go after wins, and I look forward to seeing that drive to win on the track with us next season.”

RCR’s current full-time Xfinity driver lineup is Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet) and Matt Tifft (No. 2 Chevrolet). Shane Lee has shared the No. 3 Chevrolet with Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Brendan Gaughan and Jeb Burton.

Hemric will drive for RCR in Cup full-time next season.

NASCAR penalty report from Martinsville Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
NASCAR has fined two Cup crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts on their cars Sunday at Martinsville.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford, and Rodney Childers, crew chief on Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Ford, were each fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

There were no other penalties from the race weekend.

NASCAR America: Reversal of fortune at Stewart-Haas

By Dan BeaverOct 31, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Stewart-Haas entered Martinsville with four drivers in the playoffs. They left with one on the cutoff bubble, three below that mark and a guarantee that all four will not get to Miami in championship contention after Joey Logano‘s win.

That might make for an awkward meeting this week.

“To go into that team meeting before Martinsville and say, ‘we’ve all got a shot;’ to go in this week and say ‘one of us is out – which one is out?’ To look around the room, that is a strange feeling,” Kyle Petty said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Kevin Harvick sits on the playoff bubble, but with the bonus points he amassed during the regular season, he is 25 ahead of Kurt Busch. Clint Bowyer is 42 points below the bubble in seventh. Aric Almirola is last among the top eight with a 50-points deficit.

Parker Kligerman asked the crew chiefs last week when the team sharing and cohesiveness ends.

“At Martinsville, they all told me ‘no it’s all normal, it’s all fine and normal’ ” Kligerman said. “And I think it stays normal because when you look at the situation – Kevin Harvick being the de facto team leader that he’s been – is going to continue to be that team leader and has the best chance of advancing.”

Don’t look for Harvick to be able to syphon resources off his team members, however. After all, they are all still in playoff contention and have sponsors that must be appeased.

NASCAR America: Playoff crew chiefs look back at Martinsville, prepare for Texas

By Dan BeaverOct 30, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
Even though Kyle Busch left Martinsville with a 46-point advantage over the cutoff line, crew chief Adam Steven is cautious about how the playoff picture is shaping up entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

But that team is not the only one with questions with two races left to determine the drivers who will race for the championship in Miami.

Clint Bowyer, who is 42 points behind the cutoff line, practically needs to win to advance to Miami.

NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast visited the shops of three playoff teams and talked to crew chiefs about what went right at Martinsville, what went wrong and their outlook for the remainder of the Round of 8.

Busch was one of the favorites to win last week’s race after securing the pole and running well in practice. He finished fourth. Stevens does not consider a trip to championship spot entirely safe.

“The cutline is flexible,” Stevens told NASCAR America. “It depends on how many (playoff) winners and non-(playoff) winners we have. We know for a fact there’s going to be one car get in on points, but it might only be one and it could be three. If someone could tell me what that number is going to be, I’d feel a lot better about it. The main thing is we try to keep that lead over the 78 and the 4.”

While Busch can be encouraged by a strong Martinsville run, Bowyer had a series of misfortunes that left him a lap off the pace in 21st. It was the third time in the playoffs that he finished outside the top 20.

The team expected to contend for the victory, given its win at Martinsville in March.

“It was way more of a struggle than we were anticipating,” Bowyer’s crew chief Mike Bugarewicz said. “Qualifying well, really competitive in practice, really close in setup. … That car pretty much sat in the corner ready to go back to (Martinsville); never raced anywhere else all year. We were a little shocked.

“I’m some senses I really felt like in the position we were in, no matter what, you were going to have to win one of these races to move on. I don’t think our position approaching the next two races really changes. Gotta just try and win one if we can.”

Chase Elliott entered Martinsville fourth in the standings, three points above the cutline. He finished in the top 10 (seventh), but left the short track 31 points behind.

When Stavast visited the Hendrick Motorsports’ shop, Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson told her if a team is too stressed out or anxious, it’s just a sign they are preparing for failure.

Elliott has a strong record at both Texas (four top 10s in five starts) and Phoenix (second last fall, third this spring), so they expect to be very relaxed.

