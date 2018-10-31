NASCAR America with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt is joined by Dale Jarrett, Nate Ryan and Kelli Stavast from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- With Dale Jr. hosting today’s Halloween edition of #WednesDale, we’ll turn the page towards this weekend’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway by looking at how the track has changed over the years and the memorable moments to have taken place there.
- We’ll reveal the next two selections of this season’s Pit Crew All-Stars and the interesting road each has taken to NASCAR.
- Coming on the heels of last week’s controversial ending at Martinsville, we’ll look back at some other last-lap battles and the fan reaction they have generated over the years.
- We’ll also check out how some of NASCAR’s best are celebrating Halloween.
The spookiest day of the year is here with Halloween.
NASCAR drivers and their families are breaking out the costumes, candy and pumpkins.
Thanks to social media, here’s a look at how the NASCAR community is getting the most out of it.
Kyle Busch
Daniel Suarez
Ryan Blaney
Jimmie Johnson
Clint and Lorra Bowyer
Joey Logano
Rodney Childers
Rico Abreu
Matt Crafton
Trevor Bayne
Tyler Reddick will move from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing for the 2019 Xfinity Series season, RCR announced Wednesday.
Reddick’s car number, sponsor and crew chief will be announced at a later date.
Reddick, 22, drives the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in his first full-time Xfinity season and is part of the Round of 8 in the playoffs. He won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
He has 48 Xfinity starts since last year when he made 18 starts with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 42 Chevrolet.
Reddick has one win, five top fives and 17 top 10s this season.
“I’m really looking forward to joining RCR in 2019,” Reddick said in a press release. “RCR has had a stout Xfinity program throughout the years with a lot of talented team members and resources available to its drivers. I want to thank JR Motorsports for what they’ve done this past year to help me advance my career and skills behind the wheel. Ultimately, my goal is to race on Sundays and I feel that by joining RCR, I can continue to race up front in the Xfinity Series while also learning from one of the top Cup programs in the garage.”
“Tyler has had a lot of success so far in his racing career, and we intend on continuing that success with him in 2019,” said Richard Childress in a press release. “I’m confident that he will do a great job representing RCR on and off the track. Tyler is a talented driver who’s not afraid to go after wins, and I look forward to seeing that drive to win on the track with us next season.”
RCR’s current full-time Xfinity driver lineup is Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet) and Matt Tifft (No. 2 Chevrolet). Shane Lee has shared the No. 3 Chevrolet with Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Brendan Gaughan and Jeb Burton.
Hemric will drive for RCR in Cup full-time next season.
NASCAR has fined two Cup crew chiefs for unsecured lug nuts on their cars Sunday at Martinsville.
Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford, and Rodney Childers, crew chief on Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Ford, were each fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut.
There were no other penalties from the race weekend.
Stewart-Haas entered Martinsville with four drivers in the playoffs. They left with one on the cutoff bubble, three below that mark and a guarantee that all four will not get to Miami in championship contention after Joey Logano‘s win.
That might make for an awkward meeting this week.
“To go into that team meeting before Martinsville and say, ‘we’ve all got a shot;’ to go in this week and say ‘one of us is out – which one is out?’ To look around the room, that is a strange feeling,” Kyle Petty said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.
Kevin Harvick sits on the playoff bubble, but with the bonus points he amassed during the regular season, he is 25 ahead of Kurt Busch. Clint Bowyer is 42 points below the bubble in seventh. Aric Almirola is last among the top eight with a 50-points deficit.
Parker Kligerman asked the crew chiefs last week when the team sharing and cohesiveness ends.
“At Martinsville, they all told me ‘no it’s all normal, it’s all fine and normal’ ” Kligerman said. “And I think it stays normal because when you look at the situation – Kevin Harvick being the de facto team leader that he’s been – is going to continue to be that team leader and has the best chance of advancing.”
Don’t look for Harvick to be able to syphon resources off his team members, however. After all, they are all still in playoff contention and have sponsors that must be appeased.
