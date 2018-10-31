Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Short track action is what ‘this sport was built on’

By Dan BeaverOct 31, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR has changed a lot since Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born in 1974.

Through 1985 the series ran 10 short track races per year until the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway was taken off the schedule. From 1985-96 short track fans had eight weekends to anticipate.

In 1997, North Wilkesboro Speedway’s two dates were divvied up between Texas Motor Speedway and New Hampshire International Speedway.

Now there are only six short track dates and that has created a fundamental change in competition at the Cup level, according to Earnhardt.

Fan reaction after last week’s Martinsville finish when Joey Logano bumped Martin Truex Jr. out of the lead was electrifying. One has to go back to the 2017 edition of that same race and the contact between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott for a comparison.

“(The finish at Martinsville) is something that I think I saw a lot when I was younger, even when I was a kid going to the races. This is something I felt was happening once a month,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

And he asked Dale Jarrett if that opinion was shared.

Jarrett agreed and credited the lack of short track racing as one of the causes.

“First off, we don’t have as many short tracks,” Jarrett said. “(Lower) speeds allow you to do things like (the bump and run at Martinsville). … You can’t go to Texas this weekend – and if you run into the back of somebody, they’re gonna crash hard and there’s the chance you might crash too.”

While not technically a short track – a course less than 1 mile in length – Rockingham Speedway featured the same style of racing, according to Jarrett.

“As the speeds get lower, you have those opportunities to make moments and have moments,” Jarrett added. “And quite honestly, that’s what this sport was built on.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Exploring Cup stat trends at 1.5-mile tracks ahead of Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before the Cup playoffs started last month, the narrative surrounding races at 1.5-mile tracks was clear: “Big 3” or bust.

The trio of Martin Truex Jr. (six wins), Kevin Harvick (four) and Kyle Busch (three) combined to win the previous 13 races on 1.5-mile tracks.

Then the playoffs started.

While having strong performances, neither of the “Big 3” won at the two 1.5-mile tracks so far in the playoffs. Brad Keselowski won at Las Vegas after Truex led 96 laps. Chase Elliott won at Kansas when a pit penalty derailed Harvick from winning after he led 76 laps and won Stage 2.

Here’s a deeper look at trends at 1.5-mile tracks ahead of this weekend’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Three of the last four races on 1.5-mile tracks were won from a starting position outside the top 10.

The exception is Truex’s win from the pole at Kentucky.

Only three of the nine races on 1.5-mile tracks so far this year were won from the pole. All three instances were from the “Big 3” – Harvick (Kansas I), Kyle Busch (Coke 600) and Truex (Kentucky).

In general in the playoffs, positive starting position hasn’t equaled wins. Only one of the seven playoff races was won from a top five starting position. That was done by Aric Almirola at Talladega when he was part of Stewart-Haas Racing’s qualifying sweep of the top four positions.

The last four races on 1.5-mile tracks were won by four different organizations – Joe Gibbs Racing (Busch, Chicagoland), Furniture Row Racing (Truex, Kentucky), Team Penske (Keselowski, Las Vegas) and Hendrick Motorsports (Elliott, Kansas).

All but Keselowski remain in the playoffs.

Three playoff drivers have active top-10 streaks of four or more races on 1.5-mile tracks: Kyle Busch (10 races), Truex (six) and Joey Logano (four).

Busch’s streak began in last season’s finale in Miami.

Busch will attempt to repeat his spring feat in Texas. He led 116 laps on the way to his win. Busch is the only driver in the last six Texas races who won after leading the most laps. Busch also finished second in Stage 1 and won Stage 2.

Harvick, who won this race last year, has scored 40 stage points in the three Texas races with stage racing, the most of any driver.

 

NASCAR America with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt is joined by Dale Jarrett, Nate Ryan and Kelli Stavast from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • With Dale Jr. hosting today’s Halloween edition of #WednesDale, we’ll turn the page towards this weekend’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway by looking at how the track has changed over the years and the memorable moments to have taken place there.
  • We’ll reveal the next two selections of this season’s Pit Crew All-Stars and the interesting road each has taken to NASCAR.
  • Coming on the heels of last week’s controversial ending at Martinsville, we’ll look back at some other last-lap battles and the fan reaction they have generated over the years.
  • We’ll also check out how some of NASCAR’s best are celebrating Halloween.

 

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Social Roundup: A very NASCAR Halloween

By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The spookiest day of the year is here with Halloween.

NASCAR drivers and their families are breaking out the costumes, candy and pumpkins.

Thanks to social media, here’s a look at how the NASCAR community is getting the most out of it.

Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez

Ryan Blaney

Jimmie Johnson

View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready for Halloween?

A post shared by Jimmie Johnson (@jimmiejohnson) on

Clint and Lorra Bowyer

View this post on Instagram

Halloween part 2!

A post shared by lorrabowyer (@lorrabowyer) on

Joey Logano

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween🎃

A post shared by Joey Logano (@joeylogano) on

Rodney Childers

View this post on Instagram

🎃🎃Carving complete! 👍🏼👍🏼

A post shared by Rodney Childers (@rchilders4) on

Rico Abreu

View this post on Instagram

Even clowns drive their grandmas cool hot rod! 🤡

A post shared by Rico (@rico_abreu) on

Matt Crafton

Trevor Bayne

View this post on Instagram

🎃

A post shared by Trevor Bayne (@tbayne6) on

Check back for more.

Tyler Reddick to join Richard Childress Racing in Xfinity in 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 31, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick will move from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing for the 2019 Xfinity Series season, RCR announced Wednesday.

Reddick’s car number, sponsor and crew chief will be announced at a later date.

Reddick, 22, drives the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in his first full-time Xfinity season and is part of the Round of 8 in the playoffs. He won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

He has 48 Xfinity starts since last year when he made 18 starts with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

Reddick has one win, five top fives and 17 top 10s this season.

“I’m really looking forward to joining RCR in 2019,” Reddick said in a press release. “RCR has had a stout Xfinity program throughout the years with a lot of talented team members and resources available to its drivers. I want to thank JR Motorsports for what they’ve done this past year to help me advance my career and skills behind the wheel. Ultimately, my goal is to race on Sundays and I feel that by joining RCR, I can continue to race up front in the Xfinity Series while also learning from one of the top Cup programs in the garage.”

“Tyler has had a lot of success so far in his racing career, and we intend on continuing that success with him in 2019,” said Richard Childress in a press release. “I’m confident that he will do a great job representing RCR on and off the track. Tyler is a talented driver who’s not afraid to go after wins, and I look forward to seeing that drive to win on the track with us next season.”

RCR’s current full-time Xfinity driver lineup is Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet) and Matt Tifft (No. 2 Chevrolet). Shane Lee has shared the No. 3 Chevrolet with Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Brendan Gaughan and Jeb Burton.

Hemric will drive for RCR in Cup full-time next season.