Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway

Goodyear bringing new tire to Texas for Cup, Xfinity teams

By Dustin LongOct 30, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
After two tire tests this year, Goodyear will bring a different tire combination for this weekend’s races at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity teams will run the same tire. This is the first time teams in either series have run the left-side tires that will be used this weekend. The right-side tires were run at Michigan.

Compared to what was run at Texas in April, the left-side tire features a construction update to bring it in line with what is run at other speedways, and the right-side tire features a compound change to introduce more wear and be more heat resistant.

This tire combination came from a tire test Aug. 14-15 with Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

“Texas has been a big priority for Goodyear this year after having held tests there in both January and August,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear director of racing.  “When tracks go through a repave and reconfiguration, like Texas did for 2017, it’s important to keep up with the track surface and how it changes over those first several years. When we tested in August, with the goal of introducing more tire wear on the smooth surface, we decided upon the Michigan right-side tire for the Cup and Xfinity cars. Michigan also had a repave in the recent past and this tire has done a nice job of generating tire wear there, and will be a good fit for Texas.”

Goodyear also noted in its release that Texas Motor Speedway has been “preparing the track surface for the better part of two weeks by dragging tires to lay down rubber.” The track was repaved before the 2017 spring race. This will be the fourth Cup weekend since the repave.

Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for race;

Xfinity: 7 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side — D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side – 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi;

Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Long: Martin Truex Jr. joins long list of sparring partners for Joey Logano

By Dustin LongOct 30, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martin Truex Jr. “had a feeling” what was to come as he entered Turn 3 on the final lap of Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

With a win and a place in the championship race in Miami at stake, that bumping in short-track racing on the last lap is generally accepted and Joey Logano was behind him, Truex knew what was next.

He didn’t wreck after the contact from Logano but also didn’t win, later calling Logano’s move a “cheap shot.” Logano said the winning move was a “classic bump and run.”

Pushed around early in his Cup career, Logano has maintained an aggressive posture on the track even if many of his competitors have not liked his driving style at one point or another.

Truex just becomes the latest to a long line of sparring partners for Logano:

Ryan Newman at Michigan in 2010

Kevin Harvick at Pocono in 2010

Denny Hamlin at Bristol in 2013

Tony Stewart at Auto Club in 2013

Hamlin at Auto Club in 2013

Harvick in the Sprint Unlimited in 2015 at Daytona

Matt Kenseth at Kansas in the playoffs in 2015

Kenseth’s retaliation at Martinsville in 2015

Kyle Busch throwing a punch at Las Vegas in 2017

Since the last lap Sunday, the question has been asked if Truex is too nice on the track. It’s a point NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned after the race and one that NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan examined this week and noted how maybe it’s not such a bad thing Truex is the way he is.

That’s not been a discussion with Logano. People know how he drives. Even though he’s in position to win his first Cup title, he drives with the urgency of one who could be competing in their last race. It’s a situation Logano felt he was in during the 2012 season when Joe Gibbs Racing decided to replace him with Matt Kenseth for the next season.

Although 22 at the time, Logano’s career seemed at a crossroads. He’d won two races in 147 starts and struggled with an elite organization. He later conceded he didn’t know where his career was headed at the time. Car owner Roger Penske signed the young driver and a new team restored Logano’s confidence.

While much is made that Truex has won 17 races since joining Furniture Row Racing in 2014, Logano has won the same number of races for Team Penske in the same time period. The lone difference between the two is Truex won the championship last year.

Even though Truex, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have dominated this season, a one-race battle for the championship could see Logano crowned two years after he finished runner-up and a year after he failed to make the playoffs.

“I remember the first Chase at the time that I made,” Logano said. “Jimmie Johnson said that it’s 10 weeks of hell. I told him this year, I said, ‘No, missing the whole thing is 10 weeks of hell. Not being in it is way worse.’ I don’t want to feel that feeling again, not at all. That is not a fun time.”

Easily overlooked in Joey Logano’s win was how his revamped pit crew played a key role.

Logano gained eight spots over three pit stops Sunday, twice taking the lead. He also retained the lead once and retained second place another time.

Team Penske moved jackman Graham Stoddard from Ryan Blaney’s crew to Logano’s crew after Blaney was eliminated from title contention at Kansas.

“When we got to a position where we had one car left that had an opportunity to race to Homestead, everybody at the shop and the athletic department came forward and said, ‘How do we make our best pit crew?’ It’s a testament to how closely our teams work together,” crew chief Todd Gordon said. “When you make a change like that, personalities sometimes don’t … click, chemistry isn’t built right off, you don’t have all the potential you had.

“Our groups worked together, they practiced together, they focused together. Kudos to (crew chief) Jeremy (Bullins) and Ryan Blaney for making the sacrifice to put this kind of best foot forward we could.”

Consider this one of the advantages of having only one team car left in the playoffs, something Stewart-Haas Racing can’t do with all four cars still in title contention.

Martin Truex Jr.’s runner-up finish continued an odd trend. His third-place finish was his 19th top 10 of the season. All of those finishes have been top fives. He’s not had a finish between sixth and 10th this season.

No driver has ever finished a season with at least 19 top 10s that were all top fives.

The last driver who had 19 top 10s that were all top fives at one point in a season was Jeff Gordon in 1997. He scored his first top 10 that wasn’t a top five in the 26th race of that season.

Joey Logano’s win prevents Stewart-Haas Racing from placing all four of its cars in the championship race in Miami.

This is the second time since the elimination format that an organization had all four cars in the Round of 8. Joe Gibbs Racing placed all four cars in this round in 2016. Two drivers made it to Miami but none won. Jimmie Johnson won his seventh Cup crown that season.

Even with Ally Financial signing to be the primary sponsor of Jimmie Johnson’s car for every race in 2019 and ’20, Hendrick Motorsports is still looking for additional funding for that car.

“There’s still some associate (sponsorship) on the car and my endorsement opportunities,” Johnson said before Sunday’s race at Martinsville. “I happen to have a few of my relationships run to the end of their contracts this year. I’m looking to any and all and of course, I can’t make any of those moves until we know what our primary is so there is not a conflict.

“The neat thing that has emerged about this partnership (with Ally Financial) is that … the way they go about things it’s a lifestyle brand although it’s a bank and a finance place. I feel this is really a good fit and they really want to support me and things I’m into. From a primary standpoint, this is a home run and it can only get better from here if I can loop in either an endorsement or associate sponsorship from there.”

Cup playoff grid: Truex, Harvick tied; Bowyer, Almirola in trouble ahead of Texas

By Daniel McFadinOct 30, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano became the first driver to clinch a spot in the championship four with his win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Where does that leave the seven remaining playoff drivers with two races left in the Round of 8?

Above the cutline are the usual suspects: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

Busch is the safest with a 46-point advantage over the cutline. Truex and Harvick follow with a tie at 4,083 points, 25 above the cutline.

Ahead of this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch is the first driver below the cutline (-25 points).

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s best Texas finish in the three races since it was repaved was seventh in the spring.

Chase Elliott follows at 31 points behind the cutline. Since the Texas repave, Elliott hasn’t finished better than eighth.

After he spun on Lap 457 from contact with Jimmie Johnson on Sunday, Clint Bowyer placed 21st, the first car a lap down. He’s 42 points behind the cutoff going into Texas. His best finish there since the repave was ninth in the spring.

Aric Almirola is last on the grid. After placing 11th at Martinsville, Almirola is 50 points back from the final transfer spot. He hasn’t finished better than 15th since the Texas repave. He crashed in the spring.

 

 

NASCAR America: Joey Logano: Roger Penske having his back ‘means the most’

By Daniel McFadinOct 29, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Roger Penske made clear Sunday night where he stood on how Joey Logano raced Martin Truex Jr. on the last lap of the Martinsville playoff race with his bump-and-run in the final turn.

“I think that Joey drove a great race,” Penske said. “He didn’t knock him off the race track. It was side-by-side racing at the end. Nobody lifted. My position, I thought it was fair, I thought it was square. Joey deserved to win.”

A day later, Logano expressed pride in that Penske has “my back” and that “means the most.”

“A guy that’s a legend in motorsports, not just NASCAR, in all of motorsports from all these different angles, from owning race tracks to owning race teams, driving himself,” Logano told NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast. “If I have him behind me that’s the most important one.”

Logano was still content that he took the right actions to get his first Martinsville win.

“It’s what I had to do,” Logano said. “I owed it to the race team to give it everything I’ve got. They gave (me) an amazing race car and the pit stops were incredible. That kept us in position all day. I had to win that race for them.”

NASCAR America at 7 p.m. ET: Martinsville recap, Joey Logano interview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 29, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at the wild finish to Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • A bump-and-run on the final lap sent Joey Logano to the championship race in Miami and left defending champion Martin Truex Jr. fuming. While the NASCAR world continues to digest Sunday’s finish at Martinsville, our Kelli Stavast is at Team Penske to get Logano’s reaction one day later. Meanwhile, after another near-miss this season, will Truex finally be driven to retaliate? Or is payback simply not in his DNA?
  • Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan will go ‘On The Clock’ to size up the other six playoff contenders’ day at Martinsville. Who’s still in good shape to make Miami and who’s already facing a must-win situation for the next two weeks?
  • Plus: Jimmie Johnson’s new era in 2019 will include a new sponsor. We’ll have more on Ally Financial’s full-season partnership with the No. 48 team for 2019 and 2020.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 7 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.