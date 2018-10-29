Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 7 p.m. ET: Martinsville recap, Joey Logano interview

By Daniel McFadinOct 29, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at the wild finish to Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • A bump-and-run on the final lap sent Joey Logano to the championship race in Miami and left defending champion Martin Truex Jr. fuming. While the NASCAR world continues to digest Sunday’s finish at Martinsville, our Kelli Stavast is at Team Penske to get Logano’s reaction one day later. Meanwhile, after another near-miss this season, will Truex finally be driven to retaliate? Or is payback simply not in his DNA?
  • Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan will go ‘On The Clock’ to size up the other six playoff contenders’ day at Martinsville. Who’s still in good shape to make Miami and who’s already facing a must-win situation for the next two weeks?
  • Plus: Jimmie Johnson’s new era in 2019 will include a new sponsor. We’ll have more on Ally Financial’s full-season partnership with the No. 48 team for 2019 and 2020.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 7 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Ryan: Does NASCAR really want Martin Truex Jr. to be the bad guy?

By Nate RyanOct 29, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. is a good guy.

He does good things for other people. He finds the good in some very bad situations. He is good in the way he carries himself in the face of great adversity, whether a potentially career-ending sponsor loss or a life-and-death matter.

And yet none of that good seems to benefit him on the racetrack.

Ever.

“I’ve told Martin forever he’s too nice,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Sunday’s postrace show, essentially noting the former teammate and longtime confidante he loves as a buddy also is the same guy behind the wheel.

Martin Truex Jr. is a good guy … and that probably cost him another victory Sunday.

Here is the quandary for Truex – and really for the collective NASCAR universe:

In order to win more frequently, and possibly in order to defend his 2017 championship, Truex knows that, on the track, he has to stop being a nice guy.

But what if — because of his God-given skillset, his easygoing demeanor and his code of ethics — he can’t stop being a nice guy?

And even if he could, do we really want him to stop being a nice guy – even if it means he finally breaks through for victories at short tracks and restrictor-plate tracks?

It is no coincidence that Truex, one of the Cup circuit’s most selfless drivers who rarely gets caught gouging anyone, remains winless at the two types of tracks that offer the greatest reward for selfishness and dirty pool.

The No. 78 Toyota driver said it himself last year: In order to win at Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway, he knows he “has to be more of a jerk” at the tracks dependent on pack drafting (and all of its hostile blocking and broken promises) because he “gives too much room.”

Truex is never a jerk, though. Just witness his 2018 season – four victories but who knows how many more if he would have laid the bumper more aggressively and forcefully the way others often have done to him?

At Bristol Motor Speedway, Truex was charging to the front with 70 laps remaining when he was wrecked by Kyle Busch during a pass for second.

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, he was cruising toward a victory when he was clipped by Jimmie Johnson and knocked out of first entering the final turn.

At Martinsville Speedway, Truex seemed headed to the first checkered flag on a Cup short track when Joey Logano booted him from the lead off the final corner.

The simplest way to win on a short track is to drive through the guy in front of you. It’s a move that Truex rarely makes, and Sunday was no exception.

For several laps around the 0.526-mile oval, he stalked Logano and waited to make a clean pass for the lead until Lap 499 of 500 despite several opportunities to drill the No. 22 Ford earlier.

You can argue the moral relativism all day about whether Logano (who also is a good guy, by the way) was justified in reacting to losing the lead by making that move (and with a championship berth at stake, the Team Penske star has a virtually airtight case), but what’s indisputable is that Truex didn’t play nearly as rough as Logano did on the last lap.

Detractors probably will say that maybe it’s not so much that Truex doesn’t want to race that way as much as that he can’t necessarily race that way.

He is among the steadiest, smoothest and tidiest drivers in NASCAR. His career renaissance of 17 wins in the past four seasons has been marked by his mastery of 1.5-mile tracks (where it’s about setup and pure speed) and road courses (where strategy and perfect laps often determine winners). You won’t find any wins by Truex in which he led only the final lap.

He drives to the limits of his car and rarely beyond them – and almost never at other’s expense. He has much more in common with Mark Martin or even Rusty Wallace, who always seemed in a similar way to be on the short end of the stick with Dale Earnhardt Sr. in their many famous tussles.

Being a good guy can be a tough business. There still might be some good that comes from Sunday’s third-place finish for Truex and Furniture Row Racing.

Based on the bellicose stances in the seething postrace interviews of Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn, it seemed as if the team with a natural rebellious streak had its recalcitrant swagger back for the first time since the announcement of its impending shutdown.

Furniture Row Racing, once described as “a band of misfits” by Truex, has predicated most of its championship-caliber success by embracing the “Us Against the World!” mentality. The Unconventional Team That Could still will be closing its doors in Denver after three more weeks, but it now has a defiant rallying cry to spur its finishing kick at Texas, Phoenix and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

And if any more motivation were needed, Sunday spawned reams of bulletin-board material on social media and some corners of establishment media.

Truex’s angry reaction was shamed on Twitter for being “too whiny” and his moves were dissected to the nth degree. “Why did you race so fairly and cleanly,” the angry mob seemed to be demanding, “when you could have punted the other guy and scooted to a win?”

Why?

Because Martin Truex Jr. is a good guy. A nice guy.

Should he really have to change that?

The answer says a lot more about us than him.

NASCAR’s best cage rattling short track finishes

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 29, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
The history of exciting short track finishes in NASCAR is long, colorful and angry.

The latest entry occurred Sunday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Here’s a look at iconic short track finishes that have sent fans into a frenzy and competitors a rage.

“WHERE’S KYLE PETTY?!” – Richmond (Fairgrounds) Raceway – Feb. 23, 1986

Before its multi-million dollar renovations, Richmond Raceway was basically a slab of concrete with a guard rail around it.

The old Richmond track was the site of Kyle Petty’s first Cup win. That wouldn’t have been possible if not for an intense battle between Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip that ended with three laps to go with contact in Turn 3 and a vicious multi-car wreck.

This is also the race where Earnhardt famously cleaned his own windshield while on the track.

GORDON vs WALLACE X 2 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is synonymous with the names Earnhardt and Labonte.

But Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace have multiple Bristol entanglements in their history.

April 13, 1997

Their first run-in came on the final lap of the spring race, with Gordon giving Wallace the bump-and-run in Turn 3 and sneaking by for the win.

Aug. 24, 2002

This time it was under the lights.

With flames on his hood instead of a rainbow, Gordon gave Wallace the boot with three laps to go and went on to snap a 31-race winless streak.

THE INTIMIDATOR STRIKES BACK – Bristol Motor Speedway, Aug. 28, 1999

Earnhardt was up to it again.

Four years earlier, Bristol hosted the first round of The Intimidator vs the Ice Man, as Earnhardt wrecked Terry Labonte coming to the checkered flag. Labonte won and pulled an obliterated No. 5 Chevrolet into Victory Lane.

Earnhardt wasn’t having any of that this time.

The seven-time champion spun Labonte as they entered Turn 1 on final lap and slipped by to earn his 73rd Cup win.

If not for a mechanical problem, Labonte said recently he would have retaliated. 

 

MARTINSVILLE MARVEL – Martinsville Speedway, April 1, 2007

After Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, the winningest drivers at Martinsville are Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, who are tied with nine.

In 2007, Johnson entered the April Martinsville race with just two wins on the short track. He got No. 3 after coming out on top of an 18-lap battle with Gordon.

The last lap looked almost like its 2018 counterpart, except Gordon never led.

TEAMMATE TAP Richmond Raceway, April 24, 2016

Richmond returns to the list courtesy of Carl Edwards’ bump-and-run of teammate Kyle Busch in the final turn two years ago.

PLAYOFF PUNT – Martinsville Speedway, Oct. 28, 2018

It’s still fresh on everyone’s mind.

Sunday’s move by Joey Logano that Martin Truex Jr. called a “cheap shot.”

An intense five-lap battle turned into an almost three-wide finish at the checkered flag, with Logano clinching a spot in the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Denny Hamlin unable to capitalize on last-lap fireworks at Martinsville

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 29, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — As Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. bashed fenders on the last lap of Sunday’s Martinsville race, Denny Hamlin had a simple, yet blunt thought.

“Crash harder,” Hamlin thought. “Just crash harder.”

If Logano and Truex took each other out shy of the finish line, Hamlin could have secured his first Cup win of 2018 and ended a 43-race winless streak.

But they didn’t wreck. Logano and Truex got sideways as they barreled down the frontstretch, with Logano able to pull away at the last second.

As Truex fishtailed, Hamlin dove his No. 11 Toyota to the inside of Truex’s car and finished second.

It was his third top five in the last four races. Two of them have been runner-up finishes.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has three races left to extend his streak of seasons with a win to 13.

Hamlin, who won Stage 1 and was fourth on the final restart with 37 laps to go, lamented having a weak car on short runs.

Hamlin also gave more discretion to teammate Kyle Busch on the final restart and as they raced in the closing laps.

Busch remains the playoffs. Hamlin was eliminated at the end of second round.

“I don’t think I would do anything different,” Hamlin said. “I rode behind (Busch), trying to be respectful of him.  Obviously, his situation, you don’t want to move a teammate out of the way, especially if he needs that one point when it comes down to the end.”

When it came to letting Busch get in line on restarts, Hamlin “would expect the same things from my teammates if I was in that situation.

“That part of it stinks. It’s two-fold, you hope you’re the guy getting let in next time. We worked really well together as teammates. I thought it was a great team effort. Hoping one of our cars would get a win, but obviously it didn’t. We all had a good showing. Looks like the two Toyotas that are left obviously are in a good points position.”

After he finally passed Busch and then Brad Keselowski, Hamlin “just ran as hard as I could” to track down Logano and Truex in the final three laps.

The two playoff drivers raced side-by-side for much of the last five circuits of the .526-mile track.

“I knew something would happen,” Hamlin said. “I just wanted to be as close as I could, hopefully capitalize. Just a tenth (of a second) away.”

Long: Love it or hate it, the finish was what Martinsville is about

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT

7 Comments
7 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — As boos cascaded over Joey Logano’s celebration, Martin Truex Jr. smiled, raised both hands and pointed his thumbs down.

It wasn’t the encouragement Chase Elliott asked fans for in this race last fall when he swung his arms wildly to urge them to boo Denny Hamlin louder, but the sentiment was the same. The fans responded then and they did Sunday.

For as much as fans like to cheer, they love to boo at Martinsville.

That’s among the things that makes this historic speedway special. Fans are close enough to the track that they are a part of the event, particularly afterward when they register their approval or disapproval in a way first started by Romans after gladiator fights. The Martinsville crowds are never shy about letting their feelings known at a place where good and bad can be separated by a car number.

“It depends on who is doing it,” Hamlin said of it is OK to knock a competitor out of the lead at the end. “If it’s your favorite driver, you love it. If (it’s not), it’s dirty.”

Fans cheered and booed after Joey Logano’s bump-and-run him to the win and Truex promising vengeance.

For as much as the finish riled the crowd, the day’s epilogue proved as tantalizing.

Truex called Logano’s last-lap move a “cheap shot.’’

Logano’s 81-year-old car owner, Roger Penske, chided Truex, saying Truex is “a racer and should know better than to say that.”

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn quipped: “I’m happy I don’t have a baseball bat or a jack handle right now.”

Logano defended his maneuver as a “classic bump‑and‑run. That was the move that our sport and Martinsville, in particular, was built on.”

Kyle Busch, not one to be excluded from such fun, said that “Truex got chicken——ed.”

Logano is right. So is Truex. It’s just as Hamlin says. Who is your driver?

What happened Sunday was the essence of this sport. NASCAR is about beating, banging … and booing.

Sunday, fans got to be a part of one of the most dramatic finishes at the historic track. It ranks just below the 1987 fall race when Dale Earnhardt led Terry Labonte and Darrell Waltrip entering Turn 3 on the last lap. Waltrip won. He hit Labonte, who hit Earnhardt. Labonte and Earnhardt moved up the track. Waltrip slipped under both to take the checkered flag.

Fans cheered and booed that day.

Good vs. bad.

Sunday, it was Logano vs. Truex. Throughout the track’s history, it’s been others.

But there’s always been someone to cheer and someone to boo.

And that’s what they do at this little track where the fans are close enough to be heard.