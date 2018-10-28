Today’s Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, lineup and more

The Round of 8 begins today in the Cup playoffs with a trip to NASCAR’s oldest track in Martinsville, Virginia.
The last short track race of the season could throw the playoff field into chaos.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: First Data CEO and Chairman Frank Bisignano will give the command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:43 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (263 miles) around the .526-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.
PRE-RACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 7:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: 380th Army Band will perform the anthem at 2:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1 p.m. on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 61 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Clint Bowyer won the March race, finishing ahead of Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney. Last fall, Busch won over Martin Truex Jr.
TO THE REAR: Paul Menard (engine change).
Kyle Busch qualified first Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, where he is the defending winner in the Round of 8 opener.
Pending inspection, the No. 18 Toyota driver will start on the front row with Clint Bowyer, who qualified a career-best second at Martinsville after winning the most recent Cup race there seven months ago.
“We’ve been good here the last few years, which his nice, especially this time of year,” Busch told NBCSN’s Marty Snider. “The car has had good speed since we’ve been here. We’re just trying to fine-tune the balance. We want to be best and automatically transfer (to the Championship 4).”
It’s the fourth pole this season the 31st of his career for the 2015 champion, who has made the past three Championship 4 rounds. His victory in the Oct. 29, 2017 race was his second on the 0.526-mile oval, where Busch has six consecutive top-five finishes.
Denny Hamlin qualified third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola, who earned his best qualifying position in 10 years at Martinsville.
Other playoff drivers who reached the final round: Martin Truex Jr. (sixth), Kurt Busch (seventh) and Joey Logano (11th).
Two playoff drivers failed to advance to the final round: Kevin Harvick (who was bumped to 13th by Joey Logano in the closing seconds) and Chase Elliott (21st).
NASCAR will set the official lineup for the race after cars clear inspection Sunday morning. Drivers whose cars fail inspection will start from the rear after having their times disallowed. Pit selection will occur after cars are inspected.
With his win Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, Johnny Sauter clinched the first spot in the Championship Four in the Camping World Truck Series finale at Homestead Miami Speedway.
Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt and Grant Enfinger hold the other provisional points spots to race for the championship in the Nov. 16 finale. Justin Haley (fifth in points) and Matt Crafton (sixth) are outside the cut line with races remaining at Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway.
Sauter, who scored his sixth victory and 16th top 10 this season, finished ahead of Moffitt and Myatt Snider.
Johnny Sauter swept both stages and won Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, advancing to the championship round of the Camping World Truck Series.
It’s Sauter’s sixth victory of the season and the 23rd of his career. He is vying for his second truck championship after winning the 2016 title.
“Just so proud of everybody,” Sauter, who started eighth and led a race-high 148 of 200 laps, told FS1. “It’s a good day to be in a Chevrolet. Pit stops were awesome.
“We’re going to Homestead to race for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”
Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Johnny Sauter
STAGE 2 WINNER: Sauter
WHAT’S NEXT: JAG Metals 350 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 2 at Texas Motor Speedway on FS1.
Heading into his last start at Martinsville Speedway for Richard Childress Racing, Ryan Newman was fastest in the final practice Saturday at the 0.526-mile oval.
The No. 31 Chevrolet driver turned a lap at 95.709 mph, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski (fastest in first practice) and AJ Allmendinger.
The top 10 was completed by Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Qualifying for Sunday’s 500-lap race will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET after the truck race.