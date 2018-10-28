Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, stats for the Cup race at Martinsville

By Dan BeaverOct 28, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. were involved in a heated battle in the closing laps of the Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. Truex made a pass for lead on the white flag lap, but was able to get to Truex’s bumper. He nudged him out of the way exiting Turn 4 and won the drag race to the checkered flag.

Denny Hamlin was able to nip Truex at the line. Truex finished third.

Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch scored his first Martinsville top 10 since he won in  spring 2014. He currently sits 25 points below the cutoff line.

Chase Elliott finished seventh and has 31 points to make up on Kevin Harvick, who currently sits on the cutoff line.

Points after the Cup race at Martinsville

By Dan BeaverOct 28, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
Joey Logano took off pit road and lead the field to green with 38 to go. He scooted out to a lead before being caught by Brad Keselowski and then Martin Truex Jr. He put the bumper to Truex on the final turn and won – locking him into the championship finale at Homestead.

Kyle Busch led from the pole, but lost ground on long runs. He didn’t loose much ground each time, however, and finished with a top-five in fourth.

Martin Truex Jr. took the lead as the white flag waved, but he and Logano ran side by side. Truex completed the pass entering Turn 1, but could not get away from the No. 22 who managed to bump Truex out of the lead. In the race to the checkers, Truex lost second to Hamlin. 

Kevin Harvick was never able to dominate at Martinsville and settled for a 10th-place finish.

Kurt Busch had a consistent race and finished sixth. This is his first top-10 at Martinsville since he won in spring 2014.

Chase Elliott originally qualified in the back half of the pack, but was elevated to 19th when several teams had their times disallowed. He advanced to seventh at the checkers, but sits 31 points under the cutoff line.

Clint Bowyer spun on Lap 456 with 17 cars on the lead lap when Jimmie Johnson tried to peak between him and Daniel Suarez. Bowyer finished one lap off the pace in 21st.

Aric Almirola finished just outside the top 10 in 11th. He is currently 50 points behind the cutoff line.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty react to Martinsville finish

By Daniel McFadinOct 28, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
For the second year in a row the Martinsville playoff race ended in fireworks as Joey Logano made contact with Martin Truex Jr. multiple times on the last lap on his way to the win and securing a spot in the championship four.

After the race Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Petty shared their thoughts on the finish.

MORE: Martin Truex Jr. calls Joey Logano’s contact a “cheap shot”

“Like everybody says, more short tracks! Let’s go to more short tracks and you’ll see more of this,” Earnhardt said on NBCSN. “I know a lot of fans are upset about what went down. But this is the box race car drivers are put in. What matters is the championship. Joey doesn’t have a championship. Joey’s trying to get to Homestead. Joey’s going to do whatever he can. He didn’t wreck (Truex), he didn’t put him in the fence. I’ve told Martin forever he’s too nice. … I’d be upset too.”

“Classic,” Petty said. “It’s going to go right down in history. Classic.”

Watch the above video for more.

Roger Penske takes exception to Martin Truex Jr.’s comments

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2018, 7:18 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Car owner Roger Penske took exception to Martin Truex Jr. calling Joey Logano‘s last-lap move to win Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway “a cheap shot.”

“He’s a racer and should know better than to say that,” said Penske after Logano’s victory advanced the Team Penske driver to the championship race in Miami. “That was as clean a shot as you can have in a race like this. I didn’t hear Kyle Busch or (Kyle Larson) have any kind of that conversation after that (Chicagoland) race.”

Truex and Logano dueled for the lead in the final laps before Truex took the lead with one lap to go. Logano ran into the back of Truex in Turn 3 and moved him up the track and they raced toward the finish bouncing off each other. Logano won and Truex finished third.

Asked why he was bothered by Truex’s comments, Penske said: “I think that Joey drove a great race. He didn’t knock him off the race track. It was side-by-side racing at the end. Nobody lifted. My position, I thought it was fair, I thought it was square. Joey deserved to win.”

That’s not how Truex saw it.

“He just ran in the back of me and knocked me out of the way. Short track racing, but what comes around, goes around.

“He just took a cheap shot at the end there.

“I can promise you I won’t forget what he did.”

 

Joey Logano wins at Martinsville after contact with Martin Truex Jr. on last lap

By Daniel McFadinOct 28, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Joey Logano won Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway after he made contact with Martin Truex Jr. exiting Turn 4 on the last lap.

The contact between Logano and Truex caused Truex to get sideways, allowing Denny Hamlin to overtake Truex moments before they crossed the line.

The finish came after a heated battle over the final five laps. Truex took the lead from Logano on the final lap exiting Turn 2.

Logano then bumped Truex as they entered Turn 3, forcing Truex out of the way. They were door-to-door when the final contact occurred.

After the checkered flag, Truex made contact with Logano to show his frustration.

“Just thinking about Miami,” Logano told NBCSN of how he raced Truex in the final laps. “It was a lot of bumper banging towards the end and a hard race. You know, we didn’t wreck each other. We bumped into each other a lot and that is what this sport was built on. I know a lot of fans out there aren’t too happy about it but it is racing and that is what NASCAR is about and what stock car racing is. I am just glad we finally won here. It has been so long and we have had so many chances and it feels like sweet redemption after everything that has happened here.”

With the win Logano clinches a spot in the championship four.

Truex called Logano’s move a “cheap shot.”

“He may have won the battle but he ain’t winning the damn war,” Truex told NBCSN. “I’m just not going to let him win (the championship). I’m going to win it.”

Logano beat Truex, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Logano led a race-high 309 laps. He’s the first driver to lead the most laps and win a playoff race since Busch in last fall’s Martinsville race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

MORE: Roger Penske takes exception to Truex’s “cheap shot” statement

MORE: Dale Jr. on Martinsville finish

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Denny Hamlin earned his eighth runner-up finish at Martinsville … Brad Keselowski earned his sixth straight top 10 at Martinsville … Kyle Busch earned his seventh straight top five at Martinsville.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Jeb Burton placed 33rd after he hit the Turn 2 wall on Lap 43 to cause the first caution … William Byron placed 39th after he wrecked in Turn 3 on Lap 366 … Kyle Larson finished 37th after his engines expired on Lap 397. He was three laps off the lead at the time … Clint Bowyer placed 21st after he spun from slight contact with Jimmie Johnson on Lap 457.

QUOTE OF THE DAY 1: “I’m going to show them all.” – Martin Truex Jr. to NBCSN on proving his doubters wrong.

QUOTE OF THE DAY 2: “Crash harder. Just crash harder” – Denny Hamlin on what thought as Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. made contact as they came to the checkered flag.

WHAT’S NEXT: AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 on NBCSN

 