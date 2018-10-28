Martin Truex Jr. to start at rear at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear of the 40-car field for today’s playoff race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Martinsville Speedway after his car failed inspection.

Cars were impounded after Saturday’s qualifying and inspected Sunday morning. Any car that failed inspection the first time had its qualifying time disallowed and lost its spot in picking pit stalls.

Truex was to have started sixth. He is one of the eight playoff drivers competing for a spot in the championship race next month at Miami. Today’s race is the opener of the third round. Truex is winless in 77 career short-track Cup races.

Jimmie Johnson, who has won nine Cup races at Martinsville, also will start from the rear after his car failed inspection for mechanical measurements. He qualified 23rd. Johnson is winless this season. He has scored at least one victory in each of the past 16 seasons.

David Ragan also will start at the rear after his car failed inspection. He was to have started 14th. Bubba Wallace’s backup car also failed. He already was starting at the rear for going to a backup car.