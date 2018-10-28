Hendrick Motorsports reveals Jimmie Johnson’s sponsor for 2019-20

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ally Financial will serve as the primary sponsor for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s car for all 38 races in 2019 and 2020, Hendrick Motorsports announced Sunday on NBCSN.

Ally Financial, which will be on Johnson’s car for the 36 points races and two non-points races, replaces Lowe’s, which had been Johnson’s primary sponsor since his rookie season in 2002.

“This is a proud day for our entire organization,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Ally has built a tremendous brand by putting the customer at the center of their decisions and doing things right. In the same way, Jimmie has always put people first and handled himself like a champion in every sense of the word. Ally’s full-season commitment makes a powerful statement about their enthusiasm for him, our program and the direction of our sport. It’s an unbelievable fit, and all of us are thrilled to launch what will be a long and successful partnership.”

Ally Financial is a leading digital financial services company. Ally’s full scope of financial services offerings includes its award-winning online bank, auto finance and insurance businesses, digital wealth management and online brokerage platform, mortgage-lending services, and Corporate Finance operation.

“We are beyond thrilled to be in the fast lane with Jimmie Johnson, one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR, and with Hendrick Motorsports, a premier organization in professional sports,” said Jeffrey Brown, CEO at Ally, in a statement. “Both share Ally’s passion for delivering results for our customers and for our communities, with a deep commitment to ‘do it right’ for the people who count on us most. We look forward to working with this extraordinary team to build a strong and successful relationship as Ally enters this exciting sport.”

Said Johnson, who is signed with Hendrick through the 2020 season, in a statement: “The opportunity to work with a partner like Ally is incredible. Their commitment to leading in both the workplace and the community is something that resonates with me in a big way. They’ve sent a strong message about how much they believe in me and in our team, and I will do my part to make sure it’s the best investment they’ve ever made. I’m ready to chase more history with Ally on board the ‘48.’”

Hendrick Motorsports states that this announcement is the organization’s 17th new partner or renewal this season. That list includes Axalta (renewal through 2022), Hertz (new partner through 2019), Hooters (renewal through 2021), Mountain Dew (renewal through 2020), NAPA Auto Parts (renewal through 2020), Nationwide (renewal through 2020), Club Car (new partner through 2020) and Valvoline (renewal through 2022)