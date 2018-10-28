Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Hendrick Motorsports reveals Jimmie Johnson’s sponsor for 2019-20

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ally Financial will serve as the primary sponsor for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s car for all 38 races in 2019 and 2020, Hendrick Motorsports announced Sunday on NBCSN.

Ally Financial, which will be on Johnson’s car for the 36 points races and two non-points races, replaces Lowe’s, which had been Johnson’s primary sponsor since his rookie season in 2002.

“This is a proud day for our entire organization,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Ally has built a tremendous brand by putting the customer at the center of their decisions and doing things right. In the same way, Jimmie has always put people first and handled himself like a champion in every sense of the word. Ally’s full-season commitment makes a powerful statement about their enthusiasm for him, our program and the direction of our sport. It’s an unbelievable fit, and all of us are thrilled to launch what will be a long and successful partnership.”

Ally Financial is a leading digital financial services company. Ally’s full scope of financial services offerings includes its award-winning online bank, auto finance and insurance businesses, digital wealth management and online brokerage platform, mortgage-lending services, and Corporate Finance operation. 

“We are beyond thrilled to be in the fast lane with Jimmie Johnson, one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR, and with Hendrick Motorsports, a premier organization in professional sports,” said Jeffrey Brown, CEO at Ally, in a statement. “Both share Ally’s passion for delivering results for our customers and for our communities, with a deep commitment to ‘do it right’ for the people who count on us most. We look forward to working with this extraordinary team to build a strong and successful relationship as Ally enters this exciting sport.”

Said Johnson, who is signed with Hendrick through the 2020 season, in a statement: “The opportunity to work with a partner like Ally is incredible. Their commitment to leading in both the workplace and the community is something that resonates with me in a big way. They’ve sent a strong message about how much they believe in me and in our team, and I will do my part to make sure it’s the best investment they’ve ever made. I’m ready to chase more history with Ally on board the ‘48.’”

Hendrick Motorsports states that this announcement is the organization’s 17th new partner or renewal this season. That list includes Axalta (renewal through 2022), Hertz (new partner through 2019), Hooters (renewal through 2021), Mountain Dew (renewal through 2020), NAPA Auto Parts (renewal through 2020), Nationwide (renewal through 2020), Club Car (new partner through 2020) and Valvoline (renewal through 2022)

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Martinsville

By NBC SportsOct 28, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at Martinsville Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Dustin Long

Joey Logano punches his ticket to Miami.

Nate Ryan

Denny Hamlin. Continuing his recent Round of 12 surge, he extends his streak of winning seasons to 13.

Daniel McFadin

Aric Almirola picks up his second win of the playoffs.

Dan Beaver

Winning is just as important for the Big 3 this week as the remainder of the playoff contenders: Kyle Busch gets his fourth short track win of 2018.

Martin Truex Jr. to start at rear at Martinsville

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear of the 40-car field for today’s playoff race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Martinsville Speedway after his car failed inspection.

His car was one of seven that failed inspection Sunday morning.

MORE: CLICK HERE FOR UPDATED STARTING LINEUP

Cars were impounded after Saturday’s qualifying and inspected Sunday morning. Any car that failed inspection the first time had its qualifying time disallowed and lost its spot in picking pit stalls.

Truex was to have started sixth. He is one of the eight playoff drivers competing for a spot in the championship race next month at Miami. Today’s race is the opener of the third round. Truex is winless in 77 career short-track Cup races.

Jimmie Johnson, who has won nine Cup races at Martinsville, also will start from the rear after his car failed inspection for mechanical measurements. He qualified 23rd. Johnson is winless this season. He has scored at least one victory in each of the past 16 seasons.

David Ragan also will start at the rear after his car failed inspection. He was to have started 14th. Ragan’s car failed a second time. The penalty for that is the loss of one crew member.

Brad Keselowski and Landon Cassill will start from the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Bubba Wallace’s backup car also failed. He already was starting at the rear for going to a backup car.

Also failing inspection were the cars of JJ Yeley, Jeb Burton and Timmy Hill.

Paul Menard also will start at the rear for an engine change the team made after qualifying.

The car chiefs on Ragan and Timmy Hill’s cars were ejected for failing inspection twice.

 

 

Today’s Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinOct 28, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
The Round of 8 begins today in the Cup playoffs with a trip to NASCAR’s oldest track in Martinsville, Virginia.

The last short track race of the season could throw the playoff field into chaos.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  First Data CEO and Chairman Frank Bisignano will give the command to start engines at 2:32 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:38 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (263 miles) around the .526-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.

PRE-RACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 7:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: 380th Army Band will perform the anthem at 2:25 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1 p.m. on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 61 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Clint Bowyer won the March race, finishing ahead of Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.  Last fall, Busch won over Martin Truex Jr.

TO THE REAR: Paul Menard (engine change), Bubba Wallace (backup and failed inspection), David Ragan (failed inspection, qualifying time disallowed), Martin Truex Jr. (failed inspection, qualifying time disallowed), Jimmie Johnson (failed inspection, qualifying time disallowed), JJ Yeley (failed inspection, qualifying time disallowed) and Jeb Burton (failed inspection, qualifying time disallowed), Brad Keselowski (unapproved adjustments), Landon Cassill (unapproved adjustments)

STARTING LINEUP: CLICK HERE FOR UPDATED STARTING LINEUP

Kyle Busch qualifies first at Martinsville

By Nate RyanOct 27, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Kyle Busch qualified first Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, where he is the defending winner in the Round of 8 opener.

Pending inspection, the No. 18 Toyota driver will start on the front row with Clint Bowyer, who qualified a career-best second at Martinsville after winning the most recent Cup race there seven months ago.

“We’ve been good here the last few years, which his nice, especially this time of year,” Busch told NBCSN’s Marty Snider. “The car has had good speed since we’ve been here. We’re just trying to fine-tune the balance. We want to be best and automatically transfer (to the Championship 4).”

It’s the fourth pole this season the 31st of his career for the 2015 champion, who has made the past three Championship 4 rounds. His victory in the Oct. 29, 2017 race was his second on the 0.526-mile oval, where Busch has six consecutive top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin qualified third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola, who earned his best qualifying position in 10 years at Martinsville.

Other playoff drivers who reached the final round: Martin Truex Jr. (sixth), Kurt Busch (seventh) and Joey Logano (11th).

Two playoff drivers failed to advance to the final round: Kevin Harvick (who was bumped to 13th by Joey Logano in the closing seconds) and Chase Elliott (21st).

NASCAR will set the official lineup for the race after cars clear inspection Sunday morning. Drivers whose cars fail inspection will start from the rear after having their times disallowed. Pit selection will occur after cars are inspected.

Click here for results from three rounds of qualifying.