Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty react to Martinsville finish

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Joey Logano won Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway after he made contact with Martin Truex Jr. exiting Turn 4 on the last lap.

The contact between Logano and Truex caused Truex to get sideways, allowing Denny Hamlin to overtake Truex moments before they crossed the line.

The finish came after a heated battle over the final five laps. Truex took the lead from Logano on the final lap exiting Turn 2.

Logano then bumped Truex as they entered Turn 3, forcing Truex out of the way. They were door-to-door when the final contact occurred.

After the checkered flag, Truex made contact with Logano to show his frustration.

“Just thinking about Miami,” Logano told NBCSN of how he raced Truex in the final laps. “It was a lot of bumper banging towards the end and a hard race. You know, we didn’t wreck each other. We bumped into each other a lot and that is what this sport was built on. I know a lot of fans out there aren’t too happy about it but it is racing and that is what NASCAR is about and what stock car racing is. I am just glad we finally won here. It has been so long and we have had so many chances and it feels like sweet redemption after everything that has happened here.”

With the win Logano clinches a spot in the championship four.

Truex called Logano’s move a “cheap shot.”

“He may have won the battle but he ain’t winning the damn war,” Truex told NBCSN. “I’m just not going to let him win (the championship). I’m going to win it.”

Logano beat Truex, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Logano led a race-high 309 laps. He’s the first driver to lead the most laps and win a playoff race since Busch in last fall’s Martinsville race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

MORE: Roger Penske takes exception to Truex’s “cheap shot” statement

MORE: Dale Jr. on Martinsville finish

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Denny Hamlin earned his eighth runner-up finish at Martinsville … Brad Keselowski earned his sixth straight top 10 at Martinsville … Kyle Busch earned his seventh straight top five at Martinsville.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Jeb Burton placed 33rd after he hit the Turn 2 wall on Lap 43 to cause the first caution … William Byron placed 39th after he wrecked in Turn 3 on Lap 366 … Kyle Larson finished 37th after his engines expired on Lap 397. He was three laps off the lead at the time … Clint Bowyer placed 21st after he spun from slight contact with Jimmie Johnson on Lap 457.

QUOTE OF THE DAY 1: “I’m going to show them all.” – Martin Truex Jr. to NBCSN on proving his doubters wrong.

QUOTE OF THE DAY 2: “Crash harder. Just crash harder” – Denny Hamlin on what thought as Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. made contact as they came to the checkered flag.

WHAT’S NEXT: AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 on NBCSN