Ryan Newman paces final Cup practice at Martinsville

Heading into his last start at Martinsville Speedway for Richard Childress Racing, Ryan Newman was fastest in the final practice Saturday at the 0.526-mile oval.
The No. 31 Chevrolet driver turned a lap at 95.709 mph, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski (fastest in first practice) and AJ Allmendinger.
The top 10 was completed by Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Qualifying for Sunday’s 500-lap race will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET after the truck race.
Four races remain for one of NASCAR’s greatest crew chief-driver duos, and Martinsville Speedway might mark the best hope for one final win by Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.
The No. 48 Chevrolet has nine victories at the 0.526-mile oval, which ranks Johnson first among active drivers. It’s been 55 starts since the last victory (June 4, 2017 at Dover International Speedway) for the seven-time series champion, who will have Kevin Meendering as crew chief next year as Knaus moves on to lead the team of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.
In the feature essay above, Sports Illustrated senior writer Tim Layden puts the 17-year partnership in perspective, ranking Johnson and Knaus among the great player-coach tandems such as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson; and Joe Montana and Bill Walsh.
Brad Keselowski turned the fastest lap (95.174 mph) in the first Cup practice Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway.
Kurt Busch was the highest-ranked playoff driver in second, followed by Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
There was a caution for debris with about 10 minutes left in the session after Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford seemed to suffer a tie-rod problem.
According to NBCSN, Kyle Busch posted the fastest average lap speed, followed by Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr.
Click here for speeds in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Martinsville.
At the beginning of the season, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick swapped victories seemingly weekly. Martin Truex Jr. was close behind during most races, keeping the pair honest until these drivers became known as the Big 3.
In the first 20 races of the season, Truex recorded four victories and 14 top fives. Included in that early run was a span of four races in April when he failed to crack the top 10 a single time and finished outside the top 25 on three occasions.
In the last 12 races, Truex has no wins and only four top 10s. All of those were top fives, making Truex an all-or-nothing driver.
On Friday’s edition of NASCAR America, the analysts evaluated his potential to win this week at Martinsville (they are not encouraging) and what may be at the center of his current issues.
In early September, Furniture Row Racing announced they would cease operations at the end of 2018.
“We know what’s going on with that team,” Jeff Burton said. “(NASCAR America analyst) Steve Letarte keeps talking about how hard it is to keep everybody lined up, focused, paying attention to what’s at hand. And I think that’s going to become harder as these last four races continue.”
“Even if everyone knows where they’re going, it has to be a distraction,” Parker Kligerman added.
