Johnny Sauter triumphs in truck race at Martinsville

Johnny Sauter swept both stages and won Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, advancing to the championship round of the Camping World Truck Series.

It’s Sauter’s sixth victory of the season and the 23rd of his career. He is vying for his second truck championship after winning the 2016 title.

“Just so proud of everybody,” Sauter, who started eighth and led a race-high 148 of 200 laps, told FS1. “It’s a good day to be in a Chevrolet. Pit stops were awesome.

“We’re going to Homestead to race for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Johnny Sauter

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sauter

WHAT’S NEXT: JAG Metals 350 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 2 at Texas Motor Speedway on FS1.