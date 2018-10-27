Johnny Sauter triumphs in truck race at Martinsville

Johnny Sauter swept both stages and won Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, advancing to the championship round of the Camping World Truck Series.
It’s Sauter’s sixth victory of the season and the 23rd of his career. He is vying for his second truck championship after winning the 2016 title.
“Just so proud of everybody,” Sauter, who started eighth and led a race-high 148 of 200 laps, told FS1. “It’s a good day to be in a Chevrolet. Pit stops were awesome.
“We’re going to Homestead to race for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”
Brett Moffitt finished second, followed by Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Johnny Sauter
STAGE 2 WINNER: Sauter
WHAT’S NEXT: JAG Metals 350 at 8:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 2 at Texas Motor Speedway on FS1.
Heading into his last start at Martinsville Speedway for Richard Childress Racing, Ryan Newman was fastest in the final practice Saturday at the 0.526-mile oval.
The No. 31 Chevrolet driver turned a lap at 95.709 mph, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski (fastest in first practice) and AJ Allmendinger.
The top 10 was completed by Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Qualifying for Sunday’s 500-lap race will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET after the truck race.
Four races remain for one of NASCAR’s greatest crew chief-driver duos, and Martinsville Speedway might mark the best hope for one final win by Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.
The No. 48 Chevrolet has nine victories at the 0.526-mile oval, which ranks Johnson first among active drivers. It’s been 55 starts since the last victory (June 4, 2017 at Dover International Speedway) for the seven-time series champion, who will have Kevin Meendering as crew chief next year as Knaus moves on to lead the team of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.
In the feature essay above, Sports Illustrated senior writer Tim Layden puts the 17-year partnership in perspective, ranking Johnson and Knaus among the great player-coach tandems such as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson; and Joe Montana and Bill Walsh.
Brad Keselowski turned the fastest lap (95.174 mph) in the first Cup practice Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway.
Kurt Busch was the highest-ranked playoff driver in second, followed by Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
There was a caution for debris with about 10 minutes left in the session after Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford seemed to suffer a tie-rod problem.
According to NBCSN, Kyle Busch posted the fastest average lap speed, followed by Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr.
