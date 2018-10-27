Brad Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Martinsville Speedway

Brad Keselowski turned the fastest lap (95.174 mph) in the first Cup practice Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway.
Kurt Busch was the highest-ranked playoff driver in second, followed by Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
There was a caution for debris with about 10 minutes left in the session after Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford seemed to suffer a tie-rod problem.
According to NBCSN, Kyle Busch posted the fastest average lap speed, followed by Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr.
Four races remain for one of NASCAR’s greatest crew chief-driver duos, and Martinsville Speedway might mark the best hope for one final win by Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.
The No. 48 Chevrolet has nine victories at the 0.526-mile oval, which ranks Johnson first among active drivers. It’s been 55 starts since the last victory (June 4, 2017 at Dover International Speedway) for the seven-time series champion, who will have Kevin Meendering as crew chief next year as Knaus moves on to lead the team of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.
In the feature essay above, Sports Illustrated senior writer Tim Layden puts the 17-year partnership in perspective, ranking Johnson and Knaus among the great player-coach tandems such as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson; and Joe Montana and Bill Walsh.
At the beginning of the season, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick swapped victories seemingly weekly. Martin Truex Jr. was close behind during most races, keeping the pair honest until these drivers became known as the Big 3.
In the first 20 races of the season, Truex recorded four victories and 14 top fives. Included in that early run was a span of four races in April when he failed to crack the top 10 a single time and finished outside the top 25 on three occasions.
In the last 12 races, Truex has no wins and only four top 10s. All of those were top fives, making Truex an all-or-nothing driver.
On Friday’s edition of NASCAR America, the analysts evaluated his potential to win this week at Martinsville (they are not encouraging) and what may be at the center of his current issues.
In early September, Furniture Row Racing announced they would cease operations at the end of 2018.
“We know what’s going on with that team,” Jeff Burton said. “(NASCAR America analyst) Steve Letarte keeps talking about how hard it is to keep everybody lined up, focused, paying attention to what’s at hand. And I think that’s going to become harder as these last four races continue.”
“Even if everyone knows where they’re going, it has to be a distraction,” Parker Kligerman added.
Cup teams finally hit the track today at Martinsville Speedway to prepare for Sunday’s playoff race on the short track.
The Camping World Truck Series holds its playoff race this afternoon.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
6 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
8 a.m. – Truck garage opens
9 – 9:50 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)
10:05 a.m – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)
11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
1 p.m. – Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200; 200 laps/105.2 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Kevin Harvick won five of the first 12 races. He has two wins since in 20 races.
If not for a long list of problems in the pits that include driver error, pit crew mistakes and simple bad luck, he would likely have several more.
“My biggest concern for the 4 is the 4,” Jeff Burton said. “Their pit road issues have got to get cleaned up. You cannot come to any race track late in the race, have a bad pit stop, get caught speeding on pit road – whatever it happens to be.”
Harvick has not won during the playoffs.
Last week at Kansas, he had the dominant car until he was caught speeding on pit road. At Talladega, he had to pit for fuel as the field was getting ready to begin overtime. An errant lug nut broke a valve stem at Dover.
“I have a hard time saying they’re the favorite because they continually have problems,” Burton continued. “I think they have the most speed, but it’s not always speed that wins these races.”
