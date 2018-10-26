Friday track activity cancelled at Martinsville due to rain

The Twitter user told Phelps, “Hey, let me help you out. More short tracks, more road courses.”
Phelps recounted the message to Nate Ryan on the latest NASCAR on NBC podcast.
“I think he gave me his address so I could send him a check,” Phelps said. “There was an expletive in there. It was all good.”
A significant portion of the episode was dedicated to potential changes to the NASCAR schedule in 2020.
Phelps, who has been with NASCAR since 2005 and came from the NFL, said “everything is on the table” from midweek races, more short tracks and moving the schedule forward on the calendar to end the season earlier.
Phelps said there’s “a fairly strong drumbeat” from NASCAR’s 25,000-member fan council for more short tracks, he added the “absolute truth” is that he has “no idea” what the schedule could morph into in two years (the 2019 Cup slate was announced in April).
“I think that there is a willingness among tracks and teams and NASCAR and our broadcast partners to look at things in a different way,” Phelps said. “I do think that the Roval opened up some eyes. I think much like what you saw around the first race at Eldora (Speedway in 2013), that first truck race on dirt … everybody was like ‘We have to have more, we have to have more dirt races.’
“I think you have to look at, ‘OK, what’s the specialness of it?’ I’m not suggesting there wouldn’t be another Roval, I’ll put that in quotes, moving forward. But I think there are changes to the schedule, there have been things that have been tossed around and around. Can you have a doubleheader weekend? Can you have a midweek race? Can you pull the schedule forward? Does it make sense to go to a street course or go to more short tracks?”
“I don’t know. Potential,” Phelps said. “I think that there’s synergy from the motorsports side from a broadcast standpoint. (NBC Sports Executive Producer) Sam Flood (said) he’s going to do a motorsports summit to try to look at some best practices and are there ways we can cross promote. I think it’s fantastic.”
During the podcast, Phelps also discusses:
— His roots as a childhood race fan in Vermont;
— How “geotargeting” fans works with increasing ticket sales;
— His approach to Twitter and how active he plans to be in his role
“That’s a very nice thing to see when you have a such a big driver come to your championship,” Day says. “You’re expecting (him) to be very unreachable, I would say that. We all were super surprised by the fact that Bobby was such a nice guy, talking to everybody. Giving advice to young drivers, helping them. Not only me, which was great, but some other drivers did a couple of races also in the states and he helped them also. That’s a nice thing to see and to experience. … People want to see Bobby Labonte. People comes to the races to see that. That makes it even bigger.”
In a series made up mostly of road courses, Labonte shined on the .403-mile oval in Tours.
“I think everybody was impressed,” says Day. “On road courses he was in the top 10, but he’s not really fighting for wins. But when we came to ovals suddenly the guy was so quick.”
After Labonte started seventh in the second Tours race, he found himself behind race leader Day on a restart with four laps to go.
Labonte let Day know he was there.
“He really bumped me. He was pushing me hard,” Day recalls.
But Day survived and claimed his first win on an oval. Labonte finished second for his only top five of the season.
“First of all I won in front of Bobby Labonte,” Days says. “That was personally the best feeling in the world.”
The surreal experience wasn’t over. Labonte made sure to talk with Day afterward.
“After that we had a good conversation about the way he drives an oval,” Days says. “He explained to me in super detail how he drove the car and what he actually did to be so fast, that was a good thing for me.”
Three months later, the moment was topped when Day completed his second championship campaign. He did it with a sweep of last weekend’s races at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.
Even though he entered the final race with six wins, Day had to finish at least fourth to claim the title. Even a start from the pole didn’t calm his nerves.
“Until the very, very last lap when I crossed the line I wasn’t sure I was going to win the championship,” says Day. “Even during the middle of the season, I (never) thought I was going to win the championship. … Still, I surprised myself.”
NASCAR and eBay are joining to help children in need.
Fans can visit eBay.com/NASCAR until November 1 to bid on VIP experiences and autographed racing memorabilia.
Among the items up for bid are a 2019 Daytona 500 experience, meet and greets with Richard Petty, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and William Byron as well as a behind-the-scenes experience with NASCAR on NBC.