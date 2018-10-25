Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Parker Kligerman teaches how to find Martinsville rhythm

By Dan BeaverOct 25, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Martinsville Speedway is famously a rhythm track. Over the course of 500 laps and 1,000 turns the throttle and brake have to applied within inches of the same spot with alarming regularity.

This Thursday on NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman showed exactly how to find that rhythm and what is needed when one is forced out of the preferred groove by another driver’s aggression.

“Now it starts to get single file,” Kligerman said. “And we have to get into what we call a rhythm. Rhythm is about listening to the engine and doing everything in repetition. So here we come off the corner. You don’t want to spin the tires. Listen to the engine get to about 9,000 rpms. And then it’s braking down into the corner. Let it roll. Listen to the engine as it gets to its lowest octave and then accelerate again.”

A driver is not alone on the track and cannot always control their own destiny. There will be 39 other cars to contend with this weekend at Martinsville. One of the keys to success is recovering quickly after a driver gets bumped out of line.

“Suddenly someone gets to the inside of you,” Kligerman said. “They move you up the racetrack a little bit and this knocks you out of your rhythm so now you’re forced to the outside and you’re fighting against someone.”

On the outside, drivers have to fight against a tendency to overdrive with dirty tires.

For more on how to get around Martinsville, watch the video above.

Dale Jr. Download: Is Chase Elliott a title contender?

By Dan BeaverOct 25, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
Chase Elliott started last week’s race at Kansas with a fifth – 10th-place car. They adjusted on it, got track position when Kevin Harvick was hit with a pit road penalty and then outraced the field at the end.

“They made their car so much better,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download. “That’s hard to do in itself … making your car better as the race goes on. What is even more impressive is that they were able to make their car better and put it in the lead. … I know they didn’t pass Harvick; he had his problems. But getting that track position on guys like Kyle BuschJoey Logano, people that were dominating during the day was the most impressive thing for me.”

Earnhardt’s co-host Mike Davis disagrees.

“In none (of his wins) did Chase actually dominate or lead the most laps,” Davis said. “He did at Watkins Glen, but you could even make the argument that Kyle Busch that was sort of his race until they didn’t pick up enough fuel in that pit stop.”

According to Earnhardt, Elliott lacks the pure speed needed to outrun the No. 4 of Harvick. Then again, no one has but Harvick and the team have found a way to beat themselves on many occasions. If Elliott makes it to the Championship 4, anything can happen.

Tony Stewart rethinking return to Indianapolis 500

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 25, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
Tony Stewart said Robert Wickens’ crash in the August IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway left Stewart less excited about running the Indianapolis 500 again.

“After Robert Wickens got hurt, I don’t know how excited I am about it anymore,” Stewart told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Thursday. “You watch Robert get hurt and ask yourself if it’s really worth it.”

Wickens suffered multiple injuries in the crash: Thoracic spinal fracture, spinal cord injury, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, fractures in both hands, fractured right forearm, fractured elbow, four fractured ribs and a pulmonary contusion.

He has had multiple surgeries, including one about 30 hours after the crash to treat the thoracic fracture of his spinal column.

Over the summer, Stewart announced he was mulling over making a return to IndyCar for an ultimate run in the Indy 500. Wickens’ injury may be causing him to re-prioritize.

As soon as Stewart announced his interest in running the Indy 500, car owners began offering him a ride.

Stewart has five starts in the Indy 500. He started on the pole in 1996 as a rookie. He led 64 laps on his way to a career-best fifth in 1997.

Roger Penske said that fielding a car for Stewart would be “one of the biggest dreams” of his life.

Bobby Rahal emailed Stewart an offer during the summer.

Both cars could contend for his first Indy 500 win, but Stewart would want to get up to speed on other tracks. Pocono was one of the courses he mentioned.

In his second year of retirement from racing NASCAR, Stewart has run more than 60 sprint car races. He’s won multiple times, most recently last Saturday in a United Sprint Car Series race at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida. On Friday, he finished fifth with that same series in Hattiesburg (Mississippi) Speedway.

“We had a big improvement in our performance in the sprint car this year and we did it because we raced every shot we had,” Stewart told AP. “I’m not going to have an IndyCar career, so if I do it, I am going to have to put a lot of effort into it.

“If I do that, I’m going to be taking away from the racing I want to be doing for quite a while. So I need to reevaluate if Indy is something I really want to do.”

Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin could end winless streaks at Martinsville

By Dan BeaverOct 25, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
The clock is ticking loudly for five drivers.

Four Cup races remain in the 2018 season and that is bad news for at least one of the full-time drivers who won last year but are winless this year.

Entering Sunday’s race at Martinsville (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Newman have yet to accomplish what they did in 2017 – win.

If Larson, Stenhouse or Newman fail to win any of the remaining four races, it will not be entirely out of the ordinary. Larson has a two-year streak of victories while Stenhouse’s only career wins came last year on a pair of plate tracks and Newman has only one victory since 2013.

But for Johnson and Hamlin, it will put them in unchartered waters. Neither driver has failed to win since they earned their first Cup victory as a rookie.

Johnson’s first victory came at Auto Club in 2002 in his 13th start. Technically, he has had one winless season. He started three races in 2001 in preparation for his full-time campaign. But no one expected him to win that year – and more importantly, he never stopped once he started.

The possible ending of a 16-year winning streak looms large.

“It’s high on my list for sure to get that steak alive,” Johnson said earlier this month. “Other than the obvious, I mean it’s just the obvious things, I want to keep that streak alive. I know it’s in us. I guess you do hang on to some stats that float around there although I don’t spend a lot of time looking at them, I take pride in the fact that we have made every Playoff that NASCAR has had so far.”

Johnson qualified for the 2018 playoffs, but in the split second he had to consider on the last lap at the Charlotte Roval whether it was more important to advance to the second round or win, he opted to try and get that elusive victory.

“To have 16 winning seasons, I sure as hell want 17 winning seasons,” Johnson said. “The Roval, I had a look at one and certainly took a shot at it. Then (at Dover) we were just frothing at the mouth ready for that opportunity and didn’t even get to take the green unfortunately. At least on my list to keep that streak alive. Obviously, now that the championship opportunity is closed out, that is the next target to have.”

Johnson won three times in 2002 and in the 15 years that followed, he has won at least twice per year.

In stark contrast, he has only two top fives in 2018. Johnson finished third at Bristol in April and was fifth at the Charlotte oval in May.

For so long, Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus made wining look easy. This year was a reminder that it is not.

“It’s important to try to win this season,” Knaus said. “You guys rely on stats way more than what I do. But, yeah, contrary to what people believe we go to the race track to win every week. So, that is kind of the goal and that is what we are going to do.

“It’s very difficult. We at times made it seem very simple to win races. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have made it seem very simple to win races from time to time, but it’s really difficult. So, a lot of the stars have to align and like I mentioned before, I think we are in a position right now where we are getting pretty close to the stars getting right where we need them to win some races. We are going to some great race tracks.”

It has been 55 races since Johnson scored his latest win at Dover last June.

Hamlin’s winning streak is equally impressive. He won twice in his rookie season of 2006, sweeping both Pocono races and has a current streak of 12 years.

Hamlin has come closer to victory lane on many more occasions than Johnson this year. In 32 races, Hamlin has nine top fives. Earlier this month, he had a shot at winning Dover before crossing under the checkers second to Chase Elliott.

Hamlin’s winless streak stands at 43 races. He last visited victory lane at Darlington last September.

This week will be critical. That loud ticking sound heard by Johnson and Hamlin comes from multiple grandfather clocks that are handed out as Martinsville trophies.

Both drivers count Martinsville as one of their best tracks.

Johnson has a career average finish of 7.9 in 33 starts there, which places this track just behind Auto Cub (7.2 in 24 starts). He has visited Martinsville’s victory lane nine times – most recently in 2016.

Hamlin’s career average of 10.1 in 25 starts places this track third on his list behind Darlington (6.2 in 13 starts) and Richmond (9.6 in 25 starts). He has five Martinsville wins. His most recent victory there came in 2015.

Matt Kenseth and Kasey Kahne also won races in 2018, but neither driver has a full-time ride this year.

Kenseth is running a part-time schedule with Roush Fenway Racing. He is entered this week at Martinsville and will close out the season at Phoenix and Homestead. Trevor Bayne will be in the car for Texas.

Kahne was forced to retire before the end of the season for medical reasons.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter