NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s memorable moments

By Dan BeaverOct 25, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
In 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had been eliminated from the playoffs but he still had some unfinished business. Martinsville loomed and he wanted a grandfather clock to go along with the six that his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. had.

With fresh tires, Dale Earnhardt Jr. charged through the field, muscled Tony Stewart out of the lead and watched a determined Jeff Gordon grow larger in his rearview mirror.

On the restart Earnhardt recalled: “I got some tires here so I’m coming fast. I gotta be quick about this because behind me is Jeff Gordon and he’s on (fresh) tires, too. And he’s been pretty much the best car all day. … So I catch Tony. I gotta hurry to get by Tony because if Jeff Gordon can get to my bumper, he’s going to use it. And so I gas it up here [hitting Stewart in the left door] and I’m like, ‘Sorry, Tony I got to hit you in the door.’ … If I don’t throttle up there I’m gonna get beat down the straightaway and Gordon’s gonna be right there.”

Earnhardt held on to win his only Martinsville race – and that is quite understandably his favorite Martinsville memory.

It’s not his only memorable moment, however. In the video above, Earnhardt also recalls one of his first trips to Martinsville when he practically hit everything inside the track – including a truck in the infield.

Earnhardt can’t remember how many times he wrecked that day, but he does remember the exchange with his father during the ride back North Carolina. Dale Sr. was not impressed with his performance.

NASCAR America: What makes Martinsville so special?

By Dan BeaverOct 24, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
Martinsville is old school, according to Dale Earnhardt Jr. At a time when so much is changing in the sport – new drivers, new cars, new rules, new tracks – it is that connection to the roots of the sport that makes Martinsville Speedway so special.

“The last time we were there with Chase (Elliott) and Denny (Hamlin) and then the crash at the end – everything that was going on – it was crazy,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “It really felt like we went back to the ’80s and ’90s and the heyday of the sport when we were racing at a lot of short tracks every month with this kind of thing here going on just about every two or three weeks.”

On the final lap of regulation at Martinsville last fall, Hamlin bumped Elliott into a spin. On the ensuing restart, Kyle Busch bumped teammate Hamlin out of the lead and that eventually led to Hamlin spinning on the last lap of the overtime period.

Elliott finished 27th one lap off the pace. Hamlin finished seventh.

Busch won.

After the race, Elliott drove Hamlin into the wall and the two drivers had a heated exchange afterward. Earnhardt climbed from his car to watch the drama on the jumbotron.

“I remember leaving that track and pulling out onto the highway, in my mind thinking if NASCAR could have this every week none of us would have nothing to worry about,” Earnhardt said. “We wouldn’t be able to print enough tickets, wouldn’t be able to build the stands high enough to get the people in here who wanted to see this in person.”

The tight confines of short track racing led to rivalries in the past. An incident was rarely forgotten and was carried over from week to week, according to Earnhardt.

Two weeks later when Elliott and Hamlin were racing for second at Phoenix, Elliott did not give Hamlin any racing room and pinched the No. 11 into the wall. Neither driver advanced to the final round of the playoffs.

For more watch the videos above.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns

By Daniel McFadinOct 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Tonight’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features the return of analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Rutledge Wood hosts with Earnhardt and Nate Ryan from the NBC Charlotte studio.

The trio will discuss the big storylines in NASCAR ahead of this weekend’s Round of 8 opener at Martinsville Speedway.

Also on today’s show:

  • We’ll feature Sonoma Raceway President Steve Page, a finalist for the 2018 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award.
  • Pit Crew All-Stars is back! Today, we’ll reveal the first two selections of this year’s squad. Both are athletes who competed in other sports before transitioning to the current roles in NASCAR.
  • Dale Jr. looks back at some of his memorable moments at Martinsville. We’ll also find out what mystery tape is in the VCR this week?

Round of 8 outlook for each Cup playoff driver

By Daniel McFadinOct 24, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Cup Series begins its Round of 8 Sunday at Martinsville Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The round consists of Martinsville, Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

Here’s a breakdown of the eight drivers who will contend for slots in the championship round in Miami.

 

Kyle Busch

Points: 4,055

Wins: Seven (Texas I, Bristol I, Richmond I, Coke 600, Chicago, Pocono II, Richmond II)

Career Playoff wins: Six

Best Round of 8 track: Martinsville. He’s won two of the last six races there and not finished outside the top five in that stretch.

Worst Round of 8 track: Phoenix. He has one win there (in his second start) and a low of eight top fives. But he hasn’t finished worse than seventh in the last six races.

Playoff high: Only Big 3 member to win so far in the playoffs.

Playoff low: DNF in Charlotte Roval race for crash.

 

Kevin Harvick

Points: 4,054

Wins: Seven (Atlanta, Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Dover I, Kansas I, New Hampshire, Michigan II)

Carer Playoff wins: 12

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. Harvick is the all-time leader in wins at the track with nine. Hasn’t finished lower than sixth in the last 10 starts.

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. One win in 29 starts. Hasn’t finished higher than fifth since the fall 2011 race.

Playoff high: Finished second at Richmond. Only top three since Michigan win.

Playoff low: Leading 452 laps through six races (including 286 at Dover) without a win.

 

Martin Truex Jr.

Points: 4,038

Wins: Four (Auto Club Speedway, Pocono I, Sonoma, Kentucky)

Career Playoff wins: Six

Best Round of 8 track: Texas. No wins, but has just one finish outside top 10 in last seven starts (crash in April)

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. Four top fives – including in the last two starts – but an average finish of 19th in 25 starts.

Playoff high: Led 259 laps in first two races and finished third.

Playoff low: Led going into final two turns at the Charlotte Roval before being turned by Jimmie Johnson. He finished 14th.

 

Chase Elliott

Points: 4,018

Wins: Three (Watkins Glen, Dover II and Kansas II)

Career Playoff wins: Two

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. One finish outside top 10 in five starts. Led 140 laps in the 2017 races.

Worst Round of 8 track: Chase Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson have noted Texas is one of their worst tracks since the repave before the 2017 season. In three starts since, Elliott has placed ninth, eighth and 11th.

Playoff high: Winning two of three races in Round of 12

Playoff low: DNF in playoff opener at Las Vegas (crash).

 

Clint Bowyer

Points: 4,015

Wins: Two (Martinsville I, Michigan I)

Career Playoff wins: Five

Best Round of 8 track: Martinsville. One win, six top five and a career-best 15 top 10s.

Worst Round of 8 track: Phoenix. Two top fives, seven top 10s in 26 starts.

Playoff high: Finishing second at Talladega

Playoff low: DNF for crash at Dover, where he led his only lap of the playoffs.

 

Joey Logano

Points: 4,015

Wins: One (Talladega)

Career Playoff wins: Seven

Best Round of 8 track: Texas. Six top 10s in last seven starts.

Worst Round of 8 track: Phoenix. Only one top 10 – a win – in last five starts.

Playoff high: Won pole, Stage 1 and led 100 laps at Kansas, finished eighth.

Playoff low: Finished 14th at Richmond, one lap down. Only finish off lead lap in playoffs.

 

Kurt Busch

Points: 4,015

Wins: One (Bristol II)

Career Playoff wins: Three

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. One win and an average finish of 13.6.

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. His two wins are two of his three top fives in 36 starts.

Playoff high: Consecutive top fives on the Charlotte Roval and at Dover.

Playoff low: Led career-best 108 laps at Talladega before running out of gas on last lap. Finished 14th.

 

Aric Almirola

Points: 4,006

Wins: One (Talladega II)

Career Playoff wins: One

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. One win and an average finish of 13.6.

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. His two wins are two of his three top fives in 36 starts.

Playoff high: Earned second career Cup win at Talladega.

Playoff low: Lost lead at Dover in pits with less than 10 laps to go and was involved in crash.

Daniel Hemric loses points lead, crew chief suspended for Kansas penalty

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 24, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
1 Comment

Daniel Hemric has been docked 10 driver and owner points because his No. 21 Chevrolet was found to be too low after Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Hemric loses the points lead due to the L1 penalty.

Hemric’s crew chief, Danny Stockman Jr., was fined $10,000 and suspended from the next points race.

Richard Childress Racing does not plan to appeal the penalty.

Hemric, who finished second in the second round opener, exited the race with a nine-point lead over Elliott Sadler.

He now trails Sadler by one point ahead of the Nov. 3 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the Round of 8 standings after the penalty.

  1. Elliott Sadler – 3,058
  2. Daniel Hemric – 3,057
  3. Tyler Reddick – 3,055
  4. Christopher Bell – 3,045
  5. Matt Tifft – 3,044
  6. Justin Allgaier – 3,040
  7. Cole Custer – 3,022
  8. Austin Cindric – 3,002

NASCAR issued two fines for unsecured lug nuts.

Kyle Larson‘s crew chief, Chad Johnston, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Randall Burnett was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut on Matt Tifft’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension to James J. Bender for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. Bender is a tire technician on Ryan Newman‘s No. 31 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.