NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns

By Daniel McFadinOct 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Tonight’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features the return of analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Rutledge Wood hosts with Earnhardt and Nate Ryan from the NBC Charlotte studio.

The trio will discuss the big storylines in NASCAR ahead of this weekend’s Round of 8 opener at Martinsville Speedway.

Also on today’s show:

  • We’ll feature Sonoma Raceway President Steve Page, a finalist for the 2018 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award.
  • Pit Crew All-Stars is back! Today, we’ll reveal the first two selections of this year’s squad. Both are athletes who competed in other sports before transitioning to the current roles in NASCAR.
  • Dale Jr. looks back at some of his memorable moments at Martinsville. We’ll also find out what mystery tape is in the VCR this week?

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Round of 8 outlook for each Cup playoff driver

By Daniel McFadinOct 24, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Cup Series begins its Round of 8 Sunday at Martinsville Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The round consists of Martinsville, Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

Here’s a breakdown of the eight drivers who will contend for slots in the championship round in Miami.

 

Kyle Busch

Points: 4,055

Wins: Seven (Texas I, Bristol I, Richmond I, Coke 600, Chicago, Pocono II, Richmond II)

Career Playoff wins: Six

Best Round of 8 track: Martinsville. He’s won two of the last six races there and not finished outside the top five in that stretch.

Worst Round of 8 track: Phoenix. He has one win there (in his second start) and a low of eight top fives. But he hasn’t finished worse than seventh in the last six races.

Playoff high: Only Big 3 member to win so far in the playoffs.

Playoff low: DNF in Charlotte Roval race for crash.

 

Kevin Harvick

Points: 4,054

Wins: Seven (Atlanta, Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Dover I, Kansas I, New Hampshire, Michigan II)

Carer Playoff wins: 12

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. Harvick is the all-time leader in wins at the track with nine. Hasn’t finished lower than sixth in the last 10 starts.

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. One win in 29 starts. Hasn’t finished higher than fifth since the fall 2011 race.

Playoff high: Finished second at Richmond. Only top three since Michigan win.

Playoff low: Leading 452 laps through six races (including 286 at Dover) without a win.

 

Martin Truex Jr.

Points: 4,038

Wins: Four (Auto Club Speedway, Pocono I, Sonoma, Kentucky)

Career Playoff wins: Six

Best Round of 8 track: Texas. No wins, but has just one finish outside top 10 in last seven starts (crash in April)

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. Four top fives – including in the last two starts – but an average finish of 19th in 25 starts.

Playoff high: Led 259 laps in first two races and finished third.

Playoff low: Led going into final two turns at the Charlotte Roval before being turned by Jimmie Johnson. He finished 14th.

 

Chase Elliott

Points: 4,018

Wins: Three (Watkins Glen, Dover II and Kansas II)

Career Playoff wins: Two

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. One finish outside top 10 in five starts. Led 140 laps in the 2017 races.

Worst Round of 8 track: Chase Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson have noted Texas is one of their worst tracks since the repave before the 2017 season. In three starts since, Elliott has placed ninth, eighth and 11th.

Playoff high: Winning two of three races in Round of 12

Playoff low: DNF in playoff opener at Las Vegas (crash).

 

Clint Bowyer

Points: 4,015

Wins: Two (Martinsville I, Michigan I)

Career Playoff wins: Five

Best Round of 8 track: Martinsville. One win, six top five and a career-best 15 top 10s.

Worst Round of 8 track: Phoenix. Two top fives, seven top 10s in 26 starts.

Playoff high: Finishing second at Talladega

Playoff low: DNF for crash at Dover, where he led his only lap of the playoffs.

 

Joey Logano

Points: 4,015

Wins: One (Talladega)

Career Playoff wins: Seven

Best Round of 8 track: Texas. Six top 10s in last seven starts.

Worst Round of 8 track: Phoenix. Only one top 10 – a win – in last five starts.

Playoff high: Won pole, Stage 1 and led 100 laps at Kansas, finished eighth.

Playoff low: Finished 14th at Richmond, one lap down. Only finish off lead lap in playoffs.

 

Kurt Busch

Points: 4,015

Wins: One (Bristol II)

Career Playoff wins: Three

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. One win and an average finish of 13.6.

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. His two wins are two of his three top fives in 36 starts.

Playoff high: Consecutive top fives on the Charlotte Roval and at Dover.

Playoff low: Led career-best 108 laps at Talladega before running out of gas on last lap. Finished 14th.

 

Aric Almirola

Points: 4,006

Wins: One (Talladega II)

Career Playoff wins: One

Best Round of 8 track: Phoenix. One win and an average finish of 13.6.

Worst Round of 8 track: Martinsville. His two wins are two of his three top fives in 36 starts.

Playoff high: Earned second career Cup win at Talladega.

Playoff low: Lost lead at Dover in pits with less than 10 laps to go and was involved in crash.

Daniel Hemric loses points lead, crew chief suspended for Kansas penalty

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 24, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Daniel Hemric has been docked 10 driver and owner points because his No. 21 Chevrolet was found to be too low after Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Hemric loses the points lead due to the L1 penalty.

Hemric’s crew chief, Danny Stockman Jr., was fined $10,000 and suspended from the next points race.

Richard Childress Racing does not plan to appeal the penalty.

Hemric, who finished second in the second round opener, exited the race with a nine-point lead over Elliott Sadler.

He now trails Sadler by one point ahead of the Nov. 3 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here are the Round of 8 standings after the penalty.

  1. Elliott Sadler – 3,058
  2. Daniel Hemric – 3,057
  3. Tyler Reddick – 3,055
  4. Christopher Bell – 3,045
  5. Matt Tifft – 3,044
  6. Justin Allgaier – 3,040
  7. Cole Custer – 3,022
  8. Austin Cindric – 3,002

NASCAR issued two fines for unsecured lug nuts.

Kyle Larson‘s crew chief, Chad Johnston, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Randall Burnett was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut on Matt Tifft’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension to James J. Bender for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. Bender is a tire technician on Ryan Newman‘s No. 31 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.

NASCAR America: Rodney Childers wants a solid Martinsville top five

By Dan BeaverOct 24, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
A flat tire at Dover, too little fuel to get to the end of overtime at Talladega and a speeding penalty last week at Kansas kept Kevin Harvick from earning a single top five during the Round of 12 – despite having arguably the best car in each of those races.

“We’ve had cars fast enough to win races and we just have to keep doing what we do,” Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers told Dave Burns on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “At some point it will turn around. Hopefully in the next three.”

The first challenge will come this week at Martinsville.

“In ’14 and ’15 we were really good there and then we kind of got off for a short spell and it seems like the last couple, we’ve been pretty good again,” Childers said.

In 2014 and ’15, Harvick finished in the top 10 three times in four Martinsville races. None of these were top fives. When he got “pretty good again,” Harvick recorded back-to-back fifth-place finishes last fall and this spring. According to Childers, that would define another good week.

“We’ve got a little bit of points going into it,” Childers said. “So we need to go there and we need to get some stage points. We need to get out of the race with a top five. … That would be our goal. If we can get the win, that would be incredible, but we need to have a solid day.”

For more watch the video above.

Long: Kansas a warning sign for Martin Truex Jr.?

By Dustin LongOct 23, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — The voice did little to mask the frustration, confusion and level of desperation.

For much of the season, Martin Truex Jr. has been in control, and at times dominant, winning four races and finishing in the top five in 17 of the first 31 starts entering last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

But little went right for Truex on Sunday.

That the team finished fifth — in the odd stat category, all 18 of Truex’s top-10 finishes this year have been top fives — was a testament to its ability to persevere but the question is if that will be enough in this round? It helps that he has plenty of playoff points but that almost wasn’t enough to keep his title hopes alive beyond Kansas.

The issues they had with the car Saturday in practice weren’t resolved in the race. That proved frustrating for Truex and the team.

At the completion of the first stage on Lap 80, Truex radioed crew chief Cole Pearn: “I don’t know what to do. Maybe I just need to tighten this thing up and run the wall.”

Pearn responded: “We’re not making any ground with what we’re doing.”

About 25 laps later, Pearn asked Truex what he needed to run better near the wall. Truex said: “Everything. It does the same thing on the bottom. Won’t turn.”

Twice in the first 120 laps, Pearn brought Truex in early to start a wave of green-flag pit stops. Pearn did that with the hope that having fresh tires sooner would help the No. 78 leapfrog a few cars. The gain proved minimal.

On Lap 140, Truex, running 11th, told Pearn: “I’m so bad in traffic. It’s ridiculous.”

On Lap 165, Pearn told Truex, who was running sixth, that the points were tight and that “you’ve got to race as hard as you can.”

Truex said: “Doing all I can right now.”

He did enough to advance.

We had to dig deep,” Truex said afterward. “A lot of pressure and a bad situation and we were able to come out looking good. That being said, we’ve had a lot of headwind that we’ve had to battle through the playoffs, we haven’t had much go our way.

“We had a few races like that this year, we had a few like that last year. Seems like this year they’ve been a little bit more frequent but again we finished fifth. You can’t complain too much. At the end of the day, we’re still searching a little bit at certain race tracks.”

One of the things that Truex can take away is how strong his pit crew was Sunday. Twice he gained four spots on pit road. The second time came after the end of the second stage and allowed Truex to restart sixth.

Even with his struggles, that track position was critical. He never ran worse than seventh in the final 100 laps and finished high enough to advance to third round and continue his quest for back-to-back Cup titles.

Don’t expect to see another Roval on the schedule at this point. Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports Inc. and creator of the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, said after the event there that he was not looking at having another Roval at any of SMI’s other tracks.

“I feel like this is unique to Charlotte, and we’ve got other speedways out there that produce their own unique action,” Smith said.

International Speedway Corp., which owns 12 tracks that host Cup races, also does not have any plans at this point of turning one of its oval races into a Roval event.

Lesa France Kennedy, chief executive officer of ISC, praised Smith for the Roval.

“I think Marcus Smith did an amazing job of taking his idea from start to finish … to get to the point that he did,” Kennedy said this past weekend at Kansas Speedway. “I think the fan reaction was amazing. I think it’s created a lot of hype and attention to the sport and I really applaud him and his team’s efforts. I think everybody is paying attention.”

John Hunter Nemecheck’s victory in Saturday’s Xfinity race was celebrated throughout pit road among title contenders.

Nemechek was not eligible for the playoffs since he didn’t run the full season. His victory takes away an automatic spot to the championship finale in Miami and means at least two of the four contenders will advance via points.

“It was big because that keeps us all in play where it doesn’t give anybody an advantage for Homestead where you can work on your stuff (early) for that particular race,” Elliott Sadler told NBC Sports after the race.

A first-lap crash triggered by playoff contender Justin Allgaier took him out along with title contenders Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric. The incident also damaged playoff contender Cole Custer’s car. 

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend. Teams are back in action Nov. 3 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR is expected to issue its penalty report Wednesday. Daniel Hemric‘s Xfinity car was found to be too low in post-race inspection. The likely L1 penalty will cost Hemric 10 points. If so, that will drop him out of the lead. He currently leads Elliott Sadler by nine points.

Should Hemric lose 10 points, it will put the top six drivers within 18 points.

NASCAR examined why the hood flew off Ross Chastain‘s Xfinity car during Saturday’s race. The car suffered front-end damage in an earlier incident.

NASCAR also planned to review this week why a caution was not called when Chastain’s hood flew off near Turn 3. It was run over and broken into smaller pieces.

 