NASCAR America: Kurt Busch advances at Kansas, but ‘there’s something building up’

By Dan BeaverOct 23, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Kurt Busch had a solid run going at Kansas last week until a mistake in the pits derailed his effort. He finished 18th, which is the fourth time in six playoff races this season that he was outside the top 10.

Busch advanced to Round of 8, but the NASCAR America analysts do not give him great odds to advance to the Championship 4.

“I think this is going to be tough for Kurt Busch, honestly,” Dale Jarrett said. “With the assumption that he is moving on from this (team). The way they’ve performed at Kansas the other day. I didn’t see what I wanted to see when they were put in that position.”

The position Busch was in was this: He lost a lap after incurring a Lap 121 penalty for an uncontrolled tire during a green flag stop in the middle of Stage 2. The race continued green until the end of the stage and Busch was not able to race into the free pass position. No other caution flags waved. Busch ended the day in the last car one lap down to the leaders.

Kyle Petty believes pressure is growing between the driver and team.

“There’s something building up there,” Petty said. “Somebody’s going to pull the pin before too much longer and there’s going to be an explosion inside that helmet.”

Long: Kansas a warning sign for Martin Truex Jr.?

By Dustin LongOct 23, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — The voice did little to mask the frustration, confusion and level of desperation.

For much of the season, Martin Truex Jr. has been in control, and at times dominant, winning four races and finishing in the top five in 17 of the first 31 starts entering last weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

But little went right for Truex on Sunday.

That the team finished fifth — in the odd stat category, all 18 of Truex’s top-10 finishes this year have been top fives — was a testament to its ability to persevere but the question is if that will be enough in this round? It helps that he has plenty of playoff points but that almost wasn’t enough to keep his title hopes alive beyond Kansas.

The issues they had with the car Saturday in practice weren’t resolved in the race. That proved frustrating for Truex and the team.

At the completion of the first stage on Lap 80, Truex radioed crew chief Cole Pearn: “I don’t know what to do. Maybe I just need to tighten this thing up and run the wall.”

Pearn responded: “We’re not making any ground with what we’re doing.”

About 25 laps later, Pearn asked Truex what he needed to run better near the wall. Truex said: “Everything. It does the same thing on the bottom. Won’t turn.”

Twice in the first 120 laps, Pearn brought Truex in early to start a wave of green-flag pit stops. Pearn did that with the hope that having fresh tires sooner would help the No. 78 leapfrog a few cars. The gain proved minimal.

On Lap 140, Truex, running 11th, told Pearn: “I’m so bad in traffic. It’s ridiculous.”

On Lap 165, Pearn told Truex, who was running sixth, that the points were tight and that “you’ve got to race as hard as you can.”

Truex said: “Doing all I can right now.”

He did enough to advance.

We had to dig deep,” Truex said afterward. “A lot of pressure and a bad situation and we were able to come out looking good. That being said, we’ve had a lot of headwind that we’ve had to battle through the playoffs, we haven’t had much go our way.

“We had a few races like that this year, we had a few like that last year. Seems like this year they’ve been a little bit more frequent but again we finished fifth. You can’t complain too much. At the end of the day, we’re still searching a little bit at certain race tracks.”

One of the things that Truex can take away is how strong his pit crew was Sunday. Twice he gained four spots on pit road. The second time came after the end of the second stage and allowed Truex to restart sixth.

Even with his struggles, that track position was critical. He never ran worse than seventh in the final 100 laps and finished high enough to advance to third round and continue his quest for back-to-back Cup titles.

Don’t expect to see another Roval on the schedule at this point. Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports Inc. and creator of the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, said after the event there that he was not looking at having another Roval at any of SMI’s other tracks.

“I feel like this is unique to Charlotte, and we’ve got other speedways out there that produce their own unique action,” Smith said.

International Speedway Corp., which owns 12 tracks that host Cup races, also does not have any plans at this point of turning one of its oval races into a Roval event.

Lesa France Kennedy, chief executive officer of ISC, praised Smith for the Roval.

“I think Marcus Smith did an amazing job of taking his idea from start to finish … to get to the point that he did,” Kennedy said this past weekend at Kansas Speedway. “I think the fan reaction was amazing. I think it’s created a lot of hype and attention to the sport and I really applaud him and his team’s efforts. I think everybody is paying attention.”

John Hunter Nemecheck’s victory in Saturday’s Xfinity race was celebrated throughout pit road among title contenders.

Nemechek was not eligible for the playoffs since he didn’t run the full season. His victory takes away an automatic spot to the championship finale in Miami and means at least two of the four contenders will advance via points.

“It was big because that keeps us all in play where it doesn’t give anybody an advantage for Homestead where you can work on your stuff (early) for that particular race,” Elliott Sadler told NBC Sports after the race.

A first-lap crash triggered by playoff contender Justin Allgaier took him out along with title contenders Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric. The incident also damaged playoff contender Cole Custer’s car. 

The Xfinity Series is off this weekend. Teams are back in action Nov. 3 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR is expected to issue its penalty report Wednesday. Daniel Hemric‘s Xfinity car was found to be too low in post-race inspection. The likely L1 penalty will cost Hemric 10 points. If so, that will drop him out of the lead. He currently leads Elliott Sadler by nine points.

Should Hemric lose 10 points, it will put the top six drivers within 18 points.

NASCAR examined why the hood flew off Ross Chastain‘s Xfinity car during Saturday’s race. The car suffered front-end damage in an earlier incident.

NASCAR also planned to review this week why a caution was not called when Chastain’s hood flew off near Turn 3. It was run over and broken into smaller pieces.

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All Kansas, driver interviews

NBCSN
By Dustin LongOct 23, 2018, 4:41 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6  p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno hosts. She is joined by Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

On today’s show:

–          We look back on Sunday’s race at Kansas in today’s edition of “Scan All”.

–          We’ll turn the page and look ahead at the Round of 8. Who can grab the first ticket to the Championship 4 in Miami?

–          We’ll hear from Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers, as well as drivers Aric Almirola and Daniel Hemric.

Julie Giese named president of ISM Raceway

ISM Raceway
By Daniel McFadinOct 23, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
Julie Giese was named president of ISM Raceway Tuesday by International Speedway Corp., making her the only female president at ISC’s 13 tracks.

She will take over the position in November once Bryan Sperber steps down. Giese will oversee the debut of ISM Raceway’s $178 million renovation project for the Nov. 9-11 NASCAR race weekend.

Julie Giese

Giese is a long-time ISC employee. She started with the company in 2001 as the director of public relations at Watkins Glen International.

Giese ascends to president of the track in Avondale, Arizona, after serving as managing director of business operations for ISC Design & Development.

“For me, it was a natural fit,” Giese told the The Arizona Republic. “I have a great understanding of the project. I think my experience puts me in a position to not only open a new venue, but also make sure we’re driving sales, and making ISM Raceway the premier destination we want it to be.”

Giese directed coordination between ISC’s 13 tracks, internal corporate departments and the Design & Development team on ISC’s significant capital investment and redevelopment projects.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce Julie Giese as President of ISM Raceway,” said ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy in a press release.  “She has spent close to two decades in motorsports, most notably with ISC, that included leadership roles in major redevelopment projects like Daytona Rising and the ISM Raceway Project. Julie’s unparalleled knowledge of the industry, along with her experience and passion, will serve her well in this new role.”

 

Teams run 2019 package at Charlotte Motor Speedway test

By Dustin LongOct 23, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Four drivers experienced the 2019 rules package firsthand during a Goodyear tire test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The test also saw the on-track debut of the Ford Mustang, which will run next season.

Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing), Daniel Hemric (Richard Childress Racing), Erik Jones (Joe Gibbs Racing) and William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) took part in the test.

They ran cars that had an 8-inch by 61-inch rear spoiler, a 37-inch-wide radiator pan that tapers to 31 inches, the new front splitter with a two-inch overhang, a tapered spacer that limits the engine to 550 horsepower and aero ducts.

Drivers spent the morning in single-car runs. They planned to run in a four-car draft in the afternoon.

Daniel Hemric, who moves to the No. 31 Cup car next year, said the vehicle reminded him of how his Xfinity car raced this year, particularly at Michigan and Indianapolis.

“I think right now with what we’ve been running all morning has been very close to that,” he said. “Honestly from watching the All-Star (Race) as a fan, I thought they looked slow, and I expected to feel that way. I went to go run wide open into Turn 1 and as you dropped down in, you knew you were still going 180 mph. The speed sensation is there with this package. I think they’ve done a good job of the horsepower and the downforce, balancing it out.”

Jones said that even though the rules package is not the same as the All-Star Race, that event gives a hint of what the racing could be like next year.

We’ve got 100 more horsepower, a little bit more downforce, so it will be interesting to see how it works out,” Jones said comparing this package to what was run in the All-Star Race. “I like having more downforce. I like cars with higher downforce, but all the ones I’ve raced with higher downforce had a lot more power. It’s just a balance.

“I don’t know what the racing is going to look like. I think it will be similar to the All-Star Race, honestly. As we have time to work on it, it’s going to get probably get more spread out, which I know people don’t want to hear, but I think that is what is going to happen. I think it will look very similar to Truck racing, restarts will be really tight and bunched up and once the fast guys get sorted out and singled out, you’ll see guys stretch their lead a little bit at times. We’ll see what happens.”

Said William Byron: “I think once you’re able to figure it out and get your hands on it enough, you’re probably going to be more spread out. The biggest difference is you’re kind of accelerating into the corner. We’re not used to doing that. It’s a different feel. Other than that, I think guys are going to figure it out pretty soon.”

Aric Almirola said the extra horsepower helps, noting “It is quite a bit faster than what we had at the All-Star Race.’’

Almirola, who advanced to the Round of 8 last weekend at Kansas Speedway, was excited about driving the Ford Mustang.

“It’s comfortable to drive, it’s fun, it looks awesome,” Almirola said.

“To have the first official competitive laps on the race track has been nice to collect some data.”

Byron said his car blew an engine in the morning session. He said it was a “parts deal.”