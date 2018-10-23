NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All Kansas, driver interviews

The third round of the Cup playoffs begin this weekend on the oldest and shortest track on the circuit – Martinsville Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN).

The next three races will determine the four drivers who will compete for the championship at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Here is who is hot and cold entering the final short track race of the season.

Who is Hot

Chase Elliott

Round of 12 – Red Hot

• Won at Kansas (10th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 44 laps led)

• Finished 31st at Talladega; pit from 7th after Stage 1 ended but before pit road was open after running out of fuel; involved in multi-car accident on final lap

• Won at Dover

2018 Season – Red Hot

• Advanced to Round of 8 for 2nd straight season

• Won 2 of last 3 races and 3 of last 11 (98 starts before 1st career win)

• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 races and 9th or better in 10 of last 13

Martinsville – Good

• Finished top 10 in 2 of last 3 Martinsville races (9th in March)

• Six career Martinsville starts: 2 top 10s and 4 finishes of 12th or worse

• Started 3rd, 6th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 123 laps led, finished 27th in this race one year ago; spun by Denny Hamlin in Turn 3 on Lap 498 while leading

Aric Almirola

Round of 12 – Very Good

• Finished 10th at Kansas (6th in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on Lap 120

• Won at Talladega (4th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); passed Kurt Busch in Turn 4 on final lap

• Finished 13th at Dover; contact with Brad Keselowski on Lap 397 while battling for 4th, collected Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman

2018 Season – Good

• Advanced to Round of 8 for first time in career

• Finished in Top 10 in 4 of last 6 races

Martinsville – Bad

• Finished 12th or worse in 8 straight Martinsville races

• Three top 10s in 19 Martinsville starts

• Started 10th, 19th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2, finished 18th in this race one year ago

Joey Logano

Round of 12 – Very Good

• Finished 8th at Kansas (1st in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 100 laps)

• Finished 5th at Talladega

• Finished 3rd at Dover; hit axle from Ross Chastain on Lap 339 while running 8th

2018 Season – Very Good

• Advanced to Round of 8 for 4th time in career (1st since 2016)

• Finished in top 10 in 4 straight races and 8 of last 10

• Finished in top 5 in 5 of last 9 races

Martinsville – Very Good

• Finished top 10 in 3 of last 4 Martinsville races and 6 of last 9 (6th in March)

• Scored stage points in every stage in the last two Martinsville races

• Started 1st, 3rd in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 59 laps led, finished 24th in this race one year ago; contact with frontstretch wall on Lap 259 while running 3rd after contact with Austin Dillon; big tire rub on Lap 487 after contact

with Kyle Busch while battling for 3rd; spun from 6th on Lap 492 after tire went flat

Erik Jones

• Finished 4th at Kansas (8th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2)

2018 Season – Very Good

• Finished top 10 in 3 straight races and 6 of last 9

Martinsville – Not Good

• Never finished better than 12th in 3 career Martinsville starts (17th in March)

• Started 8th, 18th in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2, finished 26th in this race one year ago; spun from 27th on Lap 316

Who is Cold

Martin Truex Jr.

Round of 12 – Not Good

• Finished 5th at Kansas (12th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2)

• Finished 23rd at Talladega; reported rear end issue on Lap 100 while running 23rd; involved in multi-car accident on last lap

• Finished 15th at Dover; collected in multi-car accident on Lap 397 after Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski made contact battling for 4th

2018 Season – Slumping

• Advanced to Round of 8 for 2nd straight season (3rd time in career)

• Kansas ended a streak of 3 straight finishes of 14th or worse

• Finished outside the top 10 in 7 of last 10 races

Martinsville – Good

• Finished top 5 in the last two Martinsville races and top 10 in 5 of last 7 (4th in March)

• Started 2nd, 5th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, finished 2nd in this race one year ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 20th at Kansas (21st in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2); penalized for speeding in pits on Lap 120

2018 Season – Bad

• Kansas ended a streak of back-to-back finishes of 9th or better

• Finished 14th or worse in 24 of 32 races in 2018

Martinsville – Streaking

• Finished 10th in 2 of last 3 Martinsville races (37th in March)

• Finished 15th or worse in 9 of 11 career Martinsville starts

• Started 22nd, 27th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2, finished 10th in this race one year ago; spun on Lap 36 while running 27th after being clipped by Michael McDowell.

Kyle Larson

Round of 12 – Ok

• Finished 3rd at Kansas (11th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2); started in rear after going to back-up car

• Finished 11th at Talladega; started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments; spun from 11th on backstretch on Lap 104 with flat tire

• Finished 12th at Dover; penalized for speeding in pits on Lap 244 while running 15th

2018 Season – Hot and Cold

• Eliminated in Round of 12 for 2nd straight season

• Kansas ended a streak of 3 straight finishes outside the top 10

• Last 10 races: 5 top 10s and 5 finishes of 11th or worse

Martinsville – Terrible

• Finished 14th or worse in 4 straight Martinsville races (16th in March)

• Finished 14th or worse in 8 of 9 career Martinsville starts

• Started 9th, 16th in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2, finished 37th in this race one year ago; DNF – spun from 23rd on Lap 303 and hit inside backstretch wall

Alex Bowman

Round of 12 – Too Little, Too Late

• Finished 9th at Kansas (14th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2); made contact with Daniel Suarez on Lap 3 after Suarez hit wall; scraped wall in Turn 1 on Lap 25

• Finished 33rd at Talladega; got loose on Lap 186 and hit wall while running 10th, then got hit by J.J. Yeley

• Finished 28th at Dover; DNF – collected in multi-car accident on Lap 397 after Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski made contact battling for 4th

2018 Season – Bad

• Kansas ended a streak of 2 finishes of 28th or worse

• Finished 12th or worse in 6 of last 8 races

Martinsville – Bad

• One finish better than 22nd in 5 career Martinsville starts (7th in March)